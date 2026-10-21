Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KZwick's avatar
KZwick
1d

I'm done with all the DeceptiCon parties, Provincial and Federal. Tired of the lying and blatant corruption. I'm in BC and am fortunate to have a BC One candidate.

Reply
Share
Lyle Denham's avatar
Lyle Denham
1d

I hope you are right but sorry, I think you are dreaming. Every single conservative politician always turns left when the going gets tough, because they have to pander to the woke types. And their desire for personal advancement trumps their faux conservatism. The only one who does not is Maxime and his influence unfortunately is minimal.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Krayden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture