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One of my favorite people, and easily one of my favorite politicians, is Pickering Councilor Lisa Robinson. She was seemingly elected to shine a light on just how corrupt and captive municipal governments have become in Canada. Lisa has been absolutely indefatigable in her defence of free speech and her insistence that municipal government focus on actually providing the services that voters need and not pandering to the LGBTQ agenda and attempting to indoctrinate the city into woke, left-wing causes that are reinforced with costly and downright stupid events. For standing up for the average citizen in her city, Lisa has been docked a full two years pay and sanctioned nine times by the mayor and council. I spoke with Lisa recently about her decision to run for mayor. If she wins – and she could – Lisa will not only shake up Pickering, her victory will rock the Ford government in Toronto and the Carney government in Ottawa.

Pickering Counc. Lisa Robinson is running for mayor of her city.

It seems completely appropriate that the late President Ronald Reagan has been an inspiration for Lisa. Reagan remains an inspiration for me as well, a man who pushed back on the basic assumptions of the welfare state and dared to say that government was not always on our side, not usually on our side. He framed the future of the Republican Party when he introduced the GOP’s presidential candidate at its 1964 leadership convention. Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-AZ) would lose that year to President Lyndon Johnson but people, and the grassroots of the party, would remember that speech and they would remember Reagan in 1980 when America was looking for a hero.

“Well, you know, Ronald Reagan once said that government is not the solution to the problem, government is the problem, and I can honestly now say that I agree with that statement 100%. So I’m running for mayor to return city hall back to the people.” Robinson says.

Reagan turned out to be such a hero that he ended the Cold War. A vociferous anti-communist throughout his whole career, Reagan began to question the insanity of the arms race and had the political land moral courage to sit down with Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and prepare a series of seminal and comprehensive cuts to the nuclear arsenal.

In the ideologically confused era in which we live, when we find it difficult to even define a conservative, arduous to know what Make America Great Again means anymore, and can’t decide whether President Donald Trump is an adherent of either, many of us yearn for Reagan and an era when we all understood that conservatism stood for free enterprise, anti-communism and traditional family values.

Yes it was that simple.

Lisa began our conversation with a reference to the Gipper.

“Well, you know, Ronald Reagan once said that government is not the solution to the problem, government is the problem, and I can honestly now say that I agree with that statement 100%. So I’m running for mayor to return city hall back to the people. As you know, during my tenure of being a city councilor, I’ve witnessed so many things - I’ve witnessed first-hand extortion, corruption, lying rules ‘for thee but not for me’ attitude, a lot of wasteful spending of …the taxpayers dollars,” Robinson says.

“I guess they just figured that I was going to just follow along with the status quo and just … go along with everything that they said, no questions asked. And it’s kind of like a group think mentality over there and the moment that you start asking questions, that you start going, on your own … anytime that you start to push back against the establishment, then you know you’re going to get the reception that I have received over the last four years of docking my pay,” says Lisa.

When she was first elected, Robinson says she was told by a top municipal official to just get used to that kind of thing now that she was told that she was no longer “an outsider looking in.” Or she was now part of the local establishment and had just better play the game and cooperate with the powers.

“You know what, that really stuck with me. I guess they just figured that I was going to just follow along with the status quo and just … go along with everything that they said, no questions asked. And it’s kind of like a group think mentality over there and the moment that you start asking questions, that you start going, on your own … anytime that you start to push back against the establishment, then you know you’re going to get the reception that I have received over the last four years of docking my pay,” Robinson says.

“I haven’t been paid for almost a full two years from the city of Pickering, because they use that as a punishment against me and they say that I haven’t learned my lesson yet, so it’s high time that … I have to return city hall back to the people, and when I’m mayor, I want to create like a utopia here, you know, stop the rising taxes, protect the people, protect their properties, give children the ability to thrive here in Pickering,” she continues.

Incumbent mayor Kevin Ashe is running again “and there’s actually two other people who have actually joined the race as of this past week, so before it was just the two of us in the race, and now there’s four of us that are in the race.” Lisa isn’t sure why one of her opponents – who shares just about all of her values and policy positions, had decided to enter the race, since his candidacy is almost certain to split the small c conservative vote to some extent.

“I honestly, in my heart of hearts, believe that if the election was tomorrow, I would win hands down. So, you know, everywhere I go, I get support in every single store I’m in, you know, whether online or in person. I get support just about everywhere I go, and everybody wants to see things change here, like they don’t like the way that it’s going.”

Lisa emphasizes that she not only advances strong common sense policies, she’s been punished for doing so. “I’ve been living it for four years, I’ve been standing up for … the privacy, and in bathrooms for, for women … that every man, woman, boy, and girl should have the right to choose between using a biological bathroom, or they could choose to use the universal change room, which is inclusive of all genders and families and … he’s like using everything that I’ve done over the last four years of standing up, and that’s what he’s talking about, right? So he’s taking my talking points and everything that I’ve stood for, like nothing original has come from him as of yet,” she says.

