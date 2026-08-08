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Can Tucker Carlson convince Americans that they aren’t currently operating under a two-party political system so much as a Uniparty amalgam that has blurred the differences between the Republicans and Democrats since at least the 1992 presidential election? If he can successfully create a third party and successfully elect a candidate in time for the 2028 presidential election, he will be the first person to do that since the current two party system began to dominate American politics in 1856.

I share these observations as a Canadian who is watching his country wither and die before him, assaulted by a popular Liberal government that is intentionally destroying our freedoms, our culture and our will to live. I view America as the last, best hope for freedom in this world. I don’t know if there is any redemption for Canada but I am hopeful that America can be saved. Carlson’s 10 point appeal this week attracted me from the start because he dared to recognize the horrible proximity of nuclear war to global conflict and he said what most of us think but few of us say: artificial intelligence is going to put one-third of us out of work and potentially plunge us into perpetual despair.

Carlson’s detractors and haters are already saying that the very notion of creating a third party is both absurd and a guarantee that Democrats will win the presidency and the Congress in 2028. Haven’t third party movements from the right always hurt Republicans? Well, usually they have but that is because all third party protests in the twentieth century were driven by personality and characterized by the political ego of the presidential candidate.

“The challenge is to find that vast commonsense coalition in between because time is simply running out on freedom in America and the two party system has clearly failed.”

I wasn’t always a fan of Carlson, for most of his journalism career, finding him too peripheral, predictable and pedestrian. If you ever caught CNN’s The Spin Room, a show he co-hosted oh so briefly from 2000-2001 with liberal Bill Press, you’ll know what I mean. But Carlson matured and grew more independent and less a purveyor of GOP talking points as he began to question Republican doctrine. Something transformational happened to Carlson when he became the top-rated act on Fox News and on cable news with Tucker Carlson Tonight, which debuted in 2016 and ended in 2023.

I remember the night when his usual monologue was not usual anymore and he began to talk like a man inspired to retrieve America’s dignity and freedom and he spoke with fierce determination and a languid eloquence about how the country had been hollowed-out by illegal and legal immigration, drugs, the loss of manufacturing and a moral collapse. I was working for the Daily Caller at the time and we all watched Carlson’s show every night to catch a few clips for rebroadcast. On this particular night, people were all noting in emails how Tucker had suddenly caught fire and broadcast fireworks that lit up not just his own show but stole the Fox network itself.

Carlson kept viewers tuning in until he eventually reached an ideological gap with the management, who weren’t prepared to jettison the corporate conservative or neo-con principles that Tucker was undermining with forceful rhetoric and cogent reasoning.

So he left and formed the Tucker Carlson Network on social media, joining so many other former Fox stars that had either been forced out by the network or just decided to leave.

Since that departure, Carlson has been drifting further and further away from President Donald Trump, whom he actively campaigned for in the 2024 presidential election, and coming to the realization that Trump ran on an entirely fabricated platform: the Department of Government Expenditures (DOGE) was quickly retired, mass deportations were quietly forgotten, the war in Ukraine continued unabated, a war with Iran infuriated the MAGA base and subservience to Israel reached unseen depths.

So if the Republican Party is beyond redemption and the Democratic Party is even worse, what can Carlson and his allies like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hopes to achieve this with a third party and is such a construction even possible?

“There were several notable attempts to break the two party system in the twentieth century but none have been successful and all were focused on the personality of the presidential candidate and not any real party.”

First, let us see how third parties have fared in the past and consider how Carlson and his team can beat the odds and successfully make history.

The United States began as a two party system between the Federalists and the Democratic-Republicans, the precursor to the Democratic Party The Federalists advocated a more active central government while the Democratic-Republicans were more libertarian and might have been defined by Thomas Jefferson’s adage: “that government is best which governs least.”

Throughout the nineteenth century there were various challengers to the Democrats, including the Whigs and even the Anti-Masonic Party. However, the two party system reasserted itself in 1856 with the emergence of the Republican Party, which was a coalition of abolitionists, free-soil advocates and Whigs.

The Republicans ran John C. Fremont as their presidential nominee in 1856 but had to wait until 1860 and the election of Abraham Lincoln for any success. Lincoln only won that year because the Democratic Party was regionally fractured and hopelessly divided by pro and anti-slavery candidates.

There were several notable attempts to break the two party system in the twentieth century but none have been successful and all were focused on the personality of the presidential candidate and not any real party.

“I remember the night when [Carlson’s] usual monologue was not usual anymore and he began to talk like a man inspired to retrieve America’s dignity and freedom and he talked about how the country had been hollowed out by illegal and legal immigration, drug addiction, the loss of manufacturing and a moral collapse.”

In 1912 former President Theodore Roosevelt ran against Republican William Howard Taft and Democrat Woodrow Wilson. Although Roosevelt ran under the banner of the Progressive Party or “Bull Moose” Party, it might have been called the Roosevelt Party because the run was entirely driven by the personality and charisma of Roosevelt, who came in second after Wilson. Roosevelt enabled Wilson to win that election because he badly divided the Republican vote. Wilson would have most likely lost in any two-way race with either of his opponents.

