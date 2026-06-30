Thank you for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! Thank you to our audience who have sent us data center tips from across Canada to tips@kraydensrightnews.com

We appreciate our FREE and PAID Substack subscribers supporting Krayden’s Right News independent journalism on our multi-media platforms. Deciding to buy a paid subscription option is one of the best ways you can support our independent journalism.

WATCH for a NEW upcoming documentary series chronicling Carney Government’s corruption in the near future here on Krayden’s Right News and Stand on Guard podcast. A PAID subscription will helps our independent journalist and the creation of this new documentary series.

I first listened to the wisdom of Col. (Ret.) Douglas Macgregor when he was a regular guest on Tucker Carlson’s last show on Fox News. Macgregor had a completely different analysis of the war in Ukraine: insisting the war did not start in 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine but years earlier when Ukraine began killing ethnic Russians in the Donbass region; stating that Ukraine could not become another member of NATO given its geographic proximity and historic relationship to Russia; and arguing that the Russian armed forces were quite capable of winning this war and did not constitute an incompetent military formation.

By that I was sick of listening to the propaganda, talking points and patent absurdity of Gen. (Ret.) Jack Keane, who was Fox News’ regular go-to military expert. It was – and is – difficult to take Keane seriously, despite his credentials as a former vice chief of staff of the US Army. Keane was an advocate of forever wars whether he was in or out of uniform and he has advised presidents to keep those wars going. People at this rank level may leave the military but they never stray far from the Military Industrial Complex that President Dwight Eisenhower famously – or perhaps infamously – described in this last public address as president to the American people in 1961. Ike did not become enmeshed in the sinister synchronicity between the military and industry but most retired generals routinely do. They join the boards of directors of companies like Boeing and Raytheon, heavily invest in the armaments industry and make a lot of money. Obviously, the best way to keep the cash flowing and maintain the value of the stocks in these companies is to constantly keep the US at war or preparing for war.

That’s why these clowns are hired as talking heads and military experts by cable news: to maintain a status quo that works very well for the elites.

What separates Macgregor from these paid political generals is his personal honesty, obvious integrity and enormous sense of history. Macgregor does not assess the present in a vacuum but with a thorough comprehension of where America and the world has been for the last century and beyond. Whether he’s talking about the US Civil War or the implementation of the Marshall Plan, Macgregor knows how we got from then to now.

He is a decorated veteran, has taught at West Point and was a senior advisor to the last defense secretary in President Donald Trump’s first term of office.

I always enjoy my conversations with Doug and this is an excerpt from my last interview with him.

I asked Col. Macgregor if he thought there was any hope of enforcing the current peace treaty with Iran.

“I would say the following: President Trump’s decision to sign that memorandum and begin negotiations with Iran demonstrated his business sense, if you will. He, I think, concluded privately that this wasn’t going to work, this military operation and he didn’t want to reinforce failure. So, I think that has to be said. On the other hand, does President Trump fully grasp that the United States has lost its war to subjugate Iran, and does he understand that he tried to do it with air and naval power, which together almost never work and did he understand that the mission to wrest control of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran unnecessarily exposed the limits of American military power? These are limits that were until now effectively concealed from the public, and I think the answer to those questions are no, no, and no,” Macgregor says.

“I don’t think he gets it yet, and I think that’s a huge problem, because I don’t think he understands he is not in a position to dictate anything. Iran has unambiguously triumphed in this conflict. Iran dominates the Gulf, and we can’t change that now. I suppose someone out there will say, well, if we nuke them, blah blah blah, but that’s a very stupid remark. And my last personal experience with him made it very clear, President Trump does not want anything to do with nuclear weapons under any circumstances and certainly does not want to use them; so I think he just has to come to grips with that now,” Macgregor continues.

On the other hand, does President Trump fully grasp that the United States has lost its war to subjugate Iran, and does he understand that he tried to do it with air and naval power, which together almost never work and did he understand that the mission to wrest control of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran unnecessarily exposed the limits of American military power? These are limits that were until now effectively concealed from the public, and I think the answer to those questions are no, no, and no,”

Doug suggested “the other problem” that Trump is experiencing are his “obligations” to the “billionaire Zionists who funded him, who have helped to enrich him since he came back to the White House.”

