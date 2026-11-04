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Lawyer Jeffery Rath is the subject of a cancelation program.

Both the Alberta government and the United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta want to relegate Rath to what might be described, at least to Alberta conservatives, as political pariah status. Oh, the common denominator in both of those groups is Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta and leader of the UCP.

The UCP wants to revoke Rath’s membership, claiming he just can’t be civil in his conversations or engage in “reasonable adversarial debate” and has brought “disrepute” and “harm” to the party. While Smith would like people to believe that Rath in both a contributor to and a supporter of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Just last month, Smith rose in the Alberta legislature and announced, “Does any member of that side know that Jeffrey Rath was actually a contributor to the NDP party for several years, 2015 through to 2019? He’s actually an NDP supporter, Mr. Speaker, and so maybe the member opposite should answer for his statement.”

Well, as I told Jeff, having a premier, any premier, criticize you by name in the legislature is a badge of honor, even if it does make you think less of his or her character. After all, will Smith begin to find NDP supporters under the beds of every household supporting Alberta independence. It’s rather like Danielle’s own version of McCarthyism, where the slightest hint of subversion could be used as evidence of communist convictions.

The irony of that comparison should be evident: it is Smith who has drifted to the Left over the past six months as both an acolyte of Prime Minister Mark Carney and solid supporter of his Liberal government.

“She betrayed everybody, and I mean, honestly, she even sucked me in. Like I said, I was supporting her for three years. And we were friendly, and … very collegial, and you know we had a great conversation for three years. I know I felt we were friends, and then she betrayed everybody in Alberta by … signing that disastrous MOU.”

But ever since Smith has become a cheerleader Carney, two-faced on the referendum campaign and now demanding total obedience and subservience from all members of her party, a lot of conservative Albertans are having second thoughts.

“I was laughing with a buddy of mine because I think I told you this story too before the referendum night thing. I was at the lounge at the Fairmont in Edmonton, and I ran into this real salt of the earth Albertan kind of guy that I just love. He has … a fuel supply business and we’re talking. He says, ‘Oh yeah,” he says, “I’m just so sad.” He says, “It’s like Daniel Smith. She just keeps lying to us.’ He says, ‘I can’t support her anymore. I can’t donate any more money. I can’t, you know, I can’t vote for her. I can’t. She’s broken my heart.’ And he says, ‘Look at this, Jeff. Look.’

“And he shows me his phone, and he has a Danielle Smith screensaver on his phone, and he’s literally heartbroken, right? And he and I were laughing … He says, ‘It’s kind of like, you know, being the guy that finds out that his wife that he loves to death is cheating on him with the golf pro at the golf club, and the guy doesn’t know whether to be more upset about the fact that he’s lost his wife or his golf pro!” Rath continues.

“I mean, that’s what she is. I mean, she’s been cheating on all of us, right? With Mark Carney. Oh my God! It doesn’t get any worse than that, right?’”

It’s a great story. A funny story. But Rath isn’t laughing at the change in Danielle Smith, noting that she’s gone “full (Anthony) Fauci,” referring to the Covid pandemic guru in the Trump administration whom some people idolized before discovering that he didn’t really believe any of his Covid mandates were the least bit scientific or not.

“I’s like, ‘I am science. I am the United Conservative Party.’ Right? It’s pretty silly. And in fact, you know, [former Conservative Alliance leader] Stockwell Day was chirping at me on Twitter [X] the other day, and was trying to suggest somehow or other that you know I had lost to Danielle Smith, and that I … properly had my membership taken away,” Rath says, adding that he told Day that he sees being banished from the party as a “badge of honor.”

You think that by … taking away my little membership card, that somehow or other that you’ve won; like you haven’t won anything. You’ve just shown the entire world how weak you are. And again, it’s this nonsense … Daniel Smith … lies about everything, but [she’s also] lying that Jeff Rath said he’s going to turn the United Conservative Party into an independence party. I never said that. What I have said repeatedly is that the United Conservative Party of Alberta is an independence party. I don’t have to turn it into anything. A supermajority of the members of the United Conservative Party of Alberta favor Alberta independence,” Rath states.

Rath says there is another sinister side to Smith’s newfound affection for and belief in the Covid vaccine. “The ghouls in AHS [Alberta Health Services] by doing this are probably just trying to save money on MAiD [Medical Assistance in Dying]. Well, let’s just vaccinate them to death, and then we don’t have to … pay a MAiD doctor. We get the vaccines for free or the shots for free, right? But that’s what. And I said, this is who Danielle is now.”

“Over 75 percent of the party voted for option two [in the referendum],” says Rath, referring to question 10 that offered Albertans the odd choice of either staying in Canada or opting to have referendum on independence at some point in the future – as if you couldn’t want to stay in Canada and still want to have a vote on independence in the future.

“So Daniel Smith, [former Alberta Premier] Jason Kenney, and … the boil on the rump of the UCP — the puss-filled boil on the globalist boil on the rump of the UCP — made up of Daniel Smith and the other infectious diseases have infiltrated the party, Jason Kenney and the rest. They are the minority of the party. The UCP is an independence party … and that’s why you know they took my membership away. They didn’t want me coming to the AGM again to espouse these views and embarrass Danielle again, because what they’re planning to do with this AGM is they’re literally now trying to … mop up and finish the takeover of the party,” Rath insists.

“They actually have a resolution on the floor that they’re trying to pass to say that non-citizens can now join the UCP and vote at UCP meetings and conventions … they’re taking our province away. They now want to take our party away and turn the party over to non-citizens,” he continues, suggesting that this policy change is all driven by a desire by left-wing of the party to transform Alberta through mass and illegal immigration.

