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So BC Premier David Eby has called a provincial election for Oct. 24, 2026. This is perhaps the most unnecessary and unethical election call in the history of British Columbia and perhaps Canada. Let us remember that Eby enjoys a majority government right now. He is witlessly trying justify this election call by saying he needs a fresh mandate because President Donald Trump and his tariffs are somehow threatening his very existence while dividing British Columbians and Canadians.

We should be particularly concerned about Eby, if only because it is possible in Canada for such a noxiously third-rate man to become premier of a province.

That’s all rubbish. Eby is calling this election because the BC Conservative Party is in disarray, chaos, confusion, and effectively both leaderless and rudderless — though Red Tories within the party would love that leader and that rudder to point to the Left. Eby thinks after falling so low in the polls with no real hope of winning re-election, he can take this election easily, with the opposition posing no real threat and he will try the same strategy abused by Mark Carney. It will be another embarrassingly low-brow “elbows-up” campaign.

He will also run, not just against the BC Conservative Party, but against Trump in the United States. Incidentally, this election will be just before the U.S. midterms in November, so Eby will have a chorus of Democratic Congressional hopefuls to provide a his soundtrack. So all of this is coalescing, is dovetailing, just when you thought Eby couldn’t get elected as city councilor in East Vancouver. This will be a campaign based on the moronic elbows up performance that won the last federal election for Prime Minister Mark Carney. Eby didn’t even attempt to mask his intentions during his election call Tuesday when he referred to Trump as an “existential threat” to BC and Canada. He is not any such threat but even if Trump were, how would calling an election obviate or reverse that threat? What difference is it going to make?

Absolutely none. And Eby, tall in stature but a mental midget, really believes that such a primitive call to arms will both justify his unjustifiable election and win him another majority government so he can continue to wreak havoc on what used to be a great province but has been so hallowed-out by Eby’s reckless socialists that it is on the brink of fiscal collapse.

Eby is calling this election because the BC Conservative Party is in disarray, chaos, confusion, and effectively leaderless and rudderless.

David Eby is an amoral politician, ravenously power hungry and the very embodiment of pusillanimous political posturing. He represents a party that is extremist, fanatical, toxic, and dangerous to everyone in BC — all the things he accuses his common sense opponents of being. It is not Trump but the BC NDP that is a visceral and existential threat to BC — not just because it has outspent every other Democratic jurisdiction in the Western world per capita, not just because it has left the BC economy in tatters, but because in BC there is a two-tiered justice system, one for so-called First Nations folks, and another for the rest of us.

We should be particularly concerned about Eby, if only because it is possible in Canada for such a noxiously third-rate man to become premier of a province.

In BC, there is an apartheid system, and if you happen to be so-called indigenous or so-called First Nations, you have racial superiority over the rest of the population. You have special rights, special status, special real estate rights. Huge swaths of public land will be given to your millionaire chiefs. You can claim private property as your own just because your ancestors may have trod upon it centuries ago. This is what BC has become, where inequality under the law is the rule, not equality under the law. BC is a basket case economy and a basket case province, where inequality rules.

What the Liberal playbook does today is to undermine the opposition, so there is no credible alternative to the corrupt liberal socialist governments that are in power in Canada. Undermine the opposition, create the perception that the opposition is divided against itself, is in chaos, is in disorder, is in disarray, and people will say, “Well, we can’t vote for them, can we? We have to keep the government in power.”

Eby could well win this election. Meanwhile, if we look at why he can win this election, if we look at why the BC Conservative Party (BCCP) is in such disarray, it’s because the BC Conservative Caucus and the insiders, those people in those back rooms, those men and women making deals, were never happy with the election of Kerry-Lynne Findlay as leader of the BCCP. They wanted Caroline Elliott or anybody else except Findlay because she was the only real conservative in the race. The membership of this party voted overwhelmingly in the end for Findlay because they wanted a real conservative to lead a real conservative party.

That was the mandate given to Findlay, but immediately upon becoming leader of the party, she was beset with difficulties and a cloud of doubt emanating from the party elites. Liberals in the conservative caucus decided they were going to defect, to form their own party, or to sit as independent because they could not abide Findlay’s “extreme” leadership or the “extreme” positions she had taken, and by the time Findlay resigned, she had lost 13 MLAs. Three of them she kicked out of the party herself because they were apparently behind, or partially behind, all of this mess, including former leader John Rustad.

But this was a coup against the leader. This was the insiders, the backroom boys and girls, saying, “We will decide who leads this party, not the membership. We don’t want a real conservative. We want a liberal. We want a new Democrat-style leader, and that’s exactly what they’re probably going to get now as the faux conservative MLAs return to the fold and former BC Premier Christy Clark declares, “I’m going to help however I can.”

