Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Evelyn Sommers's avatar
Evelyn Sommers
3h

I wonder where we'd be if the politicians just did what they felt was right rather than listening to all their highly paid "consultants" aka the neutralizers. Ridiculous. Thanks for your observations.

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