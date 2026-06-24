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Neil Oliver is one of the first people I ever watched on YouTube. And it had nothing or little to do with politics because his shows were all about archeology and that’s what Neil is most celebrated for. But Neil became more political during the Covid pandemic and governments around the world imposed those tortuous, authoritarian and ultimately unreasonable and completely unscientific mandates.

I consider Neil to be the finest political commentator in the world today and it is an honor to speak with him on a regular basis and to share my thoughts with him on his media and for him to join me on my channel.

So here are some highlights from my interview this week with Neil. You can click on the video at the bottom to watch the whole conversation, which, I promise, you will find very worthwhile.

I spoke to Neil Oliver literally within minutes of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing his decision to resign from his office – largely due, he claimed, to the tremendous pushback he was getting from caucus. Neil was amazed that President Donald Trump had actually announced Starmer’s departure about 24 full hours before Starmer had walked out of the front door of his official residence at 10 Downing St. to confirm the rampant rumors. Oliver called that “unprecedented” and demonstrating “arrogance.”

“I used to think, God, what must it be like to wake up in the morning and realize that you’re Keir Starmer before you’ve had so much as a cup of coffee or a cup of tea, you’ve got to confront the reality that I am Keir Starmer,” Oliver quips.

“It was being telegraphed for, you know, hours and days beforehand, that yes, the time had finally come. Well, so it appears Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister, has announced that he’ll be stepping down, that there will be candidates to replace him from, I think, the second week in July the process, the familiar process now of replacing one leader with another will grind into action once again. When you see the big question, how to interpret it, it’s so difficult because my I turned on terrestrial television just to see how the old guard were presenting the news, and my first reaction to that was, it was, you know, the show must go on, you know, that kind of feeling you get when … a production is going on in the middle of an air raid during World War Two, and the actors are all on stage, pluckily delivering their lines and going through the motions, because no matter what, even if the theatre’s on fire, even if the roof has blown off — the show must go on,” Oliver says.

Starmer is the seventh UK prime minister to resign in 10 years – and that’s unprecedented too in a country where leaders usually stay for two elections. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was in power for 11 years even though she was unpopular during her last few. That’s one reason that Oliver maintains it is anything but “business as usual” in Great Britain.

“The decline and fall of the political class here, all across Europe, in the United States of America, in Canada, all at the same time, you know, largely off the back of whoever is prominent in the spotlight, adhering to and pushing the same ruinous policies, be it net zero or Agenda 2030 or trans or COVID or pandemic or war in Ukraine or support for Israel as it commits genocide. You know they’ve all fallen that the sword that they’ve fallen onto looks like a damn skewer for a kebab. They’re all just on it as well as roasted lumps of meat.”

“I think when the Conservative Party lost the last general election, it was more than just a general election. It felt like that political movement had been demolished, had been undone, and I feel as if the credibility now of the labor movement has been undone ... A state media may grind into motion to say, ‘Yes, here we go, another leader, terribly exciting,’ but I think for more and more of the population there’s a sense that … the same groups and interest groups that were behind Keir Starmer … just grind into place behind the next sock puppet. ‘Here’s, here’s what we’re offering: you get with it, you know, get with a program,’ but I think my hunch is that for the for a growing portion of the population, there’s a sense that the political class is just in free-fall, and that it’s no longer up to them. That clearly, we can see more and more of us can see that they are just the actors on the stage, playing, delivering the lines, going through the motions, it’s a very, very interesting time in which to live.”

“Keir Starmer will tell you that he is the quote, ‘the most unpopular, or the least popular British prime minister in modern political history, maybe in political history,’ full stop,” Oliver says, noting that Starmer made himself unpopular very early in his term by terminating the “cold weather subsidy for seniors … turning off the fires of the of granny and grandpa in the depths of winter. If you want to make yourself unpopular, that would be move number one.”

“[I]t is nonetheless demonstrably the case that there are examples of people having been put in jail for longer for something they’ve put on social media than people charged and convicted at the same time in a different court of taking part in the gang rape of children. Now that’s a fact that people have been handed longer jail sentences for social media misbehavior of whatever sort than people who took part in the gang rape of children,” says Oliver.

“I used to think, God, what must it be like to wake up in the morning and realize that you’re Keir Starmer before you’ve had so much as a cup of coffee or a cup of tea, you’ve got to confront the reality that I am Keir Starmer,” Oliver quips.

It was always a mystery to me why it was “Sir” Keir Starmer. What did this pudgy prosecutor ever do to earn a knighthood? Neil reminds me that as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, Starmer has given Sir Jimmy Saville, career sexual predator and pedophile, a pass.

Then Oliver encapsulates the whole bloody, murderous, globalist elites in one pithy, powerful proclamation.

“It’s a disaster. I mean, it’s a disaster, David. It’s a disaster looked at in the round, as we say … how could it possibly have happened organically? The decline and fall of the political class here, all across Europe, in the United States of America, in Canada, all at the same time, you know, largely off the back of whoever is prominent in the spotlight, adhering to and pushing the same ruinous policies, be it net zero or Agenda 2030 or trans or Covid pandemic or war in Ukraine or support for Israel as it commits genocide. You know they’ve all fallen, that the sword that they’ve fallen onto looks like a damn skewer for a kebab. They’re all just on it as well as roasted lumps of meat.”

Keir Starmer will be remembered as “Two-tier Kier” because of the two-tiered justice system and policing that proliferated under his two year reign of terror and people will long note that he literally released murderers and rapists from British prisons so he could find room for all those “keyboard warriors” who got five to six years incarceration for daring to disagree on their social media accounts with Starmer’s mass migration policies.

Oliver says the police have changed.

“The mechanisms are being put in place to pre-tie the hands of whomever succeeds Keir Starmer to tie that person’s hands to Project Ukraine. All possible bluffs are being attempted to make it appear that whomever occupies 10 Downing Street next will have no option but to continue to seek war with Russia,” says Oliver.

“I would invite your audience to contemplate the fall of the British police service. You know, it was once upon a time a police service that, and the police were understood by the public and it appeared on the face of it that they themselves understood that they were, that they were acting in the service of the people, at the will of the people. And then this, this weird metamorphosis has taken place, whereby they have become a police force. You know, the United States of America has always had a police force, and force is a laden word, but we always believed, as British citizens, that we had a police service, which is, you know, philosophically and conceptually a different animal,” says Oliver.

“It has now become a general statement that the police are the enemy. Now, in the Britain that I grew up in, that would have been unthinkable.”

And the police were unleashed to limit and freeze freedom of speech.

“You mentioned the thing about people coming out of jail seemingly to make space for social media misbehaviors in prison … you’ll see a figure like 12,000 people investigated or charged every year, and you know, you can analyze … and present the numbers, but it is nonetheless demonstrably the case that there are examples of people having been put in jail for longer for something they’ve put on social media than people charged and convicted at the same time in a different court of taking part in the gang rape of children. Now that’s a fact that people have been handed longer jail sentences for social media misbehavior of whatever sort than people who took part in the gang rape of children,” says Oliver.

“[I]f you’re of that class, if you’re of the Epstein class, if you’re of the whatever, the establishment political class, you can do appalling thing and … you’ll be helped out, you’ll be covered up for,” says Oliver.

Neil maintains that Starmer’s government encouraged division in the UK – I always like to say the United Kingdom is anything but united these days – even though he relished calling his critics and the protesters in the streets names like racist or extremist.

He describes “a wider policy of making the people of Britain enraged about everything, and when it, when it comes to focusing their anger, they are deliberately invited to focus their anger on Muslims or brown people or or gay people or you know that the people are set one one group against another when when in reality the problem I would say is the people, the invisible people above, who like puppeteers are pulling all the strings to make all of this happen.”

“What happens in a society when otherwise law-abiding people that just want to go about their business draw the conclusion that if they and their children and their property are to be protected, it’ll have to be by they themselves with, you know, samurai swords?” Oliver asks.

Oliver continues: “People are rightly disgusted and furious, and demanding blood for the, for the rape gangs, the grooming gangs. They’re demanding … action be taken here, there, and everywhere. They’re grossly offended by the Israel genocide in Gaza and what’s happening in Lebanon. They’re furious about the war in Ukraine, but the pantomime invites them to place the blame on their neighbors, or people living in that street over there, or people who are that color, or people who go to that place to worship their God.”

Oliver is furious over how “Sophie from Dundee,” the little girl from Scotland who defended herself and her sister from a Bulgarian migrant, has been “used.” She was so afraid to walk the streets that she wielded a an axe and knife and threatened to use these weapons against her attacker.

“She was just used by it, by everyone, really. But I would say that she’s illustrative of what happens. She goes to that question that I’m asking, that if people really put it all together and think, well, you can do that, and the police won’t touch you if you’re, if you’re of that class, if you’re of the Epstein class, if you’re of the whatever, the establishment political class, you can do appalling thing and … you’ll be helped out, you’ll be covered up for,” says Oliver.

“So, once people put it together for themselves that actually the law is not the law, it’s just a stick with which the rich and powerful can arbitrarily beat whoever it is they don’t like at any given moment, for whatever reason, then chaos awaits,” he says.

“What happens in a society when otherwise law-abiding people that just want to go about their business draw the conclusion that if they and their children and their property are to be protected, it’ll have to be by they themselves with, you know, samurai swords?

“That’s not a society.”

Oliver is convinced that whomever replaces Starmer will continue to “lead” the country in the same direction.

“The mechanisms are being put in place to pre-tie the hands of whomever succeeds Keir Starmer to tie that person’s hands to Project Ukraine. All possible bluffs are being attempted to make it appear that whomever occupies 10 Downing Street next will have no option but to continue to seek war with Russia, like even if Ukraine is no longer in the picture, whatever happens to Ukraine and whatever happens with that particular conflict, that Europe is determined to perpetuate war with Russia,” he says.

“We know it’s because the economies are having nothing to fall back on but perpetual war … especially the United States of America … the EU [European Union], which is bankrupt, needs to be on a war footing with somebody in order to print its money and and perpetuate its various Ponzi schemes, and you know, so that all the usual suspects make the usual money. It’s they need a war with someone, and it’s what’s been nominated is war with is war with Russia.

WATCH: Neil Oliver Exposes What Keir Starmer's Resignation REALLY Means! CLIP

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