What a joke. Why wasn’t she helping Findlay for the past two months?

In BC, there is an apartheid system, and if you happen to be so-called indigenous or so-called First Nations, you have racial superiority over the rest of the population. You have special rights, special status, special real estate rights.

This coup was a denial of both democracy and reality. The BC Conservatives cannot win with another faux conservative leader. But the faux conservatives insiders who engineered this strike against Findlay do not want a conservative leader. Were Elliott’s people working to replace Findlay? I cannot prove they were but yet at the same time I have no doubt they were active. Why did Elliott say nothing during this whole tortuous process, as phony Conservative MLAs deserted the party and the accusations mounted that Findlay was taking the party in directions that “the people” didn’t want?

What are the ramifications, the consequences of this? Findlay was the last hope for British Columbia getting through a crisis completely created by the New Democrats when they recognized Aboriginal title and put the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (UNDRIPA) into provincial law. That created two-tiered justice, two-tiered real estate, two-tiered equality. Some citizens of BC were suddenly much more equal than others. It is a travesty; this racial supremacy doctrine must end; but it won’t if the BC New Democrats are re-elected. It will get worse.

The province will probably lose hundreds of thousands, potentially millions of people through emigration, because people cannot live in a province where private property is not recognized. If the private property problem doesn’t get them, the economy will, and BC will become a wasteland, a ghost province, because people will be leaving in huge numbers. I openly campaigned for the election of Findlay.

I thought it was the only hope for BC.

I still do.

I don’t think the Conservatives have a real hope of winning this snap election, and I don’t think the province has any real hope of surviving another NDP government. Just look at the streets, the hopelessness in Vancouver, the massive drug addiction, the terminal hopelessness. It’s like the problems endemic to Native reserves have spread to the population writ large. Urban BC is awash in addiction and hopelessness, joblessness, homelessness and absolute toxicity.

This coup was a denial of both democracy and reality. The BC Conservatives cannot win with another faux conservative leader. But the faux conservatives insiders who engineered this strike against Findlay do not want a conservative leader.

This is what Vancouver has become — one of the most beautiful, prized cities in North America, is now someplace where it’s unsafe to walk the streets and is littered with drug paraphernalia. BC needs not only radical, immediate change. It needs your prayers because I don’t know if anything besides divine intervention can curb the judgment that is coming upon upon this province because of bad political decisions and hugely stupid politicians who have ruined a have province, who have ruined one of the most beautiful jurisdictions in the world, because of political insanity, because of incredibly stupid ideology, because of lack of common sense, because of a scarcity of foresight, a shortage of understanding, an absence of basic comprehension.

BC could do so much better. It should be doing so much better, but it’s not, and I don’t see any hope for the future. If the BCCP cannot be a conservative party except in name, then perhaps the only hope for this province is to vote for the OneBC Party, led by Dallas Brodie, a former member of the BCCP caucus and easily the most honest and forthright politician in BC and probably in Canada. Real conservatives from her old party are already coming to her and joining OneBC. I will be watching this BC election very closely. I am going out to BC next week, and I will be talking to people. But this is not an election that this province either needs, or potentially can even survive.

And it’s interesting to note the same forces in the mainstream media, the same liberals, masquerading as conservatives, are also after Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre. They want Poilievre to resign, to step down, to be removed as leader of the federal Conservative Party. Why? Because for all of his faults, Poilievre is the most consistently conservative member of the Conservative Caucus, who is well known enough to be the leader, and who could potentially still be prime minister. It’s that fear that liberals and the mainstream media have that Poilievre could become prime minister that keeps them attacking him as the leader of the Conservative Party.

That, of course, is exactly what happened in BC. Except in BC, they were successful very quickly. As I mentioned on the Marc Patrone Show Tuesday, the Communist playbook was always to undermine governments, to create chaos, to engender disorder, to promulgate a nagging sense that the government had no idea what it was doing and only radical change could save society.

What the Liberal playbook does today is to undermine the Opposition, so there is no credible alternative to the corrupt liberal socialist governments that are in power in Canada. Undermine the Opposition, create the perception that the Opposition is divided against itself — is in chaos, is in disorder, is in disarray — and people will say, “Well, we can’t vote for them, can we? We have to keep the government in power.” That’s been the playbook. In both cases, it’s about taking away the rights of people to make their own decisions. It’s taking away the will of the people. It’s taking democracy and freedom away from all of us. That’s what’s happening in BC That’s what’s happening nationally. God help this country, and God help British Columbia right now.

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