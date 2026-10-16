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I don’t know how we got around to the question of why so many baby boomers, or “Boomers,” (born in 1964 or earlier), love Prime Minister Mark Carney so much. They perform for him when supporting his candidates, going door to door with pride and promising to visit a thousand or more homes. They went through that dreadful “elbows up” ordeal in the last federal election campaign, when Carney was running against President Donald Trump and not so much Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

“I think when you control the messaging in this country, you control the narrative, and the government has gotten very very good at controlling the messaging and then controlling the citizens as well as the narrative — they’ve done nothing. They’ve accomplished nothing. I think back of you know what it was like to grow up in Canada under you know my generation, what I was used to, what I and what I endured, and what is now are two totally different things,” Barber says.

But when I interviewed my friend and Freedom Convoy leader Chris Barber late last week, we got talking about how so many people in their mid-sixties and upward cannot see Carney for the fraud that he is; cannot comprehend that he is running what has to be appraised as the most corrupt government in the history of Canada. Do they have no hint of suspicion that this guy is going to go after their essential savings with a home equity tax next?

For God’s sake, you’re old enough to know better. It can’t be the same country you remember, and it’s not. We don’t have our freedom anymore. It’s being taken away, and if you don’t think it’s being taken away, you’re either stupid or or just blind or delusional. So I don’t understand why these people are so hepped up on Mark Carney. I know people say all the polls are wrong. Well, some of them are; but you can’t consistently get polling showing the Liberal Party like 20 percentage points ahead of the conservatives and some of them with Carney at 60 to 65% approval rating, without thinking, ‘What the hell is going on here? Do you have an explanation?

Chris had an explanation.

“Word salad. I think when you control the messaging in this country, you control the narrative, and the government has gotten very very good at controlling the messaging and then controlling the citizens as well as the narrative — they’ve done nothing. They’ve accomplished nothing. I think back of you know what it was like to grow up in Canada under you know my generation, what I was used to, what I and what I endured, and what is now are two totally different things,” Barber says.

“I mean, I don’t even recognize this country anymore. From being somebody that was arrested for peacefully protesting the government and trying my best and acting in good faith, I have been put through the court system. I’ve thought many times over the last number of years of removing the Canada off the side of Big Red [my truck], but I also understand that that truck means a lot to a lot of people that were involved with the Freedom Convoy, and it it means so much more than just my you know animosity towards this country,” he continued.

“They just looked over the transcripts and said, ‘You’re guilty. The judge got it wrong. Have a good day. Come back for sentencing for that.’ There was no retrial. There was no nothing. So according to that, everything that’s happened to Mr. King has essentially been passed down to us as well. So we will probably be found guilty of intimidation, and they’re going to try and have us sentenced to some sort of jail time.”

“And then I get certain people coming after me saying, Hey, you know, if you don’t like Canada, you should leave. I shouldn’t have to leave. It wasn’t me that changed. It was this country that changed, and I’m trying to get back to, or would like to get back to the days of what I was born and raised in in this country, because I don’t seem to see it as much anymore with the amount of hate and anger out here. So to those people, I say, wake up and look around you right now. You know, a lot of these people – even these boomers – your children are still living in the basement right now. How can you look around and say that your kids can’t afford houses right now? Your grandchildren are financially going to be devastated going into this, and you think this is rosy?”

Barber notes that he recently put a meme up on X that suggested the Government of Canada was issuing “rose-colored colored glasses. It seems like that’s something that it’s a possibility because this is where we are right now in this country, and it’s sickening.”

Chris was also officially free from house arrest on “Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, we entered the phase as of 5p.m. in the morning … we were officially off 24 hour curfew. We were able to leave, so I enjoyed my first day of partial freedom. There’s still a curfew in effect, so I’m gonna make sure everybody knows that 10 p.m. till 5 a.m. till April for myself and Tamara [Lich] I believe it’s January.”

“I’m in my 50s, so by 10 p.m. I’m I’m looking for a bed anyway. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue, and I still have a work exemption. So when I’m out trucking, I can be you know overnighting wherever I need to be. But I enjoyed my first freedom. I went to town and I bought parts. I washed my pickup truck. I went to a couple different businesses that I work for and just said ‘Hi, Zippy,’ my little dog, and I roamed around and had a good time.” he exclaims.

That’s all good news. But the bad news remains that the Ontario government of faux conservative Premier Doug Ford is continuing to legally harass both Barber and Lich. “They’re going to continue this on as far as they can. They’ve appealed our sentencing. Number one, they’ve appealed our intimidation acquittals. So, December of this year, the crown has to have his written … In January or February, we have to have our written arguments in. We will come off house arrest for me, you know, April 2027, and then we will be back in the court for the appeals hearing in the spring of 2027,” Chris explains.

