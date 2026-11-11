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Did you know that chaplains in the Canadian Armed Forces were forced to retire their traditional marchpast of “Onward Christians Soldiers” and seek a new, less contentious, less religious, less CHRISTIAN melody?

They have decided on “Imagine,” the humanist mantra created by John Lennon of Beatles fame.

The first part of that story is true. The second part is not. But could be.

More about that later.

This is not the Canada that veterans of any world war fought for and often died for. They did not fight for a country where little children are exposed to pornography and subjected to gender mutilation. They did not go to war so that free speech could be strangled by hate speech laws. They did not exhibit incredible courage so that Canada could become a showcase for euthanasia, abortion on demand and weird LGBTQ obsessions.

This Remembrance Day I’m asking if you remember the Canada that I was born and raised in? Do you remember a time when we weren’t constantly told that every day was Pride Day and the land we were standing didn’t really belong to us but was actually “the unceded territory” of some Native band? Do you remember when you could start a fire in your backyard and the bylaw enforcement officer didn’t come around and tell you to extinguish it? When there wasn’t even a bylaw enforcement officer?

I remember when Canada was really free and you could say unpopular things without worrying about being arrested and thrown in jail or have a cop turn up at your doorstep and warn you about “anti-social” or “hateful” speech.

It wasn’t that long ago.

I did a “Stand on Guard” show on Remembrance Day at 11 a.m. ET. A lot of people, to be certain, were asking, “Hey, David, why aren’t you at the ceremony? It’s 11:00 a.m. Ottawa time.” This is the first time I’ve not gone to a Remembrance Day ceremony in over 40 years, count them, over 40 years. Now I started going when I was quite young, when I was with the Cubs. Yes, every year we’d have to go out, and we would go to Remembrance Day. I went when I was an Air Cadet. I went when I was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and I’ve always gone because I’m a veteran because I support our military and I support our veterans.

I remember when Canada was really free and you could say unpopular things without worrying about being arrested and thrown in jail or have a cop turn up at your doorstep and warn you about “anti-social” or “hateful” speech.

My father was a veteran. Many people in my family have been veterans. I served overseas, so I’m proud to have worn the uniform, to have been an Air Force public affairs officer; but I’m not going to support events anymore where Mark Carney and the Liberal government want to cancel God Himself from these ceremonies. I’m not going to a ceremony anymore where chaplains are not even allowed to pray. They’re chaplains for goodness’ sake; what do you think they’re there for?

So I’m sick to death of this. First it was removing the name of Jesus Christ from official ceremonies. Then it was prayer. Now it is any reference to God.

I told a story in my church last Sunday about attending mess dinners in the military. During that portion of the evening when marchpasts are played, everyone used to stand when the marchpast of the chaplaincy branch was played. That used to be “Onward Christian Soldiers.” It’s not anymore. I joked that the new marchpast for the chaplains is “Imagine,” by John Lennon, a song with a definite anti-Christian bias. It’s not true; but in today’s Canada it very well could be.

I have written dozens of articles in and out of uniform about veterans and their contributions to our freedom. I used to sing treasured Second World War songs to drunken journalists every Remembrance Day at the National Press Club in Ottawa. I don’t know how many Remembrance Days that I’ve sat with veterans and told them thank you, thank you for your service. I grew up in Comox, BC, the hometown of Air Force heroes. I had cherished friendships with people like Stocky Edwards and Duke Warren.

That seems like a different world — or at least a different country. And I’ll say it again: that’s it for me. Until we get a government that allows chaplains to pray, I ain’t going. It’s amen and goodbye and that’s enough for me.

Our military today is so woke that it is not training to defend Canada and defeat our enemies so much as it is deploying to promote and enforce leftist and woke ideology; it has become the laboratory of social experimentation and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy. Madman Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to start a war with Russia to protect Brookfield Asset Management’s investments in Ukraine but we wouldn’t last a week, perhaps not a day, against Russia.

I joked that the new marchpast for the chaplains is “Imagine,” by John Lennon, a song with a definite anti-Christian bias. It’s not true; but in today’s Canada it very well could be.

This is not the Canada that veterans of any world war fought for and often died for. They did not fight for a country where little children are exposed to pornography and subjected to gender mutilation. They did not go to war so that free speech could be strangled by hate speech laws. They did not exhibit incredible courage so that Canada could become a showcase for euthanasia, abortion on demand and weird LGBTQ obsessions.

Absolutely not.

Vancouver broadcaster Marc Nixon was on my show Wednesday and he commented, “Well, my grandfathers would be turning in their graves today. They both served in World War II, and I have a lot of stories that they shared with me. And you know what the Liberals have been trying to do is rewrite history, confuse history, try to convince us of, you know, that it’s all to move us towards their ideology as opposed to facts.”

“That’s the reason that I create my content in the first place, and the reason that we get along is because we both believe in truth, in truth and actual facts. So when you believe in truth and facts, that’s what we’re fighting for,” he continued.

“We’re fighting for the truth and facts, and for them to remove religion, you know, that’s what Canada was founded on … Christian faith, and for them to remove that is just another dagger into what it means to be Canadian, and that’s why when we looked at the [Federal Government] Budget, they’re unloading the most immigration in Canadian history, and they try to hide it from us as well, which is absolutely disgusting.”

“Luckily, there’s truth tellers out there like myself and others that have pointed out what they’re doing behind closed doors, and the reason that they’re doing this mass immigration is because they want to replace us and to create their own vision of Canada,” he said.

Nixon believes it’s all about replacing Canada by replacing history.

“We’re fighting for the truth and facts, and for them to remove religion, you know, that’s what Canada was founded on … Christian faith, and for them to remove that is just another dagger into what it means to be Canadian,” said Marc Nixon

“Like I said, replace history and create their own vision of Canada. And we true patriots and Canadians do not exist in that new vision.” Nixon notes that Carney couldn’t wait to get out of Canada and back to Europe on Remembrance Day, and that he was “scheduled to leave Canada. If somebody really believed in our veterans, they would be there for our veterans. This is our leader. The leader of Canada should be with our veterans today, and it’s absolutely appalling that he would be on a private jet flying across the planet, and we all know that he’s not doing it for Canadians. He’s doing it so that he could enrich himself through Brookfield.”

Marc, it isn’t the Canada that I remember. Unfortunately, as the years go by there are fewer and fewer of us who do remember the way it used to be and might just never be again.

Unless we keep up the fight. Remember what the character of Victor Lazlo in the classic film “Casablanca” said to Rick Blaine. “Welcome back to the fight. This time I know our side will win.”

Don’t give up. Not yet. Not anytime.

WATCH: Canada’s Secret EU Deal Exposed|Stand on Guard

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