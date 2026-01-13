Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Gullion's avatar
Ian Gullion
Jan 13

This is why Carney and Trudeau need to be BURIED!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
7d

It has nothing much really to do with oil!

Canada , Greenland and Venezuela have one thing in common! Abundance of REEs, U.S. has very little, China controls 80 percent of the world’s Rate Earths! Trumps AI domination dreams the U.S. military industrial base is Fudged without them!

https://substack.com/@oldreddragon/note/c-199153233?r=1nlgb4&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Krayden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture