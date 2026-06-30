Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
1d

Great interview and analysis! 🫡👏

“He believes Trump’s backers feverishly wanted a war with Iran as a payback during his second term and he has somewhat reluctantly complied.

“He did not do that the first time he had an opportunity during his first four years, because he didn’t want it. He really never did. He made that pretty clear to me privately. This is not somebody who wants war with anybody, and least of all with Iran, but this time around he had no choice. And as you recollect, we did not initiate the war, we followed the Israelis down the path to war. They were the first ones that struck against Iran, and then we went and followed after them.”

Macgregor unapologetically says the US lost the war with Iran because “we didn’t have the capability to overcome Iran’s defense” but only entered the war because Israel insisted. “For Israel, this is existential. Israel embarked on a campaign of mass murder and expulsion in Gaza. It has now extended that campaign into Lebanon, and the Israeli plan was for us to do the same thing, effectively, to Iran. We knew we could never kill all of those people, but we could certainly destroy the country. That’s what Israel thought and that’s what they wanted us to do. We were supposed to do to Iran what the goal was to do to Russia, that is, cause it disintegrate, cause it to break up, to fragment into smaller pieces that could then be kept in a state of almost constant chaos, and then fully exploited and raped.”

He says that was what was intended for Russia but that “has failed miserably in Ukraine …”

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Matt C's avatar
Matt C
1d

This made up war ( all bankers wars) went exactly as planned. Puppet Chump sold out for IMEC and billions in crypto. Out with military hegemony and in with Palantir surveillance multi regional states. Lieticians do not run anything, anywhere. Bankers and corporations do. Hi Epstein!

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