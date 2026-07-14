Thank you for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! Thank you to our audience who have sent us data center tips from across Canada to tips@kraydensrightnews.com

We appreciate our FREE and PAID Substack subscribers supporting Krayden’s Right News independent journalism on our multi-media platforms. Deciding to buy a paid subscription option is one of the best ways you can support our independent journalism.

WATCH for a NEW upcoming documentary series chronicling Carney Government’s corruption in the near future here on Krayden’s Right News and Stand on Guard podcast. A PAID subscription will helps our independent journalist and the creation of this new documentary series.

If you had told me during that February of 2022 when I was covering the Freedom Convoy protest for a couple of my US media outlets that Chris Barber and Tamara Lich would be serving house arrest four-and-a-half years later and preparing for ANOTHER trial, I would have said it couldn’t happen – not in Canada.

But this isn’t Canada anymore. I thought it was bad in the twilight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But it’s gotten worse under his successor, Mark Carney. Censorship and corruption have intensified under Carney, who has failed to deliver on any of his promises of affordable housing and a trade deal with the US but has succeeded in putting the interests of Brookfield Asset Management above those of Canada and turning this country into a censorship and surveillance state.

And all the while, Carney has maintained a popularity, especially among older Canadians, that is profoundly inexplicable given his lack of success.

So was the Freedom Convoy the last gasp of a free Canada? Was it the last demonstration of the old Canada that believed in freedom and human dignity? I not only enjoyed writing about this seminal moment in Canadian history, I enjoyed the experience – the people, the dancing, the celebration, the exhilaration, the feeling that we were free again, if only for a moment. It was a transformational political experience for me as I was always an establishment conservative who had served in the Canadian Armed Forces, worked on Parliament Hill for MPs and written for mainstream media. But after the Freedom Convoy, I never trusted government again. I had gotten the Covid vaccine twice because I believed in following the rules and trusting the authorities to protect my safety. Hadn’t they done that while I served as an Air Force officer?

But I realized the social contract between the government and the people was a distant memory and the Freedom Convoy transformed me into a populist who no longer saw the elites as conserving democracy and preserving freedom but as undermining both.

I am privileged, indeed blessed, to call Chris Barber and Tamara Lich my friends, to know that I need only call them up and they will be available for an interview. They are two of the nicest people I know and also two of the most dedicated to the cause of freedom and the principle of liberty. Nothing on this earth will shut them down or their determination to fight for what is right.

William F. Buckley, Jr., who defined my political beliefs as a young man, once said that he would rather be governed by the first 100 names int the New York City phone book than by a similar number listed from the Harvard University faculty.

That’s populism.

That’s what the Freedom Convoy was all about and that’s what Chris and Tamara represent.

And I would rather be governed by the truckers who came out to save Canadian lives by scrapping the Covid mandates than any of the outstanding mediocrities who dominate Mark Carney’s cabinet and caucus.

“I spoke to a retired RCMP officer yesterday. I was parked in a little town in Saskatchewan, you know, for the night, and the door knocked, and it was a retired RCMP member, and he said, ‘You know, I got out of the force because of the reasons of why the system is just kind of corrupt.’. But he encouraged me to stand proud,” says Chris Barber.

But the political persecution for Chris and Tamara isn’t over yet. The Ontario Crown was never happy with the pair only getting house arrest when they were convicted of mischief in the longest trial of its kind in Canadian history. There should never have been a trial, never have been a conviction, never have been any sentence – but to go to jail for seven or eight years for peaceful protest? That was and is ridiculous.

Barber says the decision on whether the will be retried will only come after both have finished serving their current sentence. “We were given so given 12 months of 24 hour curfew at home, so that 24-hour curfew will end October 7th of 2026, and then we go on to a six-month curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. which means I have to be home every night at 10 p.m. Unless I’m trucking,” Barber notes, saying he has to report all of his time spent working to his probation officer.

“But then, it was just a week or so ago that the Crown announced … we’ll possibly have a trial date for a retrial, an appeal hearing with the three judge panel in the Appeals Court of Toronto, in the Spring of 2027. So we’ll [have] completed our sentence, and then we’ll face the possibility of a retrial,” Barber says, insisting that the Crown is determined to see the duo incarcerated.

