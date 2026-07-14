Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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J Wolfmoon's avatar
J Wolfmoon
1d

It’s not Canada anymore. We are being ruled by an elite class that does not have our interests as Canadians as a priority and when they are challenged on anything, they come down on the challenger with disproportionate attack. Chris and Tamara have suffered more than enough. Persecuted really and the fact it continues to this day is absolutely disgusting.

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Wm's avatar
Wm
20h

Corrupt government pukes, they should have never been charged in the first place. They have done nothing except for standing up for freedom.

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