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Mark Carney’s decision to make Canada an associate member of the European Union (EU) is catastrophic. It’s idiotic. It’s beyond reason. As an associate member, or not quite a full member, of the European Union, Canada will have sort of a second-tier status, which means we won’t be a voting member, but we will be subject to the terms and conditions of the European Union.

Even if that would allow Canadians to visit European countries, without a visa and maybe even without a Canadian passport, because we’d be issued an EU passport, we would be obliged to take their refugees, real and phony, and their migrants, because we would be part of the club, so we get nothing back really, except heartache, and we would be second-class citizens of a club that even Europeans are pushing back and fighting back against. France, overwhelmed with migrants from Morocco, could well say that they have no room but there is more than sufficient space in Canada to take more of the expanding throng.

Europe is not at all in some splendid consensus that the EU is a good organization. Think of what the European Union does. It adds layers of bureaucracy for countries in Europe that already have overpowering states, overpowering governments, layers of bureaucracy, layers of regulation, high taxes. The EU only compounds that situation and makes taxes higher, makes more regulations, makes life more difficult. And so, as we saw in Germany last week, Germans are pushing back against mass migration and the policies of the EU. France is pushing back. Britain is pushing back. Europe is saying enough of this parasitical organization.

I am so sick and tired of so-called conservatives, whether they’re former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Alberta Premier Daniel Smith, Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre any of them applauding Mark Carney’s desecration of this country. Stop crying out about rally round the flag, boys and girls. Stop encouraging Canadians to support Team Canada when, in fact, it’s nothing more than Team Carney and Team Liberal Party of Canada.

So what is Mark Carney doing? He’s giving this political vampire a life-saving gift, a metaphorical blood transfusion. Just when this organization, this corrupt, bloated government organization, is on the verge of dying, is on its deathbed, Mark Carney has decided to give it a blood transfusion to keep it alive, keep the corpse alive, put it on life support by making Canada an unwilling participant. And so, what are we going to get in return? Mass migration, refugees. It’s the worst of both worlds. We’re not really a member of the EU but we’re a member enough that we’re going to inherit and take their problems. And this is so vital to understand why is Mark Carney doing this?

Mark Carney is doing this because Mark Carney does not believe in the traditional order of North America. Canada is part of the North American continent. Our greatest trading partner, our best military ally, is the United States. It is not China. Canadians are not naturally obligated to be a member of an alliance with China, with a new world order with China, and Canada is no longer a part of the European Empire, we were at one time when Great Britain had an empire. Canada was a part of the British Empire.

Those days are over. The British Empire effectively ended after the Second World War, even though it began to decline and dissolve during and after the First World War, but since 1945, Canada has been a part of the American Empire. We are the United States’ best friend. They are. We share the longest undefended border with the United States. We’re we are the United States’ closest military ally. We are the United States’ greatest trading partner. We share the United States’ values much more than we do European values today. Europe is in a process of transitioning back to more individual freedom, but for many years Europe has been defined by statism, by government first and individual rights second or third. We don’t want to emulate Europe or what Europe has been for much of the 20th century. We don’t want to emulate that. We want to be more like the American dream of personal liberty, individual freedom-that’s where Canada should be going, not with the Europeans, especially when the Europeans themselves are saying enough of over-government, of government overreach. It’s time to stop.

So Mark Carney wants Europe because he believes in the EU, and this is an organization that, of course, has done nothing except make the lives of Europeans costlier, more arduous, and less free. It’s bad enough right now with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency being effectively a terror organization that likes to roam about slaughtering the herds of cattle belonging to Canadian farmers, it’s bad enough what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency the CFIA did at Universal Ostrich Farms by killing, massacring hundreds of ostriches because they insisted these birds were sick, and they never had to provide any evidence that they were sick, that they had not developed natural herd immunity when they surely had it was obvious to anyone with half a brain that these ostriches were healthy, but the CFIA intervened anyway.

This was a great trade deal for Canada. Mark Carney backed out of it because he wanted an excuse to pursue his personal agenda with China and Europe.

But what the CFIA has done in Canada almost pales to what the EU has done to farmers. If we have a war on agriculture in Canada, that war is much amplified and much worse in Europe. We’ve seen demonstrations from farmers in countries like Germany and Holland, where they are being attacked, they are being subverted, they are being oppressed by the government, and farmers have no rights. They are on the lowest rung of the social totem pole, because who cares what rural people think? Not in Brussels, not in the European Union Parliament. That doesn’t matter to them.

Here’s what Jeff Rath, legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project and a man who has become both the face and the voice of Alberta independence, told me.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been … moving in a Stalinist direction. Remember all the protests in Holland and all these other places against all of the EU agricultural bureaucrats. So now we’re gonna have bureaucrats from Brussels coming onto people’s farms without warrants and seizing their animals and killing their livestock and shutting their farms down. I mean, Carney is literally … going to turn Canada into not even a member state of the EU, but a territory of the EU, like Guam or Puerto Rico is to the United States, where we’re stuck with all of the rules and all of the regulations of Europe,” he says.