Macgregor wonders why Trump left the White House in 2021 with he and his family poorer after the experience but they certainly appear to have been enriched during the second go around.

He believes Trump’s backers feverishly wanted a war with Iran as a payback during his second term and he has somewhat reluctantly complied.

“He did not do that the first time he had an opportunity during his first four years, because he didn’t want it. He really never did. He made that pretty clear to me privately. This is not somebody who wants war with anybody, and least of all with Iran, but this time around he had no choice. And as you recollect, we did not initiate the war, we followed the Israelis down the path to war. They were the first ones that struck against Iran, and then we went and followed after them.”

Macgregor unapologetically says the US lost the war with Iran because “we didn’t have the capability to overcome Iran’s defense” but only entered the war because Israel insisted. “For Israel, this is existential. Israel embarked on a campaign of mass murder and expulsion in Gaza. It has now extended that campaign into Lebanon, and the Israeli plan was for us to do the same thing, effectively, to Iran. We knew we could never kill all of those people, but we could certainly destroy the country. That’s what Israel thought and that’s what they wanted us to do. We were supposed to do to Iran what the goal was to do to Russia, that is, cause it disintegrate, cause it to break up, to fragment into smaller pieces that could then be kept in a state of almost constant chaos, and then fully exploited and raped.”

He says that was what was intended for Russia but that “has failed miserably in Ukraine … but the notion that you’re going to get an agreement that the Israelis are going to respect or honor or support is absurd, because Israel’s in a position now where it must either win or face potential extinction, or I would say almost certain extinction. That means you’ve got to kill everybody in Lebanon, effectively finish the job in Gaza, and get us back into the war in Iran, if they cannot do those things, Israel’s finished.”

The retired colonel notes that Israel is extremely vulnerable to a nuclear bomb because of the size of its country. It simply cannot contain a nuclear blast without risking complete annihilation. The diminutive size of Israel has become an argument for the expansion of Israel and that’s the root of the Great Israel Project that seems to be embraced by so many members of Congress who have been bought and paid for by the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). “I don’t think we can fix that, but I don’t think that President Trump, even if he wanted to, could persuade Congress to completely cut off the Israelis [from military aid].”

“Israel’s in a position now where it must either win or face potential extinction, or I would say almost certain extinction. That means you’ve got to kill everybody in Lebanon, effectively finish the job in Gaza, and get us back into the war in Iran, if they cannot do those things, Israel’s finished.”

Macgregor is seriously concerned about the life and safety of the president. He says the Israeli-controlled media outlets are “feeding in material to attack anybody that doesn’t unconditionally support whatever the Israelis want to do; so yes, Trump is under attack by those people. They have enough money and enough influence and enough people that they could threaten the life of the president of the United States. Now, are they doing that? I don’t know. I don’t have any access to intelligence that would suggest that, and that’s a question that you’d have to ask people in the Secret Service, who would probably have some answers for you. They may not be truthful with you and give you the answers, but they might know. But it’s just my gut feeling. I mean, this man, there are a few people who have tried to kill him on more than one occasion, correct?”

Even though the war with Iran has been transformational, perhaps ending the age of the aircraft as relatively cheap missiles and drones can take these enormously expensive weapons out of service, Macgregor thinks that lesson may have been lost on America’s military leadership.

“You have two problems. One is something we call presentism, and that is where whatever happens, it’s new, you try to persuade everybody that what you’ve already got on hand is really the answer after all, and this really doesn’t change much. So that’s problem number one. Problem number two is you don’t understand at all, and as a result, you take the position, ‘Well, we’re the best, we’re the biggest, there’s nobody that can challenge us and until somebody uses it against us and proves it. I’m not changing anything.’”

Doug agreed with me that the US doesn’t need an empire and probably never did; that empire ran contrary to everything the United States was supposed to be about and slowly eroded America’s principals and economic freedom.

“So you’re absolutely right, this business of empire is a disaster. We don’t want to be in any of these places. Then came the Cold War that became an excuse to stay all over the world, and it became a business, and all you have to do is walk around London. I’m sure you have something similar in Ottawa, or, or, you know, Paris, or Washington. Look at all these think tanks. What are they all about? All the Atlantic Council, NATO … the friends of NATO, and God knows what else.”

