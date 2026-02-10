Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Matt C
2d

Too little. Too late. Government is your enemy. When will Chinadians wake up?

We killed and terrorized everyone but now we’re sorry. This Narco state wants you dead or enslaved. So maybe take back your sovereignty. The system laughs at you.

Tony Ledsham
2d

This is fantastic news and this crack in the federal government’s armour will let in a host of pointed questions. People need to be held accountable, including the RCMP…

“Just last week, UOF spokeswoman Katie Pasitney told me that “2026 is the year of accountability.” She was incredibly prescient in that claim because that is exactly what is happening just days before Canada remembers the invocation of the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy. And nobody was ever held accountable for that piece of government overreach that has been deemed as a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

But justice seems to be catching up with a Liberal government that for too long has acted with arrogance and impunity in its excessive overreach and lust for control over the lives of ordinary Canadians.“

