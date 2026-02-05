Katie Pasitney remains the face, the force, the focus and the spokeswoman for Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF). Former Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Gerry Ritz has called Katie “our Joan of Arc” because of her courage in fighting the Liberal establishment and standing for truth. During the terrible night of Nov. 6-7, 2025 she and her mom watched as so-called “marksmen” from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) killed hundreds of their “babies,” birds that they had watched grow and mature over 35 years. The CFIA’s occupation of their farm, the cruelty its goons meted out to the ostriches, the neglect this crew demonstrated, the massacre that arguably endangered the lives of the supporters who stood helpless in the rain and unable to get away – all of this was almost certainly a violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

And Minister and Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald was and is ultimately the man responsible for this flagrant disregard for the Charter and gross contempt for private property rights. That’s why Katie is calling for MacDonald to take responsibility for his actions, assume accountability and move aside. In a letter posted to her Facebook page that she encourages other Canadians to adopt and send to the minister’s office, Katie begins:

Dear Minister MacDonald:

I am writing to you publicly and formally to call for your resignation as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

This request is not made lightly, nor is it driven by personal grievance or political ideology. It is made out of deep concern for the future of Canadian agriculture, scientific integrity, and the public trust entrusted to your office.

The role of Minister of Agriculture is no longer ceremonial. It is a position of profound responsibility, involving life-and-death decisions that require scientific literacy, sound judgment, and the ability to distinguish evidence-based risk management from irreversible harm.

Under your leadership, Canada has witnessed decisions that reflect a fundamental failure of those responsibilities …

“It’s as simple as all of the news organizations draw from the same wire service. So guess what? The headlines are the same. They might polish that turd a little differently, but it’s the same,” says Gerry Ritz.

“Well, I think you know, the way [MacDonald] handled our crisis said a lot, and a big thing for me, for looking at true leadership, they need to rise up, and they need to step up … And not once did we have a phone call with him. Not once did he visit our farm. Not once did he offer, you know, a discussion. And here we are. We’re seeing our rights of being abused, or Charter of Rights,” says Katie.

“Heath McDonald just does not have the education and the experience to be the agricultural minister, and he’s not taking any accountability or foresight for the future … What consequences are we going to have? And they’re going to be catastrophic if we continue down the road of destruction. So I really think it’s time that we start to put people who are qualified to be minister and have the qualifications to be minister as the minister. I just really hope that he actually sees that he maybe can be accountable for this, that he made a big mistake and cost taxpayers a whole ton of money, when that money could have been used for more serological testing and live virus research centers and it could have been used for, oh gosh, veterinary and medicine and outbreak response and actually correcting some of the systemic failure, instead of being a leading part of it,” she continues.

Former Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, who was a Saskatchewan MP for 20 years as well as a minister of the Crown for eight years, agrees that MacDonald has “got a lot to answer for. I mean, the debacle at Katie’s farm was unbelievable and the dollars that were spent were unconscionable. He’s got to answer for that, for sure,” says Ritz, who notes that agriculture is not a “priority” for this Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“If it was, you would not see the experimental farms being closed. You would not see the focus on money going outside of the country. I saw a couple of examples the other day, $8 million to Vietnam to build gender justice rice and $20 million dollars to grow beans for African gay women,” Ritz reveals, noting that the person in charge of Farm Credit Canada “says she identifies with [Cuban dictator Fidel] Castro and has spent more on travel than most ministers do.”

“You know, it’s just strike after strike after strike against agriculture. As I said, it’s just no longer a priority. There’s no longer a voice at the cabinet table that says, whoa, wait a minute. This is foundational, third largest contributor to the GDP, the largest manufacturing sector, and they’ve let it disappear. That’s just unbelievable.”

Veterinarian and professor at the University of Guelph Dr. Jeff Wilson says what is most needed is systemic change. “So I’m not totally naive, but I think, I think you come to the table that would be amazing. If not, I would say resigning would be appropriate. But there’s another side of that is, and that is that the whole system is at some level broken. And so if you get when a system is broken like that, if you replace one minister or one role, you got to find someone who’s effective in that role. Well, there’s no reason to think that the system can find that person and select them and put them in the role or that, or that anyone could be effective in that kind of a role. So I personally think it’s ultimately not going to be doable for agriculture at the federal level. In order for the government to fix itself, it has to actually be motivated by people outside the system … systems that are broken have a very hard time fix themselves.”

Ritz says the Carney government is getting away with virtual murder because the mainstream media allows it to. The cost of the CFIA’s occupation and actions at the farm have been assessed as at least $7 million. But Ritz believes the real cost is $10 million and the ag minister “would have had to take it to cabinet to get authorization to do that, if that’s the way their protocol still works. This is way beyond any base funding. This is over and above that,” Ritz says, pointing out that “these guys get to do these types of things with impunity because they’re not held to account. And even in Parliament, they bring them before the Committee and the Liberal-NDP coalition shut down the committee. Don’t allow this. Don’t allow that. So we do not have a functioning democracy at this time.”

Treasure Hunt, an associate and researcher of Dr. Wilson, also says the real cost is much higher.

“I definitely think we’re not done seeing the numbers. And you know, what’s even more telling than the number itself is where the money was allocated. Yeah, right. You’ve got, what, half a million plus for telecommunications, just for the RCMP. Well, how much does it cost for each of those people to have a radio and a cell phone for a month, right? And then you take a look at what they actually spent and what was reported on the ground, and the drones and the jamming and whatever else. You know, you can’t say specifically, this is the equipment they had, but clearly they had some pretty advanced equipment there for that period of time.”