“We don’t even have the ability to elect people to the European Parliament or have any say. And you know, not that we would have any say anyway in Europe because we’d be outvoted by all the communists that are already part of the EU bureaucracy or whatever you want to call them, right? Fascist dictators of the EU bureaucracy. I mean, Albertans need to wake up, right? We have an opportunity on [Oct.] 19 to bring an end to this foolishness by voting to start the process of getting Alberta out of Canada – it’s our only salvation. Like, if Albertans think we have it bad now, wait until Carney makes us a territory of Brussels,” he says.

But what the CFIA has done in Canada almost pales to what the European Union has done to farmers. If we have a war on agriculture in Canada, that war is much amplified and much worse in Europe. We’ve seen demonstrations from farmers in countries like Germany and Holland, where they are being attacked, they are being subverted, they are being oppressed by the government, and farmers have no rights. They are on the lowest rung of the social totem pole, because who cares what rural people think?

So Carney’s dream must not come to pass, but we’re certainly moving with an ominous certainty in that direction. And already we’re seeing the polling suggest that Mark Carney has support for a European Union membership for Canada, and that was full EU membership for Canada. I am prepared to say that if Canadians are polled about an associate membership, it will sound even better to them. I don’t know if the polls are skewed or Canadians are skewed. I can’t decide whether these polls are just horribly inaccurate or Canadians are that stupid?

Do 80 to 85% of Canadians really think Carney was correct — and telling the truth — in dropping the trade deal with the United States, even though he failed to really explain why — and he lied consistently, chronically — about why he refused to sign that trade deal and refused to continue negotiations. It’s been clear ever since that Mark Carney was lying about the reasons. There was nothing in that trade deal that would have infringed upon Quebec language rights or bilingualism or Quebecois culture or any of the things that Carney claimed were in that trade agreement. It was a good deal for Canada. It would have reduced or eliminated tariffs on all of thosings we’re constantly harping about: steel, aluminum, softwood lumber. This was a great trade deal for Canada. Carney backed out of it because he wanted an excuse to pursue his personal agenda with China and Europe.

What amazes me about all of this is that Carney isn’t doing any of this in secret, behind closed doors, in smoke-filled rooms, even though those rooms wouldn’t be smoke-filled anymore, he’s not doing this in a clandestine way. He’s doing it out in the open. He’s doing it in the broad daylight. Canada is being robbed in broad daylight, and the the media, the bureaucracy, the very public, is watching and approving. Mark Carney’s getting away, not with literal murder, but certainly a metaphorical murder of Canada.

This country is on its last legs, and Carney is giving it away to China and to Europe simply because he doesn’t want a relationship with the United States, even though he has what 93% of his personal investments in the United States, because he knows that’s where he’s going to make the most money, the United States, despite everything Mark Carney imagines about it, talks about it, says about it, it’s still the world’s number one superpower. It’s still the number one economy. It’s still the country that generates the most wealth in the world. It’s not China. It’s not Europe.

Carney knows that, and that’s why he’s got his personal investments in the United States where he can make the most money. But Mark Carney hates the United States because it traditionally has stood for individual liberty, and that’s something Mark Carney doesn’t understand.

All Carney understands is personal power and the power of the Liberal Party, and this is a reason why he wants us to join the EU. It’s going to mean an extension of Mark Carney’s toxic policies in Canada, the ones that already exist, more mass migration, more of the disappearance of Canadian identity, of who Canadians really are. Carney wants to destroy all that.

And don’t forget the CBAM — the Canadian Border Adjustment Mechanism. Carney has mentioned this sparingly, but this is likely one of the man reasons he wants to align Canada with the European Union. By moving forward with his CBAM dream he will be fully implementing his net zero carbon tax. Charging people carbon taxes to make Canadian goods “more competitive” within the European market is likely all part of the plan according to what he said last year (watch vid). So, the main thing Canadians will get out of this deal with the EU is higher taxes and more expensive everything. And Carney will get his net zero dream helping Brookfield and more taxes for his government.

He wants globalism to replace Canadian nationalism because it benefits his own bank account. He wants Canada to be weak and impoverished, and that’s what we are. Look at the lineups of the food banks. Look at the homeless people. Look at the drug addiction in this country. Look at the hopelessness. Look at people who think they’ll never own a home, and never have the kind of normal life they enjoyed as children with their parents. All of that is evanescent. All of that is virtually gone.

All Mark Carney understands is personal power and the power of the Liberal Party, and this is a reason why he wants us to join the European Union. It’s going to mean an extension of Mark Carney’s toxic policies in Canada, the ones that already exist, more mass migration, more of the disappearance of Canadian identity, of who Canadians really are. Mark Carney wants to destroy all that.