Shift to 1948 and President Harry Truman watched a party revolt at the Democratic Convention. Strom Thurmond, who would end up as a Republican senator decades later, led the Dixiecrats against Truman’s liberal economic and social policies. Thurmond did siphon Democrat votes away from Truman, especially in the South and actually won electoral college votes in three southern states but Truman still won against the highly favored Republican Thomas Dewey. Crypto-communist Henry Wallace, who had been Franklin Roosevelt’s vice president in his third term, also ran against Truman but even his vote splitting didn’t stop Truman from winning the presidency in his own right.

Twenty years later, in 1968, Democratic Gov. George Wallace, as the nominee of he American Independence Party, ran against Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Republican Richard Nixon. Wallace was a segregationist famous for saying, “Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever in opposing the school integration in Alabama. But Wallace was also a populist who was keen to exploit the anger at President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society government overreach and he actually won more electoral college votes than any other third candidate in history. It is debatable whose candidacy Wallace hurt the most – Humphrey’s or Nixon’s – since he was both a Democrat and an anti-Democrat; both reminiscent of all the Democratic Party had been in the South and somewhat anticipating what the Republican Party would become in the South. Nonetheless, in one of the closer elections in US history, Nixon was triumphant.

In 1992 and 1996, Texas businessman Ross Perot ran against President George H.W. Bush and then Sen. Bob Dole as well as Democratic challenger Bill Clinton under the banner of the Reform Party. Clinton, of course, won both contests, each time with less than 50% of the vote because Perot took so much support away from Republicans Bush and Dole. Perot received over 18% of the vote in 1992, though that dropped by 10% in 1996. Clinton certainly owed his first presidential victory to Perot as much as to his own campaigning.

But was there really a Reform Party or was it just the Perot Party? Its only electoral success was the election of former wrestler Jesse Ventura as governor of Minnesota but the party died with Ventura’s one term of office, indicating again that the party was personality-driven.

Now here we are in 2026 and Tucker Carlson is musing – just musing – about a third party system. In his address to the nation on Wednesday night, Carlson outlined 10 points for what could be a party platform but did not suggest he is prepared to begin a third party or what that party’s name might be. He did not even hint that he would consider a presidential run in 2028. His 10 points are entirely uncontentious and also completely without specific policy direction. The United States should be sovereign, decent, united – hard to argue with any of that but only because the demands are so colloquial and so innocuous, and arguably, potentially obtainable.

Yet it truly was an address to the nation and Carlson reaches more people through his channel than any politician in America: with the exception of Trump.

But here’s how Carlson can go from a series of points to a political movement. And it’s surprisingly simple.

A viable third party must attract disaffected Republicans, commonsense Democrats and committed Independents. Roughly 35% of Americans are registered Democrats, Another 30.6% identify as Republicans while 30.6 are Independents. The remaining 3.8% support minor parties. So that means a third party needs to capture about half of Republicans, Democrats and Independents to win. Anything beyond that would constitute a landslide.

“The United States should be sovereign, decent, united – hard to argue with any of that but only because the demands are so colloquial and so innocuous, and arguably, perhaps also attainable.”

There have never been more unhappy Republicans than right now, so once the hemorrhaging starts, it could prove fatal to the party. Independents are made for third party support because they already constitute a de facto third party.

But how to attract Democrats?

The third party must emphasize the foundational freedoms that unite MAGA Republicans and Democrats right now: anti-war, anti-corruption and freedom of speech.

Republicans and Democrats have been united in the past but then it was about issues that also united Americans — unlike today. Think of the 1960 presidential election between Sen. John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon. There was virtually no difference between the candidates except on the basis of physical appeal. Kennedy and Nixon, who were actually friends from their days in the House of Representatives, had shared values on foreign policy, defense, civil rights and taxation. If anything, Kennedy was more hawkish during the election campaign and accused the Eisenhower administration that Nixon had served as allowing a “missile gap” with the Soviet Union.

Contentious social issues like gun control, legalization of drugs and abortion were not on the table.

But they are today so where does a third party position itself on these issues in order to focus on why America needs change.

Well, here’s a concept that hasn’t been promoted since the antebellum days, but the best way to find a middle ground on divisive social issues is through POPULAR SOVEREIGNTY.

That didn’t go so well when Democratic Sen. Stephen Douglas, who famously debated Abraham Lincoln during the Illinois Senate race, applied it to slavery but that doesn’t mean it won’t work for other issues. Quite simply it means that states will decide to what level guns are available, what drugs are legal and whether abortion is accessible.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if a concept that didn’t help avert the Civil War could be used to diffuse a second one?

That will allow the third party to focus on the issues that really matter: freedom of speech and freedom from surveillance.

There are some woke Democrats who will never support a third party founded by former or independent Republicans. There are some Republicans who will never vote for a party that they will view as a creation of renegades and traitors.

The challenge is to find that vast commonsense coalition in between the diehards on both sides because time is simply running out on freedom in America and the two party system has clearly failed.

And, as Carlson has noted with the twin catastrophes of nuclear war and AI threatening to destroy everything we have ever known and loved, we need to find a system that works.

Before the US goes the way of Canada.

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