There has never been a Canadian government that takes the mainstream media for granted like the current Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The media is in Carney’s pocket, just as it was firmly covering the behind of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau and Carney are paying for the media’s subservience, loyalty and a fealty that borders at times on obsequiousness. But what else can you expect when the government subsidizes most of the mainstream media and pays the entire bill for the state broadcaster.

The total cost of Carney’s Liberal-friendly media empire?

Some people have noted that the recent declaration to Carney from Reynolds Mastin, CEO of the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA), that “we have your back … and you have ours” does not necessarily mean the news media has the back of the prime minister. Certainly, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), at their recent policy convention that included a leadership review vote for Pierre Poilievre, seized upon the remarks as further evidence that the legacy media was in Carney’s pocket.

At the convention, Rachael Thomas (CPC-Lethbridge), the Heritage critic, had a wonderful moment of synchronicity during the convention when she referenced Mastin’s words.

Thomas said:

“Regardless of whether you want to acknowledge it or not. There is a love affair going on between the current media landscape in this country and the Liberal government of Canada, and we need to put a stop to that. Currently, this weekend, there was a summit of all media. And this is a direct quote from the stage, Prime Minister, we have your back, just as we know you have ours. This is what was said by the mainstream media just yesterday. Further to that, the Minister of heritage has said that the CDC is responsible for social cohesion, folks. This is propaganda at its finest. It needs to stop.”

She is not wrong, once you add it all up, that would be $2 billion and counting for the Canadian Media Fund that pays for so-called “Canadian” movies PLUS all the news media programs that are also sucking up our taxpayer dollars that include:

the Local Journalism Initiative;

the Canada Periodical Fund;

the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit

the Independent Local News Fund; and

the Canadian Journalism Collective.

PLUS, the $1.4 billion CBC payment Canadian to taxpayers are ALSO paying.

All this adds up to BIG money that has created a Mark Carney Liberal propaganda machine — started by Justin Trudeau, but it is Carney that is reaping the FULL reward.

So, in many ways, it is difficult if not impossible to differentiate between the entertainment media and the news media because they both have the same objectives and agenda.

Several people on social media continue to mix up the “summit of all media” and the “Canadian Media Producers’ Association, with the news media. As I explain in my Stand on Guard podcast, while it is true that the CMPA is not exactly an organization that speaks for CTV News or The Globe and Mail, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between what has been traditionally called the “entertainment media” and the news media.

This is why it is confusing.

This video clip of the Canadian Media Producers Assoc (CPMA) leadership Kyle Irving and Reynolds Mastin introducing Canada’s Prime Minister Carney by the CPMA executives was captured by Melanie in Saskatchewan, a citizen journalist who posts on X under @saskatchewan_in and she recorded this now infamous viral video clip of the CPMA leadership groveling to Carney. Interestingly, CPAC’s YouTube and CPMA chose not to include the intro of Carney. Only the Carney speech laughing about blueberry smoothies (more on that later) was included.

Juno News contacted CPAC to ask why they pulled down the intro to the Prime Minister and they were told: “Our MO is to shoot speeches by the prime minister, so that’s what we were there to do. so whn this feed was streamed live, obviously we didn’t know. However, Cosmin Dzsurdzsa commented this is “Odd, since it has aired press rewards in their entirety before”

So, Melanie in Saskatchewan got the only clip to surface of the CPMA introduction to Carney by Irving and Mastin who lobby for more taxpayer money for friendly “Canadian” movie projects.

But, what precisely was Mastin talking about? He was referring to the manner in which the federal Liberal government has been slavishly supporting the woke left’s projects for the last decade under the Trudeau-Carney regime. One of those “investments,” as government likes to call it when they spend your money on whatever it deems to be good for you, was a mini-series that I had never even heard of, titled “Heated Rivalry.” The plot concerned the on-ice and off-ice relationship between two homosexual hockey players. The cost: $3.1 million.

Carney appeared to be in paradise as he basked in the praise and adulation of the audience that clearly views him as one of theirs. He suggested the production was “a true made-in-Canada phenomenon” with “a story that has struck a chord.”

Sure it has.

If Heated Rivalry is your cup of tea, well I’d be the last one to tell you not to watch it; but I will be among the first to tell the government that this brand of entertainment is not about “who we are” as Canadians. This is more like LGBTQ propaganda and we know the Liberal government has been actively promoting and financing their cause for years, to the point that we’ve moved from Gay Pride week, to month, to season to every day of the year.

But the news media has also adopted this unwavering view of the Liberal government’s social agenda. It fully describes the mutilation of children as “gender-affirming care,” consistently suggests that parents who want to know if their kids change their pronouns in the classroom are somehow infringing upon something called “trans rights” and is reluctant to even question the Liberal’s ever-widening euthanasia program, euphemistically called Medical Assistance in Dying. Never mind how it is never newsworthy to examine how Canada is the only country in the “civilized” world to not have any abortion law and this inhumane procedure can be performed at any time during a woman’s pregnancy because Canada has unrestricted abortion on demand.

So, in many ways, it is difficult if not impossible to differentiate between the entertainment media and the news media because they both have the same objectives and agenda. They are both in the government’s pocket. Why does the mainstream media never ask Carney about the overwhelming corruption in his government; about why it is acceptable for a prime minister to have 103 different conflicts of interest in an economic portfolio that has been placed in a “blind trust” under the stewardship of Carney’s chief of staff?

Does anybody think this is not just odd but outrageous and daily evidence that the mainstream media has been bought and paid for by Carney’s government?

The Left doesn’t want media choice. They want you to be told what to believe. Remember the words of former senator, Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State John Kerry.

“So it’s really, really hard, much harder to build consensus today than at any time in the 4550 years, I’ve been involved in this and and, you know, there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have, you know, some accountability on facts, et cetera. But look, if people go to only one source, and the source they go to is sick and, you know, has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation,” he said.

Oh, I see: it’s disinformation when Kerry disagrees.

“Our first amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence. So what you need, what we need is to, is to win the ground, win the right to govern by hopefully having, you know, winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to to implement change.”

So, Kerry, like Carney, who is pushing through Parliament a cornucopia of censorship and surveillance legislation, is prepared to undermine and perhaps even ignore the First Amendment – the cornerstone of free speech for Americans and still the model for every country calling itself democratic.

“Our first amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer [social media] out of existence,” said John Kerry

Trudeau often reminisced about a time before the internet and social media when everyone who bothered to watch the news, watched the same networks and read the same newspapers.

Oh, it was simple then.

In a similar clip Justin Trudeau while he was Prime Minister mused, “That’s the big trick, and the really, really tricky question right now, because there is out there a deliberate undermining of mainstream media. There are the conspiracy theorists. There are the social media drivers who are trying to do everything they can to keep people in their little filter bubbles.”

Trudeau has been living in his own private filter bubble for decades and remained firmly inside of it throughout the years of his devastating tenure as Canada’s prime minister.

It must remain to be seen if Mark Carney can successfully force all of us into his filter bubble as he prepares to stamp out free speech and let loose the forces of surveillance.

