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“I think the police and and CSIS and all those that are involved in enforcement of our laws should arrest David Eby. I really think the NDP government is doing something that is utterly seditious and treasonous: that they’re disassembling Canada.”

Recently I described how “Carneyda” is drifting towards dictatorship and economic collapse.

But “Eby-C” is sprinting towards oblivion.

If BC Premier David Eby continues to give away the province to Native chiefs, there won’t be any province left to live in. The Native chiefs will be the landlords and we will be serfs, along with the Native people they leave in poverty and squalor.

It’s obscene what Eby is doing and he should be held accountable for his reckless policies. Eby can be as munificent as he chooses with his own property and cash but stop giving away land that should belong to all British Columbians.

And he announced this catastrophe as wildfires terrorize people and animals, destroy homes and desecrate the land — largely due to his abominable forestry management.

“If Dallas feels that the provincial Conservative Party is going to stand by these core national values, then I think it’s a no-brainer that she’ll join forces. But this is what a lot of people want to do — they want to put politics above principles, and I don’t think that works with [OneBC leader] Dallas Brodie.”

Jim McMurtry, who spent his career instructing many of those citizens as a high school teacher and has suffered at the hands of the NDP government and its extremist acolytes in the BC Teachers Federation, thinks Eby should be arrested.

He also believes conservatives and libertarians in BC can unite to defeat this odious government if everyone remains true to their principles and keep their eyes on the objective.

McMurtry was working at Abbotsford BC’s Robert Bateman Secondary School on May 31, 2021 when he dared to question the ridiculous Native reconciliation narrative of the mass graves of 215 students that were erroneously said to exist at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

He was a substitute teacher in a Grade 12 calculus class that day and when the school administrators heard about his rejection of the mass graves hoax, he was physically removed from his class, in front of the students, and treated like a criminal or misbehaving youth.

It was humiliation from the Reconciliation Inquisition that not only rules the BC school system but the provincial government as well, which might best be described as an unelected coalition between a radical socialist NDP premier and the Native chiefs who keep demanding more land and more money.

I had Jim on my show this week and, wouldn’t you know it, as we were talking about his experiences since being dismissed, fired and canceled for speaking the truth, Eby was announcing that the province would be giving away vast tracks of land – equivalent in size to the country of Portugal – to Native bands who were demanding it because their race and ethnicity gives them special rights – especially with regards to real estate – that nobody else possesses: 24 million acres, some of it right in the heart of Victoria, the provincial capitol and one of the oldest cities in Western Canada. People will just have to get “used to” the idea, the dunderheaded BC commissars said.

But here’s what’s so damn stupid about this. Eby was not elected to give away the store – public or private – yet he knew as soon as he agreed to Aboriginal title and adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (UNDRIPA) as provincial legislation, that is exactly what would happen. Homeowners in Richmond recently learned that the Cowichan Band owns their property even if they have no mortgage and have paid taxes on their home for decades. Doesn’t matter. The chiefs have a right to it. Because they’re Native.

I’m sick of calling a handful of people “First Nations” when they probably weren’t the first ones to claim land in BC and they certainly don’t constitute nations. But well-meaning liberals have been calling them First Nations and giving them ridiculous land acknowledgements that aren’t even rooted in reality. I remember when I first heard someone tell me that an event was taking place on the “unceded land” of some Native band and my thinking that this was just beyond absurd. You mean, we have no right to be here because ages ago, some “indigenous” people were breaking bread?

“You’re going to have terrible violence like Canada has never experienced before in its history, and even worse than what happened in the rebellions of 1834, long ago in Upper and Lower Canada, if you continue to take away not just private but public land from taxpaying Canadians,” McMurtry says.

Whatever happened to the idea or at least the goal of equality under the law? We have got to repeal UNDRIPA, deny Aboriginal title and ultimately abolish the Reserve system. All of these policies not only establish Natives as a race with special status but, ironically, keep the average Native person poor, unemployed, addicted and hopeless while their chiefs get richer every year with million dollar a year salaries and unlimited access to money accreted by industries or activities related to the Reserve.

If Native chiefs aren’t told to back off and stop interfering in federal and provincial politics like no economic activity can occur without their approval and no piece of land is safe from their grasp, BC will become a ghost province as people emigrate to the rest of Canada or the US. This is no way to run a province. It’s the only way the incompetent and ideologically fanatic Eby knows how to run a province – in conjunction with his Native chief overlords, of course.

BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay is committed to fighting this madness and restoring BC to sanity.

I have been following Jim’s story for years and it was a pleasure to talk to him this week. We realized right away that we perceived the political crisis unraveling in BC in precisely the same way. I asked him what we needed to do to make equality under the law a reality in both BC and Canada.

