TheyLied
They Lied. They continue to lie and gaslight. They can't stop, won't stop.

Vaccine Injuries:

https://theylied.ca/CovidVAXinjury.shtml

Treatments for VAX injury here : 

https://VAXinjury.ca/ 

https://STOPtheSHOTS.ca/

https://TheyLied.substack.com

The truth always comes out. Hopefully soon enough for the injured, who are still alive…

“But we may have turned the corner on the emergence of truth with these latest reports from Global. And there’s more good news. Thanks to the good work and diligence of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), an Ontario judge is demanding some answers about just why the incompetent and truly evil government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was able to freeze the bank accounts of people who not only participated in the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest of February 2022 but who just simply supported it with a donation.”

