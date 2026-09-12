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So how did the Allison Inquiry go? Member of Parliament Dean Allison (CPC-Niagara West) truly provided a forum for those injured by the Covid vaccine to come and tell their stories of pain, sickness, injustice, dismissal and personal courage.

Unfortunately, much of the mainstream media wasn’t there in person and I’m pretty damned sure they weren’t watching on-line. Despite having offices literally a couple of floors down from the action, CBC, CTV and Global stayed away in droves.

Of course they did. They were the same media outlets that pushed the Covid cover story from day one: get your first two vaccines and then keep getting booster shots, stay six feet away from people and mask up – except when you’re sitting in a restaurant eating and that magical umbrella above your table will keep you safe from all infection.

What was really disappointing about the inquiry was the absence of Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, who literally fled the country as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s goodwill ambassador to the US so that he could justify his not being at the inquiry.

That was when you had to say the vaccine was “safe and effective” even when you knew it wasn’t either or risk being canceled on social media or losing your YouTube channel.

Some of the national media are still declaring the vaccine to be safe and effective but they are part of a Parliamentary Press Bureau that is defined by its indolence, apathy, mendacity and financial obligations to the Carney government. Journalists are supposed to be seekers of the truth but successive Liberal governments have made them a bodyguard of lies.

Allison was fond of saying that the vaccine-inured needed to tell their stories and that is true, insofar as it goes. But they also need some assistance, affirmation and acknowledgment that they weren’t crazy for blaming the vaccine for a host of debilitating illnesses. They need justice too – even though it is highly unlikely that there will ever be any justice for the pharmaceutical industry and their political pawns who pushed a toxic and murderous vaccine on a believing public.

We wanted to believe the vaccine was being administered in good faith. All of the people who testified at the inquiry agreed on this point. They got the vaccine because they trusted the government and because they didn’t want to put their friends and loved ones in danger by being unvaccinated.

I got the vax because I was working on Parliament Hill and my mother was in a nursing home and I couldn’t visit either location without being vaccinated.

What was really disappointing about the inquiry was the absence of Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, who literally fled the country as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s goodwill ambassador to the US so that he could justify his not being at the inquiry. I think he looked bad all around: being co-opted by Team Carney and not having the balls to show his support for the vaccine-injured because that might still look a little too radical and extreme to the elbows up crowd who see godlike qualities in Carney.

He apparently listened to his communications flaks who told him there would be no political gain by being at the inquiry. Would Mark Carney show up?

No, he wouldn’t. But that should have been the point for Poilievre.

It wasn’t.

I had the opportunity to interview Kayla Pollock after the inquiry had conclude. Kayla was prominent among those injured by the vaccine and she has received nothing except heartache and frustration from the Liberal government and it’s recently renamed Vaccine Impact Support Program. It had originally been called the Vaccine Injury Support Program but that was too much of an admission from the feds that their vaccine actually hurt people.

We wanted to believe the vaccine was being administered in good faith. All of the people who testified at the inquiry agreed on this point. They got the vaccine because they trusted the government and because they didn’t want to put their friends and loved ones in danger by being unvaccinated.

Kayla was not invited to address the inquiry with her testimony. Instead, she recorded what she had prepared to say and allowed me to post it online as part of a “Stand on Guard” episode. I was deeply honored.

Most of the words in this article are hers. I encourage you to watch her entire testimony. A link is provided after the article.

One of the other witnesses was Carrie Sakamoto, who offered some graphic testimony of what the vaccine did to her. She related how her health has been affected.

“That photo shows when my eye was still paralyzed open, and that’s an infection that I get quite often. That one was particularly bad. You can see the bubble underneath, and you can see all the redness around my eye where I had to put the patch on and off several times a day, which is like a band-aid, so you’re ripping the skin around your eye, because I had to put constantly be putting gel in my eye so it wouldn’t dry out and lose my eye,” she said.