Robinson reminds us how she has done all of the heavy lifting in Pickering on these issues. She has done so much heavy lifting that she has become an icon to conservative and libertarian activists across Canada.

“You know, stuff that I’ve been fighting for for four years and lost pay for … standing my ground. So, you know, I don’t think he’s very serious candidate in my opinion, just for those reasons alone; because he’s just regurgitating stuff that I’ve lost my pay for, and what I stand very, very true to my heart, and what I’ve been fighting for at city hall.”

Robinson is convinced she can win. “I honestly, in my heart of hearts, believe that if the election was tomorrow, I would win hands down. So, you know, everywhere I go, I get support in every single store I’m in, you know, whether online or in person. I get support just about everywhere I go, and everybody wants to see things change here, like they don’t like the way that it’s going.”

She is hearing widespread rejection of the city’s obsession with woke ideology and “the draconian measures that have been in place. There’s so much censorship here in the city of Pickering, and it’s happening in other municipalities too. It’s just not us, but … we seem to be the leader of it. Like, for example, in our own council … delegates could come and speak for 10 minutes .. that time has been dropped down to five minutes. And I mean, these are … some pretty extensive topics that people need to speak on … and as you know, five minutes is not a lot of time for somebody to tell … their whole entire story,” says Lisa.

“Ronald Reagan said: the government is the problem, right? So I want to become the solution.”

Robinson notes that council meetings cannot be recorded by members of the public or “you will be kicked out of council chambers, and you will be given a trespass notice if the media comes in, and if they want to report, they also cannot just go ahead and report; they actually have to have … a seconder, and get two- thirds of the council to vote to say that.”

“And that’s what’s happening. Even got rid of the question and answer period … It seems like we don’t care about the people. It’s all about control, right now, and that’s how, and it’s turning that way in a lot of municipalities as well. They follow along.

Lisa says her high point as a city councilor “would have to be just standing my ground, staying with my morals and my integrity, you know, fighting as hard as I can for the people, even if I’m not successful. I know that I have done everything that I can thus far to help the people. You know, I give them my personal cell phone numbers, you know, they’re constantly calling me. We email, we text, we do everything, and you know [if] they want help with something, I will help them right away.”

She even had a dumpster moved at a townhouse complex because it was situated near “a couple of restaurants” and the smell of the garbage was overpowering and prevented people from enjoying their meals.

“Free speech is something … that nobody should take away from us … a lot of conservatives are very quiet, they’re they’re afraid to … speak up if somebody starts calling them racist, or they don’t want to speak up in fear of somebody calling them a racist or saying that it’s hate speech,” Lisa says.

Lisa returns to her inspiration: “we have to get the government out of our lives, just like … Ronald Reagan said: the government is the problem, right? So I want to become the solution, and it’s extremely important at this time that, like, you know, we, we have those fulsome debates … and you know, we haven’t been able to do that. You know, I keep on bringing forward all of these motions forward at the council, and I swear I have brought forward over 30 motions that nobody will even second because they don’t want to have the debate,” she says.

The mayor and council refuse to examine the toxic effects of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. “I tried to bring forward a notice of motion, so … we could go over and look and see how this DEI has been working for us, like how much wasteful dollars have we spent on DEI, because honestly, in my personal opinion … you don’t hire someone based on the color of their skin or their sexual preference, right?”

Lisa has a national platform and is very concerned that the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney is also trying to silence her with a slew of legislation aimed to limit and eliminate free speech in Canada as well as surveillance bills that will control the population.

“I’m extremely concerned about that and that’s why I’ve been so fighting so hard for many, many years to try and put a stop to this … I’m a city councilor … I’m at the lowest bottom of the totem pole, right, and hopefully … by October I’ll be mayor, so I’ll be a little bit up the totem pole. But mean I need to get to the top … if I was the prime minister … if I was in [Premier] Doug Ford’s position … none of this would be happening,” she says.

“Free speech is something … that nobody should take away from us … a lot of conservatives are very quiet, they’re they’re afraid to … speak up if somebody starts calling them racist, or they don’t want to speak up in fear of somebody calling them a racist or saying that it’s hate speech,” Lisa says.

“It’s like a lot of people say, ‘Councilor Robinson, I’m behind you 100% but you know what, I can’t back you on social media, I’m not sure if I want to put a sign up on your property, because I’m afraid of what my neighbors think.’”

“That is what these bills, these censorship bills, are going to do. They’re going to make people afraid to speak their mind, afraid to speak their truth and they’re just going to become little shells of themselves, keep their head down, and you know it’s, it’s going to be devastating for society.”

Amen, Lisa.

God speed and onwards to victory.

WATCH: She's Taking Them On: Lisa Robinson's Battle for Mayor | Stand on Guard CLIP

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