“They asked for 10 years right off the bat, then they dropped it to eight. I’m assuming they’re going to ask for five now … You know, the process is the punishment,” Barber says.

“I spoke to a retired RCMP officer yesterday. I was parked in a little town in Saskatchewan, you know, for the night, and the door knocked, and it was a retired RCMP member, and he said, ‘You know, I got out of the force because of the reasons of why the system is just kind of corrupt.’. But he encouraged me to stand proud.”

But doesn’t this look like double jeopardy? “Well, you’re exactly right, and that’s one of the crazy things about this situation,” Tamara told me. “My sentence will be served January 21 st of 2027 … so my sentence will already be served before we even get to request leave to appeal. As you know, I am appealing my conviction. The crown prosecutor is appealing the acquittals on the two intimidation charges as well as my sentence. So you know, when all is said and done, let’s say, for example, let’s say they win, and there’s another trial. I mean, we’re still looking two-and-a-half years probably down the road before that could even happen,” she says.

“It’s frustrating for Chris and I; you know, we’ve been convicted. We’re serving our sentences. That’s fine. We’re being held accountable, appealing that decision, obviously. But we still have a federal government that illegally, unlawfully, and unconstitutionally invoked the Emergencies Act, and they have yet to be held accountable for their most egregious act against Canadian citizens.”

The Crown continues to play hardball with Chris and Tamara, treating them like they had committed the most egregious of crimes instead of merely demanding justice from the incompetent Trudeau government. Barber says the Crown has appointed Emily Marrocco to argue for a retrial. “She’s a Crown counsel for the Crown’s Law Office, and she’s normally a criminal lawyer and she specializes in the appeal process.”

“So usually Emily, she prosecutes a range of offenses, including homicides, human trafficking, firearms, drug trafficking, internet child exploitation, sexual violence, and youth criminal organization offenses … and I fit into this category allegedly. So does Tamara, where the government has to have a lawyer that usually prosecutes all those things that I just listed and now they’re going to drop down to the worst case of all – mischief.”



“It’s frustrating for Chris and I; you know, we’ve been convicted. We’re serving our sentences. That’s fine. We’re being held accountable, appealing that decision, obviously. But we still have a federal government that illegally, unlawfully, and unconstitutionally invoked the Emergencies Act, and they have yet to be held accountable for their most egregious act against Canadian citizens.”

Tamara was just subject to a week of hostile media and social media bile for attending the US Ambassador’s Reception in Ottawa. Peter Hoekstra invited Lich as a “media personality.”

“There’s a lot of people that are big, big mad over my appearance there. But I mean, you need to understand that I cannot leave my house. I cannot walk off of my sidewalk at my residence without permission from my probation officer and Medicine Hat Community Corrections. Every single thing I do has to be completely documented from the route I’m taking to the flight I’m on to where I’m stopping for a bathroom break to where I’m going to stop and get fuel. Every single thing has to be 100% documented and approved,” she says.

Tamara doubts the Left is really concerned that she is somehow violating her house arrest by attending a reception in Ottawa. “The reason that they’re losing their minds so much is because I am not miserable, I am not broken, I am not suffering and I am not demoralized. I am just that kind of person that will make the most out of every situation. This is what it is … But it’s still quite funny to watch … the tolerant inclusive groups that are bullying me essentially.”

Barber says he longs for the Canada of his childhood and youth and not the one Trudeau and Carney have created.

He describes the loss of freedom in Canada like “a dog being chained to a tree and the government removes a link off the chain every day. The dog doesn’t realize that he’s slowly losing his freedom until it’s too late, and that’s exactly where we are right now. There’s maybe two feet of chain left, Canada and you’re you’re giving that up. Unfortunately, we need somebody to come in with a cutting torch and hack that chain in half and and let people live again because the government right now, they control every aspect of your life,” Barber notes.

“No, this is definitely not the Canada that we grew up in.”