What else is the prime minister doing with Europe that is absolutely crazy? Signing a 100-year treaty with Ukraine is absolute insanity. It’s absolute nonsense. You can’t sign a 100-year treaty with any nation and expect the world to look the same in 100 years as it does today. The world will not look the same as it does today in five years or 10 years. Why is Carney signing deals like this? And he can’t even define what the deal is, except that we’re somehow going to magically stand with Ukraine for how long-the next 100 years-while we build millions of drones that are going to kill – what – hundreds of 1000s of innocent civilians?

Does Carney not think these drones are going to somehow precipitate a world war, especially if they’re being fired at Russia, and Russian civilians are dying? Does Carney not see the potential for war to develop, a third world war, a thermonuclear war developing. Does Carney not get any of this? He’s not stupid. He’s very clever. He’s very cunning. He’s very crafty. But he does have a hidden agenda. He talks about alliances with Europe and China. He’s quite open about that, but he’s not open about where he sees this going, and that’s you not being able to own anything, not being able to eat the food you traditionally had, because the World Economic Forum will dictate how you live, your standard of living.

That’s where Carney’s taking Canada, and his obsession with Ukraine. It’s got nothing to do with the individual liberty of Ukrainians. It has nothing to do with democracy in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a dictator, a tyrant. He’s corrupt. He’s allegedly a cocaine addict. He’s surrounded by equally corrupt politicians and equally corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs. We have poured $26 billion and counting into the black hole of Kyiv.

Most of that money we will never see again. Most and a lot of that money has been appropriated by corrupt politicians and oligarchs, they have put it in their pockets, into Swiss bank accounts, into private personal investments. And why does Carney wants Ukraine to keep fighting in a war where it’s lost literally half of its population to deaths on the battlefield and emigration by its best and its brightest, out of the country? The simple but shameful answer is because Brookfield Asset Management owns Westinghouse, and Westinghouse provides a large degree of the nuclear energy for Ukrainian nuclear reactors.

Brookfield stands to lose a lot of money if Ukraine loses this war, but if Ukraine wins the war and the West decides how Reconstruction will continue. Then Brookfield is number three in line to benefit financially from that Reconstruction. Number one is Black Rock. Number two is J.P. Morgan. Number three is Black Rock, and that’s where Carney is focused on making money for BlackRock, for Brookfield. Whoops! Sometimes the two of them seem awfully alike, and they are. So, what is Mark Carney’s European adventure?

Carney’s European adventure is to destroy Canada, to destroy our relationship with the United States to destroy Canadian freedom, to destroy Canada as it is through mass migration, to becoming an extension of the European problem, because Europe is a basket case of a continent with people crying out for freedom, and just as Europeans are saying enough of the EU, Carney wants to impose its values and its financial constraints upon Canada, and Canada can’t stand much more oppression, much more regulation, much more government overreach. We’ve reached our limit in this country.

No one in Canada voted to cancel trade with the USA and join the European Union. But under Carney, this appears to be what we are getting. Trade with the European Union is something that could increase potentially in the future, but to turn around the entire Canadian economy and have Canadian companies exports to the EU replace the exports to the USA — this will not be possible in the short term or the medium and even the long term. In looking at the trade patterns over the last 5 years, the US remains the dominant destination every year: roughly 13–16 times the EU total, in spite of Carney talking about trade diversification and his many trade photo-ops over the last year around the world.

Canadian companies export more than 13 times as much to the USA than to Europe; (this is with a trade deal already in place with the EU) because we use different systems than the Europeans. It is not just geography; our technology and industries are also interconnected with the Americans. Is EU going to start accepting Canadian farmers canola now? If not, it takes 5 years to grow non-GMO seed and it will not produce as much. These things cannot be flipped like a light switch.

These are the things our leaders have forgotten. Basic common sense and practical realities of making things work. Bureaucrats and politicians do not know what it takes to run a country and make things work this is why we get rhetoric and no realism.

Carney will be addressing the European Parliament this week; on Tuesday, at the end of a cabinet meeting, he met with a lot of so-called conservatives and announced his plan for Canada to be a kind of member of the European Union. I am so sick and tired of so-called conservatives, whether they’re former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Alberta Premier Daniel Smith, Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre any of them applauding Mark Carney’s desecration of this country. Stop crying out about rally round the flag, boys and girls. Stop encouraging Canadians to support Team Canada when, in fact, it’s nothing more than Team Carney and Team Liberal Party of Canada. Stop encouraging this prime minister’s megalomania and stop encouraging the personality cult of Mark Carney. Stop it now before this goes any further, because Canada is on the verge of collapse of capitulation, and that’s exactly what Carney has had planned all along.

WATCH: Jeff Rath Says He Was Offered $4M in Government Contracts to Keep His Mouth Shut

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