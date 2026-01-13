There is a crisis brewing in Canada’s energy sector. It’s all about the potential availability of massive quantities of cheap oil after the United States decided to remove Nicolas Maduro as the president of Venezuela and grab that country’s petroleum reserves – the largest on the globe. The oil in Venezuela is the same kind that exists in Alberta: it’s a heavy crude that is high in sulfur and just right for making diesel. Most of the refineries in America are geared for this kind of oil, rather than the sweet crude that is found in the US.

So the US will suddenly have access to an enormous supply of cheap oil that could easily replace what it buys from Canada at a much higher price that will increase in cost as the industrial carbon tax increases.

“We are a nation that’s blessed with abundance of resources, but we have a philosophy, a narrative, a woke narrative, a dangerous narrative, that says, ‘Keep it in the ground.’ I mean, what other nation do you know, what other nation would do something like that?”

Where does that leave Canada? Not only could its primary export market dry up but without a pipeline to the West Coast it will remain unable to sell oil to vital Asian markets. Since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the federal government on Nov. 27 there has been much talk about building that pipeline but it has been all talk. The Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney is not actively promoting the pipeline and is more inclined to discuss the MOU as an environmental milestone.

Time is running out and Smith seems to realize that as she is now demanding that construction on the pipeline commence by fall 2026.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has released a video in which he clearly defines the need to build a pipeline now and accurately lays the responsibility for moving ahead with that pipeline at Carney’s feet.

But who in the private sector is going to build this pipeline when similar recent construction efforts have been fraught with chronic protest and government interference?

Dan McTeague is a former Toronto-area Liberal Member of Parliament who is today the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy. He was an outspoken critic of the green energy and climate change policies of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and he is unconvinced that Carney has had some “Damascus road conversion” to embrace fossil fuels after a career that has been defined by net zero talking points.

“Because we have poisoned the wells. We’ve chewed away people who want to invest in this country, and we have now competitors, real competitors, not just with respects to Venezuela, but now Iran,” he notes,

“We are a nation that’s blessed with an abundance of resources, but we have a philosophy, a narrative, a woke narrative, a dangerous narrative that says, ‘Keep it in the ground. I mean, what other nation would do something like that to its most important output, only a nation that is transfixed, that has been bribed, that has somehow been … subject to brainwashing?” McTeague told me in a recent interview.

“When you consider an economy in which the GDP is 70% service sector that should be alarming in and of itself, since we all work for areas that are not necessarily producing the kind of wealth to sustain the kind of programs that we have out there, but at the end of the day, if we’re willing to forsake and not recognize the deep damage our policies and our narratives and our ideology Has has committed to the energy sector. This country is in very, very deep troubl

Deep trouble indeed. A journalism professor of mine at Carleton University once told the class some years ago that Canada was going to end up as a country of people selling hamburgers to each other. And that’s precisely what McTeague is referring to and what that 70% figure indicates. Just look around your town or neighborhood and see what businesses are being built. It’s another fast food restaurant or another clothing chain selling Chinese sweaters and panties.

McTeague doesn’t believe that Alberta or Carney is going to find a private sector investor to build this pipeline and thinks we don’t have the luxury of waiting to see if one will emerge from the woods to take on the risks. “How much have we prepared to put on the books to make this thing happen? Because we have poisoned the wells. We’ve chewed away people who want to invest in this country, and we have now competitors, real competitors, not just with respects to Venezuela, but now Iran,” he notes, bringing in yet another oil-rich state into the equation.

“What happens tomorrow, next week, if, when, and that as it should, that regime falls. Should it fall? It means there will be more energy made available, oil made available in various markets, with or without OPEC, these people want to get their lives back. They want to get better security. We are a nation that’s blessed with abundance of resources, but we have a philosophy, a narrative, a woke narrative, a dangerous narrative, that says, ‘Keep it in the ground.’ I mean, what other nation do you know, what other nation would do something like that to its most important output, only a nation that is transfixed, that has been bribed, that has somehow been, you know, in some ways, subject to brainwashing, that would say that that’s a good thing.”

McTeague says the fixation on keeping natural resources buried became environmental gospel during the Trudeau years and that the mainstream media trumpeted this talking point endlessly and without critical analysis or in most cases an alternate opinion being allowed into the narrative. That made Canada a pariah nation for the energy sector.

“Canada doesn’t have a problem with refining. We have more than enough refinery capacity to meet our own needs … we are net exporting of not just oil, but also of oil products. So there’s not an issue.”

When asked if Canada should be building more refineries to produce its own gasoline from its own petroleum, McTeague shocks me by saying Canada doesn’t need more refineries.

“Canada doesn’t have a problem with refining. We have more than enough refinery capacity to meet our own needs … we are net exporting of not just oil, but also of oil products. So there’s not an issue. We may have a bit of a balance in which there’s trade depending on where you are, as we do with natural gas, but we don’t need to build more refineries in order to attend to this problem,” McTeague says.

“You know, the left and the greenies and the climate bedwetters like to talk about this thing and say, well, we shouldn’t be selling oil. Would they be selling a refined product? Well, who you’re going to send it to, if you still have [the issue of] pipelines at the end of the day? They’re basically chasing their own tails, and it’s fundamentally dishonest for them to continue making this kind of ridiculous argument that has no basis in reality. Canada is and meets more than its demands, domestic demand for gasoline through refined products and through refineries,” he continues.

His advice for the prime minister?

“Look Carney hops on a plane in four days, he’s heading to China. The first thing is not, ‘Hey, will you take off your EV tariffs or your tariffs on canola?’ It should be, ‘Do you want to buy a pipeline? You just lost 800,000 barrels a day of heavy oil, which you desperately need for your own country. Why not buy it from Canada?’”

McTeague says this might be the only way out for Canada given the encroaching global reality of emerging new oil markets.

“I’m not saying it’s a smart thing, and I think allying ourselves with China is not a very bright policy on a geopolitical basis, and in terms of our relationship with the free world, given the menace that China constitutes. Nevertheless, if we’re going to trade and no one wants to buy our oil, we’ve got to find someone to buy that oil.”

