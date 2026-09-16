Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Dave FAGIN's avatar
Dave FAGIN
14h

This guy is leading us into the abyss. I am perplexed that voting Canadians cannot see how we have declined since the woke liberals were voted in. They have used every dirty trick to obtain a majority and continue to dismantle our country. Cost of living is up hugely, taxes are up, crime is out of control, immigration is out of control. Our streets are being flooded by undesirables and it’s tearing apart our identity.

You have all these refugee centres that were once hotels with migrants that we are paying to put up. They contribute nothing and suck our tax dollars out of where they should be going.

Now they want to sell off our assets because no one wants ti invest here. It makes zero sense to align with the EU, there’s a body of water called the Atlantic Ocean. The cost of making any deal with the EU will have devastating effects on our country.

The liberal government needs to go and we need to take control of our nation back and repair our relationship with our US friends.

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
11h

Bad Putin. 100 year deal with Ukraine.

Bad Trump. Deal with EU.

Interesting who the bad guys are.

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