Chris says if he and Tamara have to go on trial again, he hopes at least there will be more opportunity to hear from sympathetic witnesses who told them that the Freedom Convoy protest was a transcendental moment in Canadian history and that by fighting against Covid mandates, they saved the lives of countless Canadians – given that we now know the vax was neither safe nor effective and was actually toxic and responsible for the deaths of millions.

The reason that they’re losing their minds so much is because I am not miserable, I am not broken, I am not suffering and I am not demoralized. I am just that kind of person that will make the most out of every situation. This is what it is … But it’s still quite funny to watch … the tolerant inclusive groups that are bullying me essentially,” says Tamara.

Including family members of mine.

The only witnesses heard at the trial were from the cloistered elite with high-end clothing stores in the Ottawa Market.

“Like you said earlier, you know the feelings of the people that were so hurt in downtown Ottawa, how dare these blue collar Canadians, these working class people come to our entitled city, and how dare they throw a protest that might inconvenience me? I mean, you listen to some of the testimony from, what, the seven citizens of Ottawa that testified. One guy’s complaint was he had to walk his child with skates on down a sidewalk to get to the rink because he couldn’t drive there. I had a car there. We rented a car, so it was easier to drive around in certain places, and you could access every part of the city. There wasn’t a gridlock like what legacy media government tries to make it seem like” says Chris.

Did the conviction and sentencing of Chris and Tamara, along with the brutal imposition of Trudeau and Carney’s Emergencies Act, provide a chill against protesting Liberal government policies?

“The government has done this to send a message to anyone else who has the audacity to stand up to the, you know, the rule of law in this country or the government. You look back at the dates. I hear the arguments on my social media feeds, and they’re like, “Well, the government was actually ending the mandates anyway, so you guys were pointless. No, they weren’t. You know, [former Public Safety Minister] Marco Mendicino was talking about interprovincial check stops and establishing them. The U the Canadian government, was in implementing the cross-border mandates for commercial vehicle drivers. They weren’t stopping with the mandates. That was a fallacy in people’s minds if they want to stop and think about it for two seconds. The government wasn’t stopping their control. All the other governments around the world were relaxing Covid mandates,” says Chris.

“If people took the time to research how many people are hurt right now, how many people are died? It’s unbelievable. The amount of sudden deaths right now in young Canadian adults is staggering. The amount of people with neurological diseases or issues right now that are are they don’t have they can’t work anymore. They are literally and the government. What are they doing? They’re trying to implement new programs to try and help them, but it’s a fight, no, no different than any other government fight. It’s sickening to see how this government continues to act with no accountability for what they did to Canadian citizens during the scandemic.”

Tamara agrees.

“You know, I think it absolutely has [sent a chill]. And I’ve had people, you know, come up and say that to me. There was a rally being held in Saskatchewan in Regina, and I was told this story about a woman and her friend that were on their way from Weyburn, Saskatchewan, to Regina to go to this rally, and they were stopped by the RCMP along the way and basically told, you know, you shouldn’t go there. You’re going to get ‘Chris and Tamerad.’ So I think there is definitely a chill out there. People are certainly, you know, afraid of having the heavy hand of the Canadian legal system thrust down upon them,” she says.

“But, but that said, there’s nothing to be afraid of, and I think that’s one of the things that angers them the most about Chris and I too. I mean, they don’t scare me. You know what we do? Put me in jail? Been there, done that. Like I got the T-shirt. So you know they have no power over me, and I mean, just because a judge can prevent me, you know, from moving around freely, that doesn’t grant me freedom. God gives me my freedom, so you know I don’t feel I don’t feel like I’m suffering. If that makes sense, there’s well, I just won’t let them. I just refuse to let them”

Both Chris and Tamara have remained staunch supporters of Katie Pasitney and Karen Espersen of Universal Ostrich Farms, who saw their property invade and occupied by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) before these government thugs slaughtered hundreds of healthy ostriches.

“We had the opportunity to go out to the ostrich farm a couple times last summer before we were sentenced. Katie and Karen are just such lovely people. They had a great gathering, a great group of people out there, you know, supporting them, obviously. And I supported them. And you’re absolutely right. I mean, regardless of how you feel about the avian bird flu and everything that was going on, you know, we can’t have government agencies completely taking over your property and telling you what you can’t do with your own land. I mean, then it’s not your land. So, you know, they’ve been through so much. They’ve been absolutely traumatized, and now to be told that they can’t even clean up their own farm eight months later is absolutely ridiculous. The CFIA is not going to come in and do anything. But imagine if the roles were reversed. If you went and made a mess at the CFIA, you’re going to have to clean it up, or you’re going to get charged or fined or what have you. So I mean, the hypocrisy, the double standards, the two -ier system. It’s not very democratic,” says Tamara.

“I can’t believe what happened to Katie and her family in BC over the CFIA’s actions there. That was thuggery. That was 1930s German death squad activity ish. Imagine to be those officers standing on top of those bales, shooting down into you know living beings with 20-two caliber rifles. It’s sickening to see the power that the CFIA has in this country. It’s disgusting to to watch their actions, and especially the RCMP that were behind them and the enforcement on that farm, and exactly what the family went through and continues to go through today, … And now if they go to clean up the mess the CFIA made, they’re going to get fined again,” says Chris.

“This country is authoritarian, disgusting. I’m going to leave my language right there because I don’t think I’ve been so more irked in my life than I have been witnessing the CFIA do the the draconian measures that they did to Katie and her family last year. That was absolutely appalling and disgusting. And if you’re supporting a government agency acting like the CFIA did, you’re just as bad as they are when you can’t open your eyes and see what’s going on around you,” he continues.

Tamara is supporting Alberta independence largely because she says Canada has deserted the values that it once possessed.

“So you know, we’ve sort of reached a precipice where our values are not aligned. You know, most Albertans don’t agree with MAiD [Medical Assistance in Dying], or at least with how they’re.-- I’m not going to say forcing MAiD on people, but they’re definitely pressuring. There’s people that have been pressured for MAiD, and you’ve had some of them on your show, from veterans to vaccine injured to somebody with a you know a sore leg. So I mean, those aren’t our values. We’re not aligned anymore. As you know. Alberta’s sort of moving away from all the DEI nonsense …. So it’s more than money. It’s more than a pipeline. It has to do with our values and you know how we want to raise our families and the kind of world we want our children and our grandchildren to live in, and Canada just right now is it’s a clown show. It is an absolute clown show,” she says.

“This country is authoritarian, disgusting. I’m going to leave my language right there because I don’t think I’ve been so more irked in my life than I have been witnessing the CFIA do the the draconian measures that they did to Katie and her family last year. That was absolutely appalling and disgusting,” says Chris.

Tamara can’t resist castigating the cast of characters who populate the cabinet of Mark Carney. “We have all these liberal ministers in there that don’t have a hot clue what they’re doing, from Melanie Joly to Evan Solomon. Like, tell me what Evan Solomon knows about computing and AI. I’ll tell you nothing … ”

“Our values are not the same. Canada used to be a country that cared for its most vulnerable people, from our senior citizens to our war veterans to anyone, our sick, our terminally ill, and now they’re just being, you know, well, you know, you can have this glorious, this glorious death, and they try to make it sound like it’s so lovely and wonderful.”

Right on Tamara.

Thank you and Chris for another wonderful conversation.

WATCH: Tamara Lich Speaks Out: Prison Time Coming After House Arrest Ends? | Stand on Guard Interview

WATCH: They Want 8 Years in Prison for Chris Barber AFTER Serving Sentence | Stand on Guard Interview

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

JOIN STAND ON GUARD LIVE FOR SUPER CHATS & RUMBLE RANTS

Trigger Stickers

George Orwell Collection

Tribute to the Universal Ostrich Farm

Trigger Stickers

Coffee Mugs

George Orwell Collection

Hats

Hoodies

Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

I am Canadian Collection

Think Collection

Krayden’s Right News in Nobody’s Pocket Collection

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney’s SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney’s Climate Cabal That Won’t Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney’s is China’s Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won’t hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: David Krayden

.