“And then I get certain people coming after me saying, Hey, you know, if you don’t like Canada, you should leave. I shouldn’t have to leave. It wasn’t me that changed. It was this country that changed, and I’m trying to get back to, or would like to get back to the days of what I was born and raised in in this country, because I don’t seem to see it as much anymore with the amount of hate and anger out here. So to those people, I say, wake up and look around you right now. You know, a lot of these people – even these boomers – your children are still living in the basement right now. How can you look around and say that your kids can’t afford houses right now?”

“So, you know, as most people know from the recent decision from Pat King, they found him guilty of intimidation, and they didn’t find him just guilty of intimidation. They just looked over the transcripts and said, ‘You’re guilty. The judge got it wrong. Have a good day. Come back for sentencing for that.’ There was no retrial. There was no nothing. So according to that, everything that’s happened to Mr. King has essentially been passed down to us as well. So we will probably be found guilty of intimidation, and they’re going to try and have us sentenced to some sort of jail time. Probably what six years after the fact, the Convoy was in 2022, and we’re still dealing with this now.”

Barber is especially appreciative of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for the work they have done financing his years of lawfare during the longest mischief trial in Canadian history. He and Lich are still facing a massive and outrageous class action suit from aggrieved people in Ottawa who still claim that the Freedom Convoy protest was some sort of sinister “occupation” of Ottawa that led to dark intimidation and threats from the truckers who actually made our nation’s capital the safest and cleanest place on earth during their brief few weeks of peaceful demonstrations.

Chris is very concerned that such peaceful demonstrations against Liberal policy, or even speech directed against those policies, will soon be a distant memory in Canada.

When asked about the Combatting Hate Act, or Bill C-9, the legislation that essentially criminalizes any speech or symbol that the government deems “hateful,” Barber responds, “Gestapo is a thing in Canada now, isn’t it? Under Bill C-9 … I equate Canada right now to a dog chained to a tree, and every day the government takes another link of that chain away, and before you know it, the the dog’s trapped, and it’s just another sequence of events that’s happening in this country right now. And now, like I said, I encourage if that was if that was. And somebody was proudly flying an Alberta flag at the Edmonton Oilers game. Then that whole next arena, the next time they play, should be full of Alberta flags. Just to say, you know, kind of like the jerry can incident in Ottawa, right? You can’t bring a jerry can into downtown Ottawa in February 2022, and then every business in Ontario sold out with jerry cans, and we flooded the downtown core with jerry cans. It was absolutely hilarious.”

Not only is the Carney government making Canada into a censorship state with the before mentioned bill and with the upcoming Bill C-34, but Bill C-22 will make the country into a surveillance state.

“Under Bill C-9 … I equate Canada right now to a dog chained to a tree, and every day the government takes another link of that chain away, and before you know it, the the dog’s trapped, and it’s just another sequence of events that’s happening in this country right now.”

And there’s Bill C-29, which the Liberals have quietly introduced to make the practice of freezing bank accounts somehow normal government policy and not subject to a judicial warrant but merely the whim of a cabinet minister.

Of course Justice Minister Sean Fraser is using the memory of the Freedom Convoy to justify his flagrant violation of civil liberties.

“It’s just the doubling down of this government right now when it comes to, you know, kind of demonizing the Freedom Convoy. It always comes after that. Whether it’s the Trump Derangement Syndrome that they’re pushing, or … you supported that Freedom Convoy. [These were the] people that actually stood up against those mandates for the two weeks to flatten the curve two years later when businesses were closed and people were losing financial freedom for everything. Old people were locked up in home care homes, dying, you know, on an iPad, so their loved ones could watch them take their last breath. That sort of stuff was happening, and then people had enough of this bull in this country and decided to stand. And they’re still pushing that negativity to this day,” Barber fumes.

“This is our government. These are our elected leaders. Sean Fraser’s an idiot. We can use the courts to hold the government accountable when we’ve been trying for the last number of years to do that, look at Tamara Leach right now in her lawsuit for how the crown acted in malicious prosecution towards her,” Barber says, noting that the Ontario Crown is pushing to have the “whole case just tossed right out, even though she spent countless dollars on legal matters to try and to push this thing forward. They don’t care. They’re still running to this day without any accountability for their actions. Meanwhile, they’re trying to hold everybody else accountable for anything that they had a bad feeling about.”

Whenever I interview Chris, we always get back to the legacy of the Freedom Convoy. His definition of that legacy remains unswervingly consistent.

