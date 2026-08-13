Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
5hEdited

This is an existential moment for Canada—the country is being given away by a few individuals.

BC’s premier David Eby woke up one day and said he’s giving all the Queen Charlotte Islands only to the 2500 residents who are descended from Haida headhunters.

All of Vancouver and Ottawa are claimed and Canadians haven’t batted an eye.

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John Powell's avatar
John Powell
9h

Hope Mr. McMurtry can stop this madness

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