“Yeah, Dave, you sound a lot like me. I sound a lot like you. And just before I answer, if I could just briefly mention to to your viewers that my case is now in front of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and in the form of a thorough judicial review, in the form of a petition; so my case does have legs and what I’m arguing for is a teachers’ right to a profession, just basic rights to be able to speak without being afraid … that I didn’t say anything wrong about what happened in Kamloops.”

“[F]or most indigenous groups in Canada, their end goal is not to have senior title to our private property and to our public property, to our parks and our roads and everything — but it’s ultimately to secede from Canada.”

McMurtry has challenged his dismissal in court but has been stymied by a provincial judiciary that is solidly in the Reconciliation cheering section. But now he’s taking his case to the BC Supreme Court, with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

“But the essential thing is what you just said. It’s about [having] Charter rights, and they’re meant to be more than a paper tiger. That and maybe the most fundamental [right] of all … the one you’ve mentioned: freedom of expression, which is again part of my case. So I’m hoping that I can get a precedent. Win or lose, I’m going to be bringing attention and I think my case is going to be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court [of Canada] if I lose the provincial level by the group of lawyers with the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, who’ve kindly taken on my case.”

McMurtry questions the very idea of calling Native bands “First Nations” but says the concept “is stretched” beyond belief with some groups that could literally bring all of their members into the backroom of a Denny’s restaurant.

“One of the nations closest to me, it’s called the Qayqayt, or the New Westminster Indian Band. They have 24 members. They don’t have a Reserve. There’s just 24 people, all part of one extended family — and they’re a First Nation — and to give them Indigenous title, the whole thing is really quite absurd,” he insists, observing that there are about 24 bands in BC, “who, if you go onto their territory, you have to pay a visa. You have to essentially purchase a visa. You have to pay money to be on their territory.” McMurtry doubts that policies like these are “going to settle everything in Canada and everything’s going to go great for business and so forth,” he says.

“Reconciliation … it’s a political idea that came down from the top, and it’s a game to make the liberals feel as though they’ve got a purpose, and of course, obviously, are going to do it … it’s the greatest threat in Canadian history. “

But Jim says the end goal is more than just control.

“Well, it’s important to note that for most Indigenous groups in Canada, their end goal is not to have senior title to our private property and to our public property, to our parks and our roads and everything — but it’s ultimately to secede from Canada. They want to. They really want to. We put this nonsensical idea of their [being] a nation in their heads and now they want to be a nation … They want to be a separate country, and then of course in no time, because they won’t be able to function, the Chinese will come in and then we’ll have Chinese nuclear submarines right beside our coast.”

Then McMurtry gets to the most controversial – and perhaps most innovative – part of our conversation.

“The chiefs make all sorts of money and they don’t have to report it. They’re the heads of the the most powerful Indian or indigenous grouping in British Columbia called the Union of British Columbian Indian Chiefs.” McMurtry says, noting that the current head of the organization is Grand Chief Stewart Phillip. who “made $900,000 tax free in 2014. So you can only imagine what he’s making in 2026, and we have no idea.

“The whole thing is absolutely insane. What can be done? I don’t know. Some people think it’s late in the game. I think the very first thing — and it’s going to sound a little bit extreme — I think the police and CSIS and all those that are involved in enforcement of our laws should arrest David Eby. I really think the NDP government is doing something that is utterly seditious and treasonous: that they’re disassembling Canada,” McMurtry says.

“So to me, if you were to go around my neighborhood and say that, you know, ‘the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming,’ and they’re going to take all our houses and do terrible things to our women and that will be the end of us — then people would pick up arms or whatever and say, ‘over my dead body and good luck to the Russians,’ but there’s something more insidious happening,” he says.

But in the meantime, the Native chiefs are making an obscene amount of money out of the process and by perpetuating the notion that they are victims of a wicked colonial system that has somehow never gone away – even though it has been evanescent for a century or more.

“The chiefs make all sorts of money and they don’t have to report it. They’re the heads of the the most powerful Indian or indigenous grouping in British Columbia called the Union of British Columbian Indian Chiefs.” McMurtry says, noting that the current president of the organization is Grand Chief Stewart Phillip. who “made $900,000 tax free in 2014. So you can only imagine what he’s making in 2026, and we have no idea.” In 2025, Phillip was reelected to his tenth consecutive three-year term as head of the powerful lobby.

McMurtry says people don’t question the system because they know they could lose their livelihood or even their freedom for doing so.

“I’m indigenous. I’m just as much indigenous as anybody else in this classroom, in this courtroom, or anywhere else. I was born here. My parents were born here. Their parents were born here. How dare you deprive me of a sense of having a homeland?” McMurtry asks.

“They know the best thing to do is to just go along with ideology. During the 1930s, if you wanted to be successful in Germany, you became a National Socialist or a communist in 1917 Russia. This is what you do. You become a woke cultist to be successful and that’s been the case for now, certainly, in the last decade, but longer in Canada.” Jim says it’s “going to take ordinary people like you and me, David, just to say. "‘No: we’re not accepting this. I’m not accepting any of it. There’s absolutely no special privilege based on race anymore in this country.’”