“Now I have a condition called synkinesis. It’s healed back wrong. All the nerves are connected wrong. So I have pulling in my face, and my eye droops, and it just kind of does what it wants. I can’t. I have blurry and double vision out of that eye. I do wear glasses that help with light sensitivity, but for today I’m not going to wear them.”

Other areas of her body and life were also changed by the vaccine.

“I thought I had done what I was supposed to do. I went to sleep that night expecting to go to work the next morning. I woke up unable to move. Think about that. There are moments in life when you immediately know that everything has changed. That was mine,” says Kayla.

“The memory loss is really bad. It seems to be getting worse. My doctors have said that it is medication medication related. They believe, but I haven’t been able to go off of the medication to be able to tell. They did some tests on me because I noticed that I was leaving things on. I couldn’t remember certain things, really important events in my life that I should know. So I went to my GP, and they did some testing and I tested as early onset Alzheimer’s. They told me that it is medication related.”

Kayla Pollack told me this in an interview that preceded her recorded testimony.

“I focus highly on taking the politics out of this. Highly taking this out. This is about people, not politics and this is about a program that was designed for people with catastrophic injuries from the COVID vaccine. And you know, waking up paralyzed and having two different neurologists write reports and have audio recordings telling you that you definitely woke up paralyzed as a result of your COVID vaccine, I believe entitles me to share my opinion on on what what this program is actually like, having lived through it, and so any Canadian is entitled to have an opinion about a program that they’ve been forced into relying upon, and you know we were told it would be there for us if if this happened, and so my testimony is going to rely heavily upon that.”

Kayla’s health remains precarious with “an active lens” in her spine. “That means I’m going day by day, and I’ve got a spinal tap at a specialist clinic coming up again because it’s getting worse, and I don’t know how long I will be around to speak on these matters, and so I needed my words to be out there. And I appreciate you having the courage and giving me the opportunity to just share it. And I hope that your viewers, you know, take a listen to it and take what you want and leave the rest. I’m not trying to convince anybody anymore,” she says.

“Imagine that-you wake up unable to move your whole entire body, you cannot feel properly below your neck. You’re scared. Your bladder’s no longer working. Your bowels are no longer working. You’re terrified that something catastrophic has happened,” Kayla remembers.

Kayla says she has earned the right to speak up about her story after “waking up paralyzed and having two different neurologists write reports and have audio recordings telling you that you definitely woke up paralyzed as a result of your Covid vaccine.” That experience “entitles me to share my opinion on on what what this [Vaccine Impact Assistance] program is actually like, having lived through it, and so any Canadian is entitled to have an opinion about a program that they’ve been forced into relying upon, and you know we were told it would be there for us if if this happened, and so my testimony is going to rely heavily upon that.”

Amen. How many of us didn’t see another choice but to take the vaccine so we could continue working and seeing our family and loved ones?

Kayla remembers when she first knew something had gone terribly wrong with her health.

“I thought I had done what I was supposed to do. I went to sleep that night expecting to go to work the next morning. I woke up unable to move. Think about that. There are moments in life when you immediately know that everything has changed. That was mine. I tried to move my legs, nothing. I tried to move my body, nothing. I could turn my head, but essentially everything below my neck was gone. My mind went directly into fight or flight mode, except I could not fight and I certainly could not run. So I went into survival mode, and that’s where I’ve been since. I got my roommate to call 911. I was taken to the hospital,” she recounts.

“A close friend who was a nurse tried to come inside with me. She was not permitted to accompany me at all. In fact, security escorted her out. I was terrified. I was alone, and then something happened that I will never forget. A doctor came into the emergency department. He asked questions. When I explained the timing of my symptoms and that they had begun following my vaccination, I was told that what was happening to me was psychiatric,” she says in disbelief.

“[A]nother doctor walked into my room. He was young. He was kind. He looked at what was happening to me, and he told me something I desperately needed to hear, and someone to say. He told me he believed me. He told me he believed something was terribly physically wrong with me.”

