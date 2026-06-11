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STANDING UP AND FIGHTING BACK

This Carney government is encroaching on our freedoms with a perniciousness, zeal and dedication that is truly horrifying in its scope and intensity. The Alto highspeed rail scandal is the most recent example of Carney’s continued war on farmers and landowners as it seeks to expropriate private property while Liberal insiders amass fortunes as they preside over this massive dispossession. We need to support the Ontario Landowners Association in their fight to stop the Alto project just as we stood by Universal Ostrich Farms in their struggle to resist the outrageous overreach of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. We will continue to say “no” to government tyranny — especially when we’re told it’s for our own good.

I’ve been a journalist long enough to know when something doesn’t pass the smell test. This entire Alto project reeks of government corruption.

On June 10, close to 1,000 participants came to Parliament Hill to express their disgust with this corruption. The crowd heard speeches from MPs and Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

This whole fiasco is part of a larger pattern. Budget 2025 quietly expands the federal government’s powers to expropriate private property under the guise of “nation-building” projects. They’re coming for farms, family homes, and rural land, all while Via Rail—the existing, functional service—gets left to atrophy.

It has been a while since Poilievre fully embraced conservative activism and protests. During the Freedom Convoy, he was the only prominent Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP to visit with the truckers and express his solidarity with their opposition to Covid mandates. After the rule of Liberal lite Erin O’Toole, it was inspiring and satisfying to see Poilievre break from the Red Tory establishment that had taken over the CPC.

WATCH Pierre Poilievre’s speech about Alto here:

Pierre Poilievre and MPs speaking at the June 10th event on Parliament Hill

Poilievre said at the event:

“We will cancel this $90 billion liberal white elephant, and we will use the savings to put the money back in the pockets of Canadians, so that they can afford food and homes and wonderful futures. That is our Conservative approach. Wouldn’t you rather just take tax off gas, so you can get where you’re going? Wouldn’t you rather reduce the insane inflationary liberal deficit? Wouldn’t you rather see the money go to our healthcare, so that our seniors can be cared for, and wouldn’t you rather keep your own land for yourself?”

June 10, 2026 Ottawa Parliament Hill protestors against Alto High Speed Rail project, which in Carney's Budget 2025 has promised to expropriate land from landowners with little to no consultation and environmental impact study

It was clear that Poilievre understood what this protest was all about and that he understood the frustration of those who had gathered on the lawn.

ALTO: THE $90 BILLION BOONDOGGLE THAT WILL NEVER BE BUILT

The truly astounding thing about the Alto project is not the $90 billion price tag but that this figure is highly deceptive and not reflective of the final cost — that some estimate could really be double or triple that amount. Actually, this project is so cost prohibitive that it might never be built. The completion date of this railway is at least a decade in the future. Do you really think there won’t be massive cost overruns? This project will just outprice itself and be another “white elephant” government debacle like Mirabel in Montreal, the airport that was completely unnecessary and sits unused today as a testament to government waste.

You know, every once in a while, something comes along that just knocks me over. This Alto highspeed rail project is one of those things. Here we are, drowning in deficits, and the Liberals are dreaming up a $90 billion vanity project that’ll never get built, but will sure as hell expropriate a ton of private property along the way.

I’m telling you, the more people find out about Alto, the clearer it becomes this isn’t nation-building. It’s a land grab wrapped in a press release.

THE LIBERAL SALES PITCH AND THE REALITY CHECK

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon (L-Gatineau) stood up and declared that this $90 million—sorry, $90 billion—highspeed rail venture “will change life as we know it.” He even acknowledged the service will be inaccessible to most Canadians but insisted it would create “new worlds of intercity travel for some Ontarians and Quebecers.”

Who exactly benefits? Friends of the Liberal Party, that’s who. Because this thing is never getting completed. Not in three years. Not in twelve. The cost overruns alone are going to turn this into a quarter-trillion-dollar punchline. “

A VOTE FOR TRANSPARENCY

MP Eric Duncan (CPC-Stormont—Dundas—Glengarry) has mastered this file and he nailed it in these recent remarks:

“One of the big issues I continue to hear about in our area is the opposition and growing opposition to the $90 billion boondoggle that is the high-speed rail project connecting Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, circumventing stops in our part of rural eastern Ontario and dividing up land and communities…”

He gave full credit to the Township of North Glengarry, the City of Cornwall, the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus, and all the mayors in Prescott-Russell who are standing up and refusing to play ball.

Then came the best part. The United Counties of Prescott Russell refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Eric quoted their strong stance:

“Major infrastructure projects must be transparent, accountable, and respectful of local communities from day one. Our residents deserve to know exactly what is being proposed, how it’s going to affect farmland, property owners, local roads, the environment, and taxpayers before decisions are made behind closed doors, namely expropriations.”

He called it exactly what it is: “This was not a vote against progress. It was a vote for transparency. It was a vote for local autonomy and responsible decision making… Nation building should not be community dividing.”

Godspeed, Eric Duncan. You’re doing the Lord’s work on this one.

Expropriation without public consultation or environmental assessments — that’s all included in Budget 2025!