“And the last thing they want is for me to be able to come to the AGM and speak out against this.”

“You need to understand that … she has betrayed all of us. She’s crossed the floor to the Liberals she’s not speaking out against Mark Carney dragging Alberta into the European Union she’s not speaking out against net zero she’s not speaking out against Mark Carney, asserting a veto over Alberta export pipeline construction.”

Rath is a little indignant that Smith has made the “ridiculous” assertion that he is a supporter of the New Democratic Party – provincial or federal.

“[Former Alberta NDP Premier] Rachel Notley was my classmate at the University of Alberta. We were in the honors political science program together. It was a very small program. There were only 12 of us. So when Rachel got elected premier, and somebody in my office said, ‘Hey, Jeff, you know, like I see the NDP are having … some sort of leader’s event.’ It wasn’t even a dinner. It was some sort of reception, you know, cocktail reception where you had to pay $900 a ticket. ‘You know that they’re having a cocktail reception for the leader of of the NDP. Do you want to go?’ And I said, ‘Sure. I haven’t seen Rachel since we were in school together. At the very least, I’ll come and shake her hand and congratulate her on being premier or whatever.’”

“Who cares, right? And so you know, somebody in my office bought me a ticket to go to this reception. I went. I left. And then the next year, 2016, I guess, because we went in 2015, they sent a thing to my office. Without talking to me, [they] bought a ticket for me to go again, and I didn’t go. I gave the ticket to somebody else because I couldn’t be bothered going again. Right? Whatever. That was it. That’s the extent of my support of the NDP, and of course I laugh because how many Liberal Prime Ministers’ dinners have they had in Calgary? Every CEO of every major oil company or corporation in Calgary buys tickets to these things and comes so that they can talk to cabinet ministers and they can talk to whomever at these events,” Rath explains.

But Jeff is just getting warmed up. “Then the other thing I was laughing about was – and again she can’t help herself, right? She cannot stop lying, right? So the other day she [says], ‘Jeff Rath, he never supported me. He’s never supported me.’ But of course, poor Danielle, she forgets that she and I have had a three-year-long conversation that’s documented in my phone by text, right? So you know, I posted this morning on X just for fun that Danielle is lying about the fact that I never supported her,” he says, remembering that he did not support Smith during the UCP leadership campaign to replace Kenney but that once she won he was highly enthusiastic about her candidacy.

“Once she became premier, I congratulated her on becoming premier .. from April of 2023 until she crossed the floor again to the federal Liberals and signed that stupid MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] with Mark Carney, I was a big Danielle Smith supporter. I supported her. We had a very lengthy exchange [of text messages]. She made it clear in that three-year-long text exchange that she supported Mitch Sylvester. She supported the Alberta Prosperity Project. She supported what we were trying to do in terms of Alberta independence. And I mean, all of this is documented, right? And of course, now she’s lying through her teeth. Trying to pretend that … black is white and white is black and Jeff Rath is an NDP supporter, and he’s an evil dude that needs to be thrown out of the UCP because he doesn’t support the values of our party. You know all of this nonsense.”

“You know what it is, and it’s really really shocking. I mean Danielle Smith and Jason Kenney right now are trying to literally destroy the base of the the rules of the UCP and turn the UCP from a grassroots party into an elite-dominated, executive-driven party that’s going to be run by miserable little toadies,” he says.

But Rath says all of the machinations to make him disappear from the party and the upcoming general assembly this month is not just about him.

“You need to understand that … she has betrayed all of us. She’s crossed the floor to the Liberals; she’s not speaking out against Mark Carney dragging Alberta into the European Union; she’s not speaking out against net zero; she’s not speaking out against Mark Carney asserting a veto over Alberta’s export pipeline construction,” Rath notes.

“She’s completely flip-flopped on Covid vaccines and she’s now expanded the program to hand out Mark Carney’s free Covid vaccines to the province of Alberta or to poor … seniors in Alberta who are, quote unquote, “most at risk,” right?

Rath says there is another sinister side to Smith’s newfound affection for and belief in the Covid vaccine. “The ghouls in AHS [Alberta Health Services] by doing this are probably just trying to save money on MAiD [Medical Assistance in Dying]. Well, let’s just vaccinate them to death, and then we don’t have to … pay a MAiD doctor. We get the vaccines for free or the shots for free, right? But that’s what. And I said, this is who Danielle is now.”

But Jeff gets back to what he says is the most salient issue in all of Smith’s machinations.

“I said she’s betrayed all of us,” he says, encouraging everyone who always supported the old Smith to not get delusional about the new Smith. “She’s not in bed with the golf pro, like she’s not cheating on me with Mark Carney. I can’t see that, right? It’s really sad. I mean, honest to God, it’s really sad.”

“She betrayed everybody, and I mean, honestly, she even sucked me in. Like I said, I was supporting her for three years. And we were friendly, and … very collegial, and you know we had a great conversation for three years. I know I felt we were friends, and then she betrayed everybody in Alberta by … signing that disastrous MOU.”

What Rath is describing is a downward political spiral within a leftist political evolution.

The real issue at this point is whether Smith even perceives herself as a conservative leader of any party — or is she prepared to jump to the federal Liberals and potentially replace Carney? Smith has been a political chameleon for much of her life in politics. With her — anything is possible, and apparently, anything is permissible.

WATCH: I DID NOT SEE THIS COMING … The Truth About Danielle Smith|Stand on Guard

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