“Imagine that-you wake up unable to move your whole entire body, you cannot feel properly below your neck. You’re scared. Your bladder’s no longer working. Your bowels are no longer working. You’re terrified that something catastrophic has happened. And one of the first explanations you hear is that it is psychiatric and in your head? A psychiatrist consultation was ordered. I was left there,” she remembers.

“Then the pain began. Severe pain in my neck, excruciating pain, pain like on anything I had ever experienced before. I remember trying to yell because I could not tolerate it. I tried to yell out the pain. Eventually, I saw a nurse preparing medication through my IV. I asked what she was giving me. She told me [that it was] morphine. Whatever anyone believed about the cause at that moment, my suffering was real – and they knew it. My pain was real – and they knew it. Something was terribly wrong – and they knew it. They tested me. They tested me for COVID multiple times, negative. Again, they tested me negative. They tested my blood. They tested my urine, [which] they obtained through the catheter because of course I could no longer urinate normally.”

Kayla says it continued like this for weeks as the doctors and nurses looked at everything but the vaccine as the cause of her misery: drugs, alcohol, “you name it.” But finally “another doctor walked into my room. He was young. He was kind. He looked at what was happening to me, and he told me something I desperately needed to hear, and someone to say. He told me he believed me. He told me he believed something was terribly physically wrong with me. He wanted an urgent MRI and had a friend who would immediately read the results at home. And there, after the MRI was completed, there it was. This was not imaginary. There was significant disease in my cervical spinal cord.”

“There were days when I could lie in bed and look upwards and ask God, why? Why this? Why had I not already survived enough. I survived childhood abuse. I survived being removed from my biological parents. I survived adoption and loss. I survived struggles to overcome alcoholism.”

Not only was the problem not psychiatric, but it was one that the doctor had seen before “He said, ‘Yes, I’ve seen many, many patients like you.’ Those words have never left me. I was started on high dose steroids that very day, and then began a completely different existence for me. I could not feed myself; other people fed me. I could not properly use my arms. I could not control my bowels. Or my bladder, I could not control my spasms. I had to relearn basic movements most people acquire as infants. I had to learn how to lift an arm, how to grasp something, how to hold a fork or spoon. I had to learn how I could position my body, which I couldn’t. How to function while trapped inside a body that no longer listened to my brain. I spent approximately six months in hospital and rehabilitation.”

Kayla says she continued to believe for months that she would walk again, “that rehabilitation was the beginning of getting my life back. I worked, I fought, I tried, and I waited, but walking never came back. To this day, I remain completely paralyzed below my chest. People sometimes think paralysis means simply that you cannot feel anything, or move. That’s not necessarily true for everyone. I feel pain. I feel discomfort,” she says.

“This is what disability actually looks like. This is not simply sitting in a wheelchair. It is 24 hours a day. It is every night. It is every morning. It is your bladder. It is your bowel. It is your skin, it is your muscles, it is your circulation, it is your transportation, it is your home, it is employment, your relationships, your finances, your identity, and your children,” Kayla relates, revealing that she lost her home, career and caregiving rights for her son along the way.

“There were days when I could lie in bed and look upwards and ask God, why? Why this? Why had I not already survived enough. I survived childhood abuse. I survived being removed from my biological parents. I survived adoption and loss. I survived struggles to overcome alcoholism.”

“I fought to build a life. I built careers. I became a mother. I had finally built something that felt secure. And then I lost all of it overnight. I heard a literal voice from God, but somewhere inside of me came a thought I have never ever forgotten. I still have my voice. I had lost the ability to stand, but I have not lost the ability to speak. So I decided I would speak.”

Kayla continues to speak and it is an honor for me to provide her with the means to speak to a large audience.

We need to hear Kayla’s words. We need to give these victims the assistance and justice they deserve. We need to resolve that a toxic and potentially lethal vaccine may never be forced on Canadians again.

As God is our witness.

WATCH: What You Didn't See at the Allison Inquiry: Kayla Pollock's Testimony | Stand on Guard Exclusive

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