THE HOUSE OF COMMONS CIRCUS

The hypocrisy reached peak absurdity in Question Period. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s department actually hired an Alto executive to help write the Budget 2025 that he was in a conflict of interest.

When challenged, Government House McKinnon shot back:

“The honorable member … what he has put in place is a rigid and approved set of measures from the commissioner of ethics and he will always act with integrity.”

Opposition Member of Parliament Michael Barrett (CPC- Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands—Rideau Lakes) rightly called out the destruction:

“The expropriation of farms, homes, businesses, the destruction of environmentally sensitive land like the Frontenac Arch Biosphere with a program that will cost more than $90 billion while they let atrophy Canadian infrastructure and services like Via Rail which services the same communities that Alto will pass by while destroying…

“Classic Liberal decorum: insult the opposition, then proceed with the looting.”

Barrett explained his question in more detail:"

“My question is for the finance minister. At Committee of the Whole yesterday … the Department of Finance for preparing the budget speech and the budget presentation for the minister and the online open source resources show that the contractor that was used is an employee is an executive with Alto. Now there’s been lots of talk about Alto and why the implementing legislation for the High Speed Rail Network Act was included in the BIA in Bill C 15, because the finance minister had previously said that he believed he would be in a conflict of interest if he participated in that, but at the same time his department procured the services of an executive at Alto to write into a budget bill’s very specific transport legislation … Was the ethics commissioner consulted? Did this individual have a conflict screen? Were they involved in writing on Alto?”

PROPERTY EXPROPRIATION HIDDEN IN BUDGET 2025

This whole fiasco is part of a larger pattern. Budget 2025 quietly expands the federal government’s powers to expropriate private property under the guise of “nation-building” projects. They’re coming for farms, family homes, and rural land, all while Via Rail—the existing, functional service—gets left to atrophy.

I’m calling it what it is: a war on private property, a war on agriculture, and a war on rural Canada. Alto is just the latest spoke in that wheel, right alongside those monstrous data centers gobbling up farmland and energy.

ADD THE GRAPHICS OF TEXT IN THE SLIDE SHOW

THE BONUS BONANZA BEFORE THEY EVEN BUILD ANYTHING

And just when you thought it couldn’t get more insulting, we learned this week that 100% of Alto executives and employees received almost $2.8 million in bonuses—before a single inch of track has been laid.

That’s right. While farmers and rural homeowners are being strong-armed into NDAs and threatened with expropriation, the bureaucrats are cashing bonus cheques for the crime of showing up to meetings.

As former Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer (CPC-Regina—Qu'Appelle) rightly pointed out, Mark Carney’s government hasn’t turned a shovel, yet they’re handing out millions. It’s the ultimate boondoggle bonus—payment for failure, funded by you, the taxpayer.

According to Rebel News report, a new parliamentary response reveals that Crown corporation Alto poured over $1.59 million into advertising the consultation period between 2022 and April 15, 2026.

Every dollar spent was part of Alto’s broader public relations campaign to “inform the public about the consultation process in their region.”

But, according to local residents at a Landowners meeting in Ottawa May 30, 2026, we reported that there has been no actual consultation and mayors and town councils are being threatened and silenced with Alto non-disclosure agreements. Obviously Canadian taxpayers are paying for a Liberal public relations advertising exercise and grift not a real consultation.

CHAMPAGNE CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Champagne is clearly in a conflict of interest because his spouse, Anne-Marie Gaudet, is vice president of Environment at Alto. In her role, Gaudet oversees the company’s environmental strategy and compliance, regulatory approvals, impact assessments, and sustainability frameworks for the project. As a senior federal minister, Champagne’s position gives him influence over government approvals, funding, and the authority to expropriate private property for this initiative, while his wife holds a key executive position at the very company that stands to benefit. They plan the project, they approve it, and they benefit from it, while taxpayers foot the bill and property owners risk losing their land.

When asked about this Carney shrugged it off and the ethics commissioner will do nothing about it.

WHY THIS PROJECT IS DOOMED

Construction on this ill-starred venture is not even starting for three more years. Three years! In the meantime, executives collect fat salaries for doing precisely nothing. Best-case scenario this rail might be ready in 11 or 12 years—if it ever gets built at all. I predict it won’t. The cost overruns will kill it, just like every other Liberal megaproject.

This is less about transportation and more about control. Force farmers and landowners into NDAs. Threaten them with dispossession if they speak out. All while pretending it’s for the greater good.

When Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin truly unleashed his fury on his own people, he started with a collectivization program that forced farmers to work directly for the state while confiscating their bread. Is that what Carneyism is all about: forcing farmers and rural landowners to hand over their land and their livelihood to a ravenous state? In the Soviet Union, it was the Bolshevik elite who benefited. In Carney Canada it is the friends of the Liberal Party and the globalist elites who are enriched. The fat cat bureaucrats who make outrageous and unearned salaries to take away your freedom and your prosperity need to be retired. NOW.

Stay free, Canada.

WATCH Poilievre EXPOSES Carney's Alto Highspeed Rail Scam. People Won't Submit | Stand on Guard

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