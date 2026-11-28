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Prime Minister Mark Carney was speaking again Tuesday night about a New International Order, not a New World Order with China, which he has so proudly hailed, but a New Order that is coming to the world. He cryptically and chillingly describes its coming to the world but not necessarily with the assistance of “men with swords.” And he asked his audience, “Who amongst us will be here to see it?”

What the hell is he talking about?

This is all very curious because Carney has been saying a lot lately about his globalist intents, and it’s all quite funny because while his trade deal with the United States is again in danger of collapsing because of Carney’s irreverent and adolescent antics at the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, where he entertained a Donald Trump Impersonator. Carney continues to be an acolyte of China, the same country he promised to form a New World Order with when he met with Chinese leaders earlier this year. It’s difficult to know what exactly the prime minister wants to achieve in terms of power, except it’s something absolutely frightening, and I see that more and more every day.

Carney’s plan for Canada is something that goes beyond communism or fascism. It’s globalist tyranny, and it’s everything his government is pushing is predicated on his need to subject all of us to censorship and surveillance. This is a surveillance state we now operate under, and it’s a censorship state. As we’ve said so often, with legislation that directly assaults our freedom of speech and erodes our freedom of expression, and our freedom of assembly and our freedom of religion, we have virtually lost any guarantee Canada ever had of freedom of speech, and now we just wait and see as that once fundamental, foundational freedom is slowly chipped away at.

So what are, shall we say, the underpinnings of Carney’s government? I call it the Triangle of Evil, because Carney has advanced the cult of death in the same way that Justin Trudeau did so efficaciously, if that word can be used in the same sentence with Justin Trudeau.

Carney’s plan for Canada is something that goes beyond communism or fascism. It’s globalist tyranny, and it’s everything his government is pushing is predicated on his need to subject all of us to censorship and surveillance. This is a surveillance state we now operate under, and it’s a censorship state.

So, what is a Triangle of Evil? It’s the manifest policy of a philosophical promotion of death. It’s how Carney and the Liberals continue to pursue legislation that is not just contrary to life but a celebration of death.

It’s the continued insistence that we use this Covid bio-weapon that is being called a vaccine, that’s responsible for the deaths of, in the estimation of Dr. Mark Trozzo, at least 100,000 Canadians. That would mean millions of deaths worldwide, and this is going to continue, because the vaccine is continuing to be administered, promoted, dispensed, and mRNA vaccines are proliferating. This was not just one, a one-time experiment. It was the beginning of a cycle. Now we have the combo shot of flu and COVID. Now we know that our pets are being inoculated with mRNA vaccines, and we know this vaccine, again in quotation marks, has been linked with dementia, turbo cancer, and all manner of diseases.

The second part of the evil triangle is abortion on demand. There has never been a government anywhere in history on the face of the earth that has celebrated the act of abortion to the degree that this Liberal government has. It did so under Jean Chretien. It did so under Justin Trudeau, and it’s continued to do so under Carney. Abortion is not just something women are told to do reluctantly because it might be seen as a necessity, an economic necessity. Women are supposed to celebrate their abortions, cheer on their abortions as some sort of foundational human right. Abortion is not in the Constitution or the Charter of Rights, of course, it’s not. And the author of that repatriated Constitution, Pierre Trudeau, would not have imagined putting abortion in that context. Although he personally approved of it, I don’t think he believed it was some sort of celebratory act. It is a difficult decision for most women, even those women who agree that it’s somehow a case of my body, my choice. Even those women who agree that it’s their right to take the life inside of them. Even those women are haunted by the procedure, by the act, by the consequences. It’s not something that they’re necessarily proud of and want to applaud and want applause for.

The third element of Mark Carney’s triangle of evil is Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), or the state euthanasia program that Canada now has. We know that Canada has become the suicide capital of the world. There’s nothing new about that, but the Liberals have been pretending that they want to put greater restrictions on MAiD; that they want to ensure it doesn’t grow too far, doesn’t expand too far, doesn’t become too simple or too easy or too accessible. So, despite saying that it won’t be extended right now to the mentally ill or to alcoholics or drug addicts. But the Liberals are continuing to push for the expansion of MAiD.

Let’s get this by making it easier for people with dementia to opt for MAiD, to have people sign an agreement to embrace MAiD, that can’t be countermanded and cannot be affected or changed by children, even if they have the power of attorney. This is exactly where I saw this going when my own mother was afflicted with dementia. I knew damn well that the the medical people around her, I’ll put it as ambiguously as possible, would have offered her MAiD if it was at all possible, but she of course had not been, as far as I know, offered that as an option, and if she had, she would have refused it.

So they didn’t have that option, but I kept a careful eye on her nonetheless because I knew MAiD had become just a means of discharge for so many in the medical profession. They no longer saw it as bringing death to a human being; they saw it as bringing release to that human being.

That’s how corrupted this has all become. So we could go on about other aspects of Carney’s Canada” Carney’s New Order. It’s censorship. It’s surveillance. It’s the COVID vaccine. It’s abortion. It’s MAiD. It’s homelessness. It’s the proliferation of food banks. It’s the idea that we can never regain what Canada used to be. It’s mass immigration. So maybe this is not just a triangle, but a quadrilateral, or a trapezoid, or whatever. Because this is a monstrous figure of tyranny that is being forced upon Canadians, that is smothering Canadians.

We are being smothered by Carney’s tyranny, and it is increasingly a tyranny of hopelessness and death. And that’s why we need to realize that Mark Carney is an international globalist gangster. He is stealing this country blind, stealing taxpayers blind, and he jokes about it. At the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, he joked about his luxurious and opulent lifestyle. He joked about how he’s bought off the mainstream media.

This is the most corrupt government in the history of Canada. Everywhere he goes, Brook Street Asset Management goes as well, signing contracts in the wake of Carney’s so-called diplomacy. The corruption is so obvious, so naked, so visceral, and yet it continues to be virtually ignored by the mainstream media.

I was so surprised to see the media pick up that story about $2 million going to Carney’s cabinet minister Evan Solomon’s brother. That appeared in the mainstream media; but that is the exception that proves the rule. Carney has introduced a level of gangsterism to Canadian politics that has been unseen in the past by liberal or conservative prime ministers. In fact, I would dare say that any prime minister of the past would think it difficult that anybody could get away with what Mark Carney is getting away with, that this would have been an impossible objective.

But this is why it’s necessary to see the Carney regime as a continuation of the Trudeau regime. Some people think, oh, he’s easing up on environmental restrictions, he’s more pro-business. He’s more inclined to allow energy to be produced, but it’s merely that the elites have shifted their position from the bogus climate change hoax to the surveillance state and those data collection centers that are cropping up everywhere. It’s just that their focus has changed. They all knew that the climate change hoax was a hoax, but they were going to make money off it as fast and as much as they could. So this is what we’re up with, Carney, and it’s a frightening position. And the amazing and the worst part of it is that a majority of Canadians either are deceived or don’t give a damn because they’ve ceased to be able to discern and they’ve lost their ability to fight and are simply prepared to acquiesce to this loss of freedom and this continually encroaching tyranny.

We need to fight back now. Or all hell will follow.

WATCH: What Mark Carney is Really After: a ‘Cult of Death’ and ‘Triangle of Evil’|Stand on Guard

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