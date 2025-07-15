Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney at the 2025 Calgary Stampede.

The truth about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s massive financial interests has finally emerged but it appears Canada’s ethics commissioner is willing to allow the benefit of the doubt and self-regulate his potential conflicts of interest.

A disclosure posted Friday by the commissioner revealed Carney’s vast financial holdings: 103 Canadian companies, including the notorious Brookfield Asset Management as well as Stripe Inc. and any of 101 other companies that these firms own or control. Carney has also invested heavily in US companies.

But what kind of “screen” is the commissioner demanding from Carney. It appears to be fairly porous and allows Carney plenty of room for movement by allowing him to participate in broad matters relating to his companies “unless those interests are disproportionate to the other members of the class.” Whatever that means.

That sounds like Carney will be given the benefit of the doubt and allowed to self-regulate. A recipe for disaster from a prime minister who is already aggrandizing power within the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mark Carney, Canada's Prime Minister's 103 Registered Conflicts of Interest

On Monday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre demanded that Carney sell-off his assets and allow a truly blind trust to reinvest them in companies without revealing to Carney which ones were chosen. Poilievre’s demeanor was restrained and without any real sense of outrage and I was somewhat shocked that he didn’t express disbelief over Carney’s arrogance and lying but that any ethics commissioner would actually suggest self-regulation by Carney of his massive conflicts of interest would somehow be any adequate response.

This entire episode has brought to mind the philosophy of Ayn Rand, most eloquently and presciently featured in the 1957 novel Atlas Shrugged, which is all about how the media, academics, politicians and corporate grifters work together to seize the wealth and harness the productivity of the “men of the mind.” The book envisions the kind of corporate welfare society that largely exists throughout Europe and is now taking over in Canada and the US.

In Atlas Shrugged, published in 1957, Ayn Rand explains our time TODAY by calling out fake free enterprisers when she said, "Then you will see the rise of the men of the double standard," and she called these men "hitchhikers of virtue." It sems like she was talking about the green scams of today that is pillaging our middle class through taxes that are too high and enriching the Mark Carney globalist elite class.

Here’s a couple of paragraphs from the book that describe that world — OUR world.

“Then you will see the rise of the men of the double standard, [Mark Carney], the men who live by force yet count on those who live by trade to create the value of their looted money, the men who are the hitchhikers of virtue in a moral society, these are the criminals, and the statutes are written to protect you against them. But when a society establishes criminals by right and looters by law, men who use force to seize the wealth of disarmed victims, then money becomes its creator's Avenger. Such looters believe it's safe to rob defenseless men once they've got once they pass the law to disarm them, but their loot becomes the magnet for other looters, who get it from them as they got it. Then the race goes on, not to the ableist at production, but to those most ruthless at brutality, when force is the standard the murder murderer wins over the pickpocket, and when that society vanishes in a spread of ruins and slaughter.

“Do you wish to know whether that day is coming. Watch the money. Money is the barometer of our society's virtue. When you see that trading is done not by consent but by compulsion. When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing, when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods, but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work and your laws don't protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see a corrupt corruption being rewarded and honestly becoming a self sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed. Money is so noble a medium that does not compete with guns and it does not make terms with brutality, it will not permit a country to survive as half property and half loot. Very, very profound words from Ayn Rand, and I think the danger is that we are fast becoming that kind of a society.”

As the chart, below, illustrates, Canada has become a nation where the only real growth sectors are government employees and other occupations that either do nothing to advance the economu or actively sabotage it. With 40% of Canada’s workforce directly employed by the goverment, Canada might as well be a socialist state. Other econoiic sectors that acually create products that people need to live are shrinking. The public service grew at a faster rate and reached its largest levels during the nine years of Prime Miniser Justin Trudeau. Ironically, Poilievre lost his seat in a suburban Ottawa riding because so many Liberal MPs spuriouly claimed that the Official Opposition Leader had plans for the mass firing of government workers. That wouldn’t have been a bad idea but Poilievre actually went to futher than advocating reducing the size of the the bureaucracy through attrition.

Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker explains:

“Employment of 9 sectors decrease and 3 increase”

"2 out of every 5 workers employed by govt"

Perhaps this economic malaise is why so many Canadians are leaving their country and are doing so in record numbers. Canadians don’t just pay a ridiculous amount of taxes, they pay too many different kind of taxes. Income tax alone is onerous enought to crush most of us but there are other taxes, levies and surcharges at every turn. We are working not for ourselves but for the government and the people it chooses to subsidize in return for their votes.

And Mark Carney didn’t just hide his investments and conflicts of interest, he lied about them, claiming he only had cash and real estate to declare. That of course was patently false and absurd. But Carney believes he can tell you whatever he feels he can get away with. What is perhaps either funny or tragic about the older boomers that voted for Carney’s Liberal candidates in large numbers is that they will be the ones most affected by the home equity tax that Carney is sure to introduce, probably in his first budget that could come this fall or might be delayed until Spring 2026.

Carney is not about free enterprise any more than he is about free speech — a basic liberty that this prime minister has also promised to completely crush with a revised Online Harms Act that Trudeau tried to foist on the Canadian public through the smoke and mirrors of child safety, misinformation and disinformation. Carney is all about reducing ecnomic opportunity for average people, sealing the advantages of the elites, winding down national objectives in favor of globalist ones and creating a permanent subclass in a population that has been reduced to starvation, destitution and a subsistence standard of living that has been emblematic of communist systems around the world, throughout history.

