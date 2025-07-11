It was interesting to listen this week to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre talk to a future constituent who works at the Drumheller Medium Security Penitentiary in Alberta. The prison guard – and the institution – are located within what in all probability will be Poilievre’s new constituency of Battle River-Crowfoot. The prison guard told Poilievre that drug overdoses are so common in the prison that they are not even reported as unusual or significant events. But what really grabbed the Conservative leader’s attention – and mine – was the guard’s description of how prisoners are actually receiving regular deliveries of drugs, weapons and other contraband from drones that literally offer service at their cell windows.

The drones drop the material into a funnel that the prisoners’ fashion from sheets or clothing. In 2025, this is what passes for security in a penitentiary. It is almost as if the authorities have not only lost control of the facility but that the prisoners have established some sort of bizarre self-government that enables them to get the materials to continue their addictions and violent behavior. The guard also mentioned that violent episodes from prisoners are not exactly punished but sort of acknowledged with a little bit of downtime in the cell and then they are allowed to return to the rest of the prison population.

Drone delivery from gangs to Canada’s jails.

When overdoses are occurring with daily regularity in a prison then you know that drugs are not only prevalent but epidemic within the system and that nothing is being done to stem the tide.

“If someone you know … believed in equal gender rights, but all of a sudden are leaning towards like traditional values, that might be a sign that they're becoming more extremist.”

While Poilievre was getting an earful about life as a prison guard, another story was burning up the internet and outraging anyone with at least half a brain that is still functioning. Staff Sgt. Camille Habel, an RCMP flak who was trotted out to explain why three people – two of them active members of the Canadian Armed Forces – were arrested on terrorism-related charges and a fourth on a weapons possession offense. But it is anything but clear what kind of terrorism was going on except perhaps for the thought crime variety? Habel made virtually no sense throughout the CBC interview as she attempted to explain how Canada’s national police force relied on the foreign intelligence to warn them about this trio who were apparently participating in some kind of “militia” that was allegedly plotting to occupy Quebec City.

What, four people were going to stage some kind of uprising? The RCMP have shown pictures of weapons and weekend “military-style training” that was supposedly designed to produce an elite unit capable of taking over a piece of Quebec and bringing down society as we know it.

But let’s allow Habel to try to explain this. “It is really a societal problem. And what makes that ideology very complex is that it's not a one belief ideology. So, when people are frustrated about something, they add their own frustrations and grievances to the ideology. They take a little bit of what they want from anything. So, in this case, we're talking anti-authority, antigovernment, but quite often it's mixed with could be misogyny, racism, and then that becomes the ideology, and then proving and showing that ideology becomes very different because it's individualized”

Say what?

The public affairs rep wouldn’t say who rang the bell on this sorry militia, except to note that “it's very normal, and it happens quite often that national security investigations will start with information either coming from a partnering agency, from an international partner, or from someone from the public.”

Habel didn’t provide any evidence of any actual terrorist activity or any actual attempt at armed insurrection. She did keep talking about these people being “extremists” and suggested if you’re not happy with the state of Canadian society, you too are an extremist.

So just what made these folks so extreme. Well, Habel really fell into it when she was asked by the highly sympathetic CBC host just how concerned Canadians can recognize these extremists when we come across them. She replied that a good indication of someone holding extremist views was their sympathy or familiarity with “traditional values.”

“Well, radicalization in general, quite often, will show by people isolating themselves and changing their behavior, like changing what they're saying on a subject, like becoming more extremist, like and if someone you know … believed in equal gender rights, but all of a sudden are leaning towards like traditional values, and that might be a sign that they're becoming more extremist. But we also have to remember that having the most extremist views is perfectly legal in Canada, and that it's only acting with violence to prove that view that becomes a criminal offense.”

So why were they arrested if not precisely for what Habel says they shouldn’t have been arrested for? How did the four charged act with violence? They were clearly charged because they have views deemed to be extremist by the increasingly woke RCMP, a Canadian institution that has been hollowed out by years of politicization and now promotes the policies and objectives of the Liberal Party with a passion that is only exceeded by its refusal to investigate or arrest high-ranking members of the Liberal government.

“But we also have to remember that having the most extremist views is perfectly legal in Canada, and that it's only acting with violence to prove that view that becomes a criminal offense.”

Of course, the RCMP attempted to put out the internet firestorm by assuring Canadians that it is still acceptable to hold traditional values and beliefs without being arrested and put on trial. But we know they don’t really believe this, just as the Canadian Security Intelligence Service has repeatedly suggested that evangelical Christians and pro-life activists are the real dangers to Canadian society.