“I think back to that. I was just going to make that point. I went to Ottawa in February 2022 to practice peaceful protesting for my government, and what happened there was a demonization of all protesters. You know, you can classify us as however you want, but we were just Canadians, simply wanting to be Canadian, have our freedoms back again. We peacefully protested the government. The government didn’t like that. They didn’t like to be called out on their bull, their malarkey,” Chris begins.

“Over the Covid period, people wanted their freedoms back. People were taking their lives. We went there to have a conversation with the government, and the government never intended on having a conversation with its citizens. Justin Trudeau took a knee for Black Lives Matter, but he wouldn’t sit at a table for blue collar Canadians in February 2022. They demonized us. As a result of that, you know, during the protests, of course, a lot of people showed up. What did I spend my days doing when I was in Ottawa? I spent my days working with liaison officers, trying to alleviate the pressures in the downtown core,” he continues.

“So I was meandering around … and I ran into Dallas Brody. This was [before] her running for politician or anything, and Dallas and I got to hang out, had a couple meals together. We had a lot of chats. She’s an honest and true person. Dallas is who she is. She’s blunt to the point, but honest and asks questions, and that’s all she’s done right now in the last number of years.”

“We tried so hard to have that conversation with the government that we wanted. We worked with city officials. That was what I did for the entire time. And what was the result of that? My bank account was frozen. My personal bank account was frozen for three-and-a-half months. My corporate bank accounts were frozen for three or four days. My joint bank account with my wife. My credit rating was demolished. I tried to buy a piece of equipment so my son could work with me in the business, and I couldn’t get a loan. I’ve been in business for 20 years. Always paid my bills. Never had any financial issues. Worked really hard, you know. And then the event came up that I had to actually sell an asset to my parents to afford the down payment for my son’s truck, so he could come work with me. That was where I was at financially in February, and you know what was it, spring of 2020, 2222. Obviously, you know the two years of court battles.”

“I don’t get bothered by online hate. If I ever feel like having fun, I go to the message request bin on any social media app, and I see the true hate and hurts across this country. I also see the positive, and I want to make sure I notice that I see a lot of positive on social media, far more positive than I do negative. But those negative ones, holy cow, they’re loud and they’re boisterous.”

Barber reminds us all that the Freedom Convoy was crushed by the illegal invocation of the Emergencies Act by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Nobody has been charged, arrested or prosecuted for that.

Chris thinks governments across Canada have taken their direction from that judicial pass. “I see this country kind of essentially coming to a crippling halt, and right now the government keeps promising more and more and more. You’ve got all these governments, these premiers of every different province … like unlike (BC Premier) David Eby and Doug Ford and [Manitoba Premier] Wab Kinew, those three that should be known as the Three Stooges in this country for how they flap their gums and portray Orange Man Bad Syndrome, so they can just create more political points like Mark Carney’s taught them how to do. This is how they won the last federal election: the negativity and attack ads against the leader of a foreign country. What have you done for our country? What have you done for your provinces? Do you have so many levels of disgust in this country right now that I can’t even comprehend it anymore?” he asks.

We ended our conversation with an anecdote about a mutual friend, OneBC Party leader Dallas Brodie, the most honest politician that I know.

“I’ve got a story … about Dallas Brody. My daughter asked me to attend a Turning Point USA [conference] in Phoenix, AZ a few years ago. I was on, and I flew down with Charlie Kirk, and there was an amazing weekend of speakers there, and so my daughter was there with some other friends, and of course I just kind of got abandoned. So I was meandering around … and I ran into Dallas Brody. This was [before] her running for politician or anything, and Dallas and I got to hang out, had a couple meals together. We had a lot of chats. She’s an honest and true person. Dallas is who she is. She’s blunt to the point, but honest and asks questions, and that’s all she’s done right now in the last number of years,” Barber says.

“You get demonized for simply asking a question about something that should be relevant to everybody, and that’s all she did. And demonized, and of course you have all the haters and the negative out there … When it comes to the amount of online hate that she receives just for speaking her mind, as most people know, I’m well acquainted with that, and I take it with a grain of salt. And you know, you can’t bother me. I don’t get bothered by online hate. If I ever feel like having fun, I go to the message request bin on any social media app, and I see the true hate and hurts across this country.”

“I also see the positive, and I want to make sure I notice that I see a lot of positive on social media, far more positive than I do negative. But those negative ones, holy cow, they’re loud and they’re boisterous. But Dallas is is doing an amazing job,” Chris says.

So are you my, friend. God speed to all you have done and continue to do for the cause of liberty.

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