“Reconciliation … it’s a political idea that came down from the top, and it’s a game to make the liberals feel as though they’ve got a purpose, and of course, obviously, are going to do it … it’s the greatest threat in Canadian history. All this gives away people’s rights to private property and to public access to parks, and soon there will be roads, and soon there will be all sorts of things. Because if you give … a Native band control of a large swath of BC, and you have to now pay 25 bucks just to step on their property in the form of a visa, that means you’re paying $25 just to use the highway that you or your ancestors paid for … So it’s just awful.”

What really irritates McMurtry is the very notion that only Natives can call themselves “indigenous,” providing them with a special status that allows them both special privileges and unique exemptions.

“If there are more Canadians that would just stay, stop where they are and just say no. I’m not participating in any of this. I’m indigenous. I’m just as much indigenous as anybody else in this classroom, in this courtroom, or anywhere else. I was born here. My parents were born here. Their parents were born here. How dare you deprive me of a sense of having a homeland? What are you doing? No, I don’t accept it. So I think that’s what’s needed. Leaders are important. Good leaders are important, but … I don’t trust political leaders because political leaders are out for themselves.”

“[W]hat I ask from people is is one thing, and that is to care about your country, to care about your family, care about your kids, and you can’t do that if you turn a blind eye to what’s happening in our schools and happening all around us,”

McMurtry has made it “very clear” to his union, employer, regulatory body, the labor relations board and others that he’s “not going away;’ but they’re going to go away.”

His fight has never been about just getting his job back but “it’s about them, either leaving their jobs, or or being walked out like they walked me out. That I’m not going anywhere until Canadian schools are no longer judging kids on the basis of race. Where they’re no longer like perverts inquiring into the sexual orientation of 12-year-olds in the classroom. Where they’re no longer telling people that science is less important than some elder who says, ‘Oh, there’s 25,000 disappeared and missing indigenous children from residential schools.’ Oh, really? Oh, okay. And the evidence of that?” Jim asks, noting that there has been absolutely no evidence of any bodies buried at the old Kamloops school and the Native leadership is now insisting that they don’t have to provide any.

Incredibly, at a news conference following the national meeting of the Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa, just this past July, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee claimed the imaginary dead children are communicating with the living and declaring their invidious fate.

“You can tell they’re there, right?” he asked an incredulous audience of journalists.

McMurtry agrees that conservative voters in BC must unite but that it won’t happen unless the dominant Conservative Party of BC commits to sustaining its opposition to the race-based policies of the NDP government.

“I don’t think we should have to prove to anybody what happened to these people there because they send us messages,” said Grand Chief Garrison Settee

“Now I think Dallas is alone right now in having that courage. I’m hoping and believing that Kerry-Lynne Findlay will as well. But I think Dallas Brodie is not going to give up on OneBC until she knows that her principles [are upheld], which are really the principles of the vast majority Canadians, which are [that] everyone should be treated equally and hiring should be done on merit and everybody should be the same … in a classroom or you know, in a courtroom or whatever …” McMurtry says, noting that all of this policy of equality under the law is foundational to Canada’s democracy and reflects what the country has always believed.

“If Dallas feels that the provincial Conservative Party is going to stand by these core national values, then I think it’s a no-brainer that she’ll join forces. But this is what a lot of people want to do — they want to put politics above principles, and I don’t think that works with Dallas Brodie.”

Does Jim McMurtry need your help?

“I would allow people to buy my book and be interested in my story, but I don’t want money from anybody. That’s an ethical decision that I took long ago in life. I was going to do it on my own and if I couldn’t do it on my own, then I was going to perish. And I’m not going to be a parasite. I’m going to be a giver and I think that’s how I’m living my life; but what I ask from people is is one thing, and that is to care about your country, to care about your family, care about your kids, and you can’t do that if you turn a blind eye to what’s happening in our schools and happening all around us,” he says, warning that even “a war in the streets” is possible if people are denied their land, their rights and their freedom.

“You’re going to have terrible violence like Canada has never experienced before in its history, and even worse than what happened in the Rebellions of 1834, long ago in Upper and Lower Canada, if you continue to take away not just private but public land from taxpaying Canadians. So not only does this Indigenous special entitlement need to end, but there should be no benefits in any job or any scholarship or anything for anyone based on race,” McMurtry declares, warning that it is political disaster to “continue to go down this woke path of pitting one group in society against other groups.”

Hopefully we can just throw the bums out before it gets to this.

But that’s anybody’s guess right now.

One thing’s for certain: Jim and I will keep on fighting inequality and resolving to resist.

WATCH: The Man The Many They Tried to Silence: Jim McMurtry Speaks Out | Stand on Guard

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