Katie nods her head and says that 2025 might have brought devastation to her farm but that “2026, is going to be the year of accountability. I think it’s desperately needed that we become transparent and trustworthy, and that we really repair that eroded trust between Canadians and agencies in our government. So hopefully there is going to be a new framework, which I do know that there is some new framework that poses great potential for healing that eroded trust, putting more strength in the system and coming up with a better outbreak response and repair, just repairing. There’s a lot of repairing to do. A lot.”

The CFIA is making no effort to repair any damage but instead is expanding its killing machine and now demanding “traceability” requirements from all farms, both large and small, to satisfy their lust for surveillance and control over agriculture. It is even crying foul and suggesting they have been the victims in this atrocious process because its members are supposedly receiving harassing calls from supporters of UOF. You can’t make this up. Some anonymous “senior official” has gone to Canadian Press with this story, attempting in some lame way to distract criticism from its own record and suggest they are the victims.

Gerry Ritz just knows what’s going on here, suggesting I should file an access to information request on “who the crisis management team is. Who they’ve hired? This is all bullshit comms. They’re trying to flip the pancake over and they can’t. And I would be shocked if they haven’t hired somebody from outside to come in and say, ‘Okay, we’ve got a crisis here. What do we need to do?’ And this is probably the first salvo in their comms with this ridiculous assertion. And if it is true, that is sad, there should be some criminal intent taken care of,” he says.

“But at the end of the day, no one in good conscience can sit back as part of an agency that committed these atrocities and look the other way: that just cannot happen,” says Ritz.

But the former minister wonders just where are the “good people” at the CFIA who “think with their heart and their head … Why have they not spoken out?” He can remember “the brown envelopes used to be a famous thing on Parliament Hill where you’d get something to the Opposition they could use in committee, and why that hasn’t happened yet, beats the crap out of me.”

“There’s definitely some people that should be fired. I would like to know how many are out on stress leave now, what the cost of of all of this operation has done to the rank and file. You know, they’re talking about moving aside several 100 people, and probably that’s okay. There’s a lot of middle, middle management that the Liberals have padded up. But at the end of the day, no one in good conscience can sit back as part of an agency that committed these atrocities and look the other way: that just cannot happen.”

Katie, who has been confronted by some media about the supposed harassment of the CFIA, says the source of these allegations should not be allowed to stay anonymous. “At the end of day, like Jerry too, we just want to start to see CFIA taking some accountability and not deflecting. So they are using the anonymous, you know, mystery, information and that to rewrite the narrative of what really happened on our farm and what was happening on the ground that everybody was observing .. we’re calling for them to just start taking some accountability, and it would be really refreshing to see, but I just don’t think they’re capable of it.”

Ritz says this is all about framing the narrative. “You know the old adage: the best defense is a good offense. That’s exactly what CFA is doing. They’re pushing the envelope on so many fronts, trying to distract from this mess that they’ve made by bringing out all these other new areas that they want to move into,” Ritz notes, talking about the enhanced traceability requirements coming from the CFFA and Heath MacDonald.

“We already have some of the most strident traceability systems in the world. We’re a trading nation, those are required to get into some premium markets. We already do that. But this is the bureaucrats, and again, I think it’s this crisis team that is saying, ‘You know, we’re going to throw the net wide. We’re just going to talk about a dozen other things till this is forgotten. And that’s really all they’re doing is throwing more chaff into the wind and trying to see where it’s going to land.”

That’s precisely why Katie is not sitting back and waiting for the next sob story from the CFIA while this ravenous and lethal bureaucracy continues to expand its influence and extend its tentacles onto Canadian farmers as they become the frontline soldiers in the Liberal government’s war on agriculture.

“We have to just get a proactive, not a reactive, situation, and we need experience. So if you’re going to have we’re going to have somebody in here for agriculture, we need to have somebody who understands the consequences that their their decision making is going to have, and not not just on their livelihoods, but obviously the future of our food and security and the Canadian agricultural whole as a backbone to our country, providing us with nutritional food,” says Pasitney.

Katie has endured so much and after a week in relative isolation with her family, she has returned to the farm prepared for battle, as the agricultural Joan of Arc that Gerry Ritz has so aptly described her as. Is she in any way demoralized or offset by the continued agitation from the CFIA or the few haters out there who continue to insist that she and her mom, Karen Espersen, somehow engineered this whole nightmare for their benefit. That ridiculous accusation alone might be enough for some farmers to just decide to move on.

But Katie is not just some farmer. She does draw inspiration from Joan of Arc and other courageous women who have fought for freedom, for justice and for accountability — and that would include her mom.

Is she discouraged in the least?

“No, not at all … I don’t want to let anyone down. I’m so nervous about where we’re at in our government that makes me emotional, especially obviously, with what just happened on our farm, she says, beginning t o tear up just a bit.

“I’m watching all these other farmers struggle for just day to day survival and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency getting away with it. So I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I just want to say that you can wage war with man versus man and you know nobody ever wins. But when you war man versus animal, the animal will always win. And I’m on the animal side. I’ve always been an advocate for animal welfare, life and and freedom. So I think I’m always going to keep pushing forward. I don’t know what that identifies as, but I just want to be successful, and I want to help protect our agricultural independence.”

Amen, Katie.