“But I would change the word empire to a different word. It’s not the end of an American empire, because that’s effectively gone. It’s the end of American military hegemony. That’s over, and that’s very important, because first of all, it’s bankrupting us, we don’t need it. Okay, you don’t need global military hegemony to defend your country, that’s nonsense. And then secondly, it’s provoked the rest of the world, you know, we have enemies all over the world now, there’s only one country in the world that is more widely hated and despised than us – Israel.”

“[T]his business of empire is a disaster. We don’t want to be in any of these places. Then came the Cold War that became an excuse to stay all over the world, and it became a business,” Macgregor says.

Is there any silver lining to this? Doug points to public opinion in America and says there might be. “If you look at the latest polling data right now, the war in the Persian Gulf is even less popular than the Vietnam War was – stop and think about that, that means below 32% support in the population. He has the popular support of the American people to say that’s it, we’re out, we’re going home. Has anybody ever gone back and revisited Vietnam and said, ‘You know, we made a big mistake, we should have stayed longer.’ No, only idiots, only fools. We had no business ever being there to begin with.”

Macgregor continues to believe the war in Ukraine needs to be wrapped up as quickly as possible because of the ongoing potential for the conflict spiraling out of control and because of the sheer carnage in loss of life it has caused. Interestingly, he notes that Ukrainian-Canadians have been instrumental in Canada’s continued support for the war. He is completely correct here. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is a powerful political organization that has demanded Canada send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine and continue fanning the flames of the fantasy that Ukraine is ultimately going to win the war. Both Liberals and Conservatives in Canada are afraid of the Ukrainian vote turning against their parties. But Prime Minister Mark Carney has other reasons for passionately insisting Canada continue dispensing money to the corrupt government in Kyiv. As usual, Brookfield Asset Management has its tentacles deeply embedded in Ukraine through the provision of nuclear energy to reactors there and the company is third in line to benefit from the “reconstruction” of Ukraine if the Russians don’t decide otherwise.

Macgregor returns to one of his most familiar themes: mass migration.

“The problem with Donald Trump is that he has bungled badly the whole problem with migration. I really hate that word, migration, because it’s wrong. We were simply invaded by millions of people, and that was by design. Anybody, preferably, who is not a European, was herded through the openings in the, in the border, herded through airports and dumped in the country. They were viewed by the left as future voters that could always be counted on to vote against white people, and the left in the United States has become very racist and very anti-white, and you’ve had now at least a generation or more of people that have been taught in school that everything that our predecessors did … to build civilization, and and the real empire, which is North America, was evil and wrong … ”

“If you look at the latest polling data right now, the war in the Persian Gulf is even less popular than the Vietnam War was – stop and think about that, that means below 32% support in the population. He has the popular support of the American people to say that’s it, we’re out, we’re going home.”

“So that’s one problem. So we’re not as far along as they are in Britain, but we’re on a similar path now.” That’s why Macgregor believes “the two-party system is dead … The same billionaires really control most of what happens in both parties. They were formally very supportive of Biden, and the only reason they walked away from Biden is that they extracted a promise, and that promise was to go to war with Iran.”

“I just don’t see anybody on the horizon yet is going to be any better, and I think that’s what you’re going to see in England. I don’t see any evidence that this new gentleman is going to go in there and radically change anything.”

Macregor observes that some believe a changing of the guard in the UK will salvage things.

One commentator even said, “Rome is saved.”

“People are so pathetic,” Macgregor notes.

But maybe they can begin to believe again. Certainly Douglas Macgregor is a vital part of that process.

WATCH: Carney Points Canada Towards Disaster: With Col. Doug Macgregor | Stand on Guard Exclusive Interview

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

JOIN STAND ON GUARD LIVE FOR SUPER CHATS & RUMBLE RANTS

Trigger Stickers

George Orwell Collection

Tribute to the Universal Ostrich Farm

Trigger Stickers

Coffee Mugs

George Orwell Collection

Hats

Hoodies

Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

I am Canadian Collection

Think Collection

Krayden’s Right News in Nobody’s Pocket Collection

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: David Krayden

.