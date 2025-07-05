The Liberal government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) is not just a cruel joke, it is perhaps criminal. At the very least, it is a fraud, illusionary and designed not to help those adversely affected by the Covid vaccine but to justify the government’s denial that the vax was ever anything but “safe and effective.”

Of course we know it was never anything close to being safe or effective. We will never know how many millions of people this bio-weapon killed, maimed or incapacitated. We will never know because governments won’t tell us and the Canadian government is certainly not interested in sharing that information with us. That is specifically why VISP is ignoring, dismissing or taking its sweet time to assess countless files of people who have been injured by the vaccine. You will see the stories of Kayla Pollock and Dan Hartman. Kayla was in the peak of physical fitness but is now confined to a wheelchair.

But here’s some good news. This crime is finally being exposed and the government can no longer run for cover because even the mainstream media, led by Global News, is acknowledging the extent of the coverup.

I am tired of governments lying to us. I was always accustomed, hell, I was trained, to believe that the government had your best interests in mind and at heart when they told you to get a shot.

The health authorities had the gall to tell you that you sure you got the virus, but it would have been even worse had you not gotten the vaccine. As it turns out, the worse part was to come for millions of people who have either died or are wondering if their lives will be shortened because they trusted the medical establishment, big pharma and their lying governments.

It was virtually impossible for even the Liberal government to deny that the vaccine injured someone. The evidence is right there in front of your face. And if you want to hear some of those stories, look no further than the video link at the bottom of the story to see how negligent the federal government has been in its abject refusal to acknowledge the misery, sickness and grief it caused by forcing people to take an MRnA vaccine that was untested, unproven and unreliable.

Here’s some of the comments I received while doing this broadcast on Saturday.

@Malgorzata1505 “My son developed blood clots( 29 years old at that time) He ended up in hospital but everyone tries to avoid talking about the reasons. He needs to stay on blood thinners. I want to scream but there no place to even go with it.”

@PureHealthConsultingCanada “Met a lady at Bowness walking. She shared how her husband died after 5th covid vaccine. He got stomach ache died 4 weeks later from stage 4 stomach cancer. She said used to be 2 pages deaths in local paper now 12 pages deaths. They called cause of death Cancer. That's why not many covid problems recorded.”

The same commentor also said:

“We criticized media because they were misrepresenting truth it was wrong...AND IT WORKED. THEY ARE CHANGING and good on u for noticing. This is a rare trait...ability to know wrong and to admit it and fix it. Thank u so much David THATS MORE GOOD NEWS...lets do moment silence for TRUTH PREVAILING.”

As you will see, Global News had the courage to do a series of investigative reports on just how badly the Liberal government has been handling this file. Turns out that VISP was handed over to some contractors who have not only bungled the file but have pissed in the faces of those they were supposed to be serving. According to a whistleblower, the staff reserve Fridays for drinking while spending the rest of the week engaged in ping-pong games and staying abreast of their social media while glued to their smartphones. This is not just adding insult to injury but literally adding injury to injury as the vaccine injured are not getting the help they need and probably never will.

But that is the point. The government is deliberately keeping the numbers of people being serviced by VISP as low as possible so the clowns who kept the country under lockdowns, had people masked up while riding their bikes, insisted we keep six feet apart from other human beings when we allowed out and prevented the unvaccinated from working can justify their authoritarian and contemptible behavior. “Hey look how many people VISP processed,” they will say. “Couldn’t have been much of a problem.”

I didn’t know whether to cry or fly into a rage as I watched this whistleblower describe the boozy ineptitude of his co-workers. People are unable to work, incapable of living as they used to before the pandemic and you people are partying at work and laughing at their misfortune. It is enough to either make you weep or demand justice. Weeping might allay the emotional distress for a moment but insisting on restitution, truth and accountability from the government and bureaucratic authorities who presided over this crime is a better long-term solution.

I have lost friends, acquaintances and family members to the vaccine. My sister died mysteriously from pneumonia. She was well vaxxed because she was the primary caregiver for my mother, who was in a nursing home throughout the pandemic. That was one of the reasons that I got the shot twice, because I wanted to be able to see my mom and I thought it would be nice to continue working. Today, I have a massive case of buyer remorse. Another family member recently died as a result of a turbo cancer that progressed from a suspicion to death in a matter of months. I hear of so many of my military public affairs colleagues who have died from rapidly spreading cancer or heart attacks.

Couldn’t be that safe and effective vaccine.

I am tired of governments lying to us. I was always accustomed, hell, I was trained, to believe that the government had your best interests in mind and at heart when they told you to get a shot. In the Canadian Armed Forces, I received a multitude of vaccines when I joined, when I was deployed overseas or when the latest influenza scare arose. I always complied, believing it was my duty to obey and that the government wouldn’t deliberately hurt me.

Well, with Covid, the government deliberately hurt a lot of people because it knew the vaccine was at least potentially deadly for some or most people, that it had not been properly tested and that it was ultimately an unknown quantity. You don’t administer an unknown quantity when it affects the lives or deaths of billions of people. But so many woke governments around the world were looking for a crisis that they could use to control people and prepare them for the World Economic Forum agenda of not owning anything, eating insects and living in 15 minute cities.

But we may have turned the corner on the emergence of truth with these latest reports from Global. And there’s more good news. Thanks to the good work and diligence of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), an Ontario judge is demanding some answers about just why the incompetent and truly evil government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was able to freeze the bank accounts of people who not only participated in the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest of February 2022 but who just simply supported it with a donation.

According to a news release from the JCCF, “a judge of the Ontario Court of Justice has ordered the RCMP and TD Bank to produce records relating to the freezing of Mr. Evan Blackman’s bank accounts during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

“Mr. Blackman was arrested in downtown Ottawa on February 18, 2022, during the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act. He was charged with mischief and obstruction, but he was acquitted of these charges at trial in October 2023.

However, the Crown appealed Mr. Blackman’s acquittal in 2024, and a new trial is scheduled to begin on August 14, 2025.

“Mr. Blackman is seeking the records concerning the freezing of his bank accounts to support an application under the Charter at his upcoming retrial.

“His lawyers plan to argue that the freezing of his bank accounts was a serious violation of his rights, and are asking the court to stay the case accordingly.

“The freezing of Mr. Blackman’s bank accounts was an extreme overreach on the part of the police and the federal government,” says constitutional lawyer Chris Fleury.

“These records will hopefully reveal exactly how and why Mr. Blackman’s accounts were frozen,” he says.

“Mr. Blackman agreed, saying, ‘I’m delighted that we will finally get records that may reveal why my bank accounts were frozen.’

“This ruling marks a significant step in what is believed to be the first criminal case in Canada involving a proposed Charter application based on the freezing of personal bank accounts under the Emergencies Act.”

Amen, another significant step forward to stopping the illegality, tyranny and outright BS from authoritarian governments that masquerade as democratic ones.

BREAKTHROUGH! The Great Divide in Canada's Left | Stand on Guard

