Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
1d

Smith is more Liberal than Carney and will be deposed for disrespecting separatists, who will only grow in number! Her cowardly refusal to stop the MURDER of Sheila Lewis for the sake of preserving Trudeau’s lawless mandates showed me all I needed to know. Every leader in the country should be joining these talks, promoting a STRONG position for equality in Canada with reciprocal obligations of EQUAL VALUE/WEIGHT for native Indians but where is Smith?

Reply
Share
Doug Campbell's avatar
Doug Campbell
1d

Danielle's gone Machiavellian, using Rath for whatever it is she's sold her soul to. What a disappointment.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Krayden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture