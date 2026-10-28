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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has betrayed us all by becoming a Covid vaccine pusher.

Remember how she talked four years ago?

“The community that faced the most restrictions on their freedoms in the last year were those who made a choice not to be vaccinated. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a situation in my lifetime where a person was fired from their job, or not allowed to watch their kids play hockey, or not allowed to go visit a loved one in long-term care or hospital, we’re not allowed to go get on a plane to either go across the country to see family or even travel across the border. So they have been the most discriminated against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime. That’s a pretty extreme level of discrimination that we have seen. I don’t take away any of the discrimination that I’ve seen in those other groups that you mentioned, but this has been an extraordinary time in the last year, in particular. And I want people to know that I find that unacceptable. That we are not going to create a segregated society on the basis of a medical choice.”

I’m very perturbed with Danielle Smith. Now we’re not close friends. I’ve known Danielle for 20 odd years since we both worked at the Calgary Herald. I have been a huge supporter over the years because I think – well, I thought – she was a principled conservative who really did stand for some conservative values and principles. I don’t know anymore. When she declared her support and empathy for those who refused to take the Covid vaccine, it was very controversial at the time. She dared to say that people who did not take the Covid vaccine were being discriminated against. Ooh, that was controversial.

And then she said the most discriminated against in her lifetime. Well, During the manufactured pandemic, free speech, free assembly, and basic fundamental human rights evaporated because governments said you’ve got to take this or else you are pariahs, you are untouchables — you can’t travel, you can’t work, you can’t function, and it’s like mass segregation. That’s what the Covid vaccine was. Smith recognized that. So, what is she doing now?

This is truly incredible, and I’m disgusted, Danielle, that you have apparently forgotten the principles, the bedrock foundation of what your campaign for leadership of the United Conservative Party (UCP) was all about. A huge part of your appeal was your candor, your honesty, and your integrity with regards to how bad the Covid mandates were under Jason “Mandate King” Kenney, the failed former premier of Alberta. You stood against that and you said, “Not going to happen if I’m premier. We’re not going to have mandates. We’re not going to put pastors in jail for having services. We’re not going to have ridiculous laws preventing people from skating in Calgary because it’s oh you might get the Covid virus by skating. We’re not going to have laws that penalize and criminalize people who don’t get the vaccine. My administration is going to be different.

But now she wants you to go out and say, “I love the Covid vaccine; give it to me again … give me more.” In fact, Smith is promoting it and she wants you to go out and get it. Go, go out and get it. Go out and get it. So that is what happens to people after four years of political power. They go from the Daniel we saw four years ago to the one before us now.

That’s what you said. Well, how the hell are we supposed to believe a word you say now? It’s bad enough that you’re in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pocket with your memorandum of understanding, your belief that this pipeline is just going to happen because Carney says so. You’re looking the other way while he imposes 600 percent carbon tax, industrial carbon tax on Alberta oil, so it becomes far too expensive to sell to the world. You’re looking the other way because oh, Mark is going to build my pipeline. It’s all going to happen. You’ve been cheerleading for Carney for far too long. If you’re still wondering what’s the matter here, this is the matter. Let’s have a look at what you said the other day, and you’re refusing to recant, to apologize, to clarify, to explain. That’s what I said. At an Oct. 24 news conference, Smith embraced the vaccine in a manner that was absolutely shocking.

“Yeah, so we have expanded our influenza, RSV, and COVID programs. Part of the issue that, and so we did an announcement on that a couple of weeks ago. We are having COVID vaccines be administered through pharmacies now. Part of the reason for that was that they’re now in individual vials, and so there’s going to be less wastage. We were able to bring the wastage down from over 50% to over just over 20% last year. So we’re going to be monitoring that this year. But we have launched a system. People could have started booking their their shots starting October the fifth. I understand that the vaccine was rolling out Oct. 19. Some got it earlier, and we did tell them if they wanted to, if they got it earlier, they should be administering it earlier. But we make sure that with our vaccination program that it is targeted to the most at-risk individuals.”

And here’s Daniel Smith, now a proponent, a promoter, a pusher, a peddler of the Covid vaccine. It is enormously outrageous that she thinks nobody’s going to notice, or maybe she does want people to notice.

Okay, so she’s expanded the program, and and guess what, folks? They’ve corrected the wastage; so we’re not losing any of that precious vaccine. Well, my sister was almost certainly a fatality of the vaccine. I lost her almost two years ago and she received the vaccine multiple times because she was caring for my mother in a nursing home in Chilliwack. She died in Chilliwack in 48 hours after getting pneumonia — gone. A father-in-law died of turbo cancer. I have numerous friends and acquaintances that I’m hearing died suddenly of a heart attack, respiratory problems. Just like that — gone.

We just had the Allison Inquiry. Thank you, Member of Parliament Dean Allison, for having the goddamn guts. Excuse my language, but I am so sick of these cowardly politicians, including the one sitting in Edmonton, for not having the guts to call the Covid vaccine what it is, thank you, Dean, for having an inquiry and bringing people forward who said, “Here I am now, as a result of this Covid vaccine. Look at me now. Look at what this vaccine did to me.” These are the injured. The hundreds of thousands, the millions around the world of people who died as a result of this potentially lethal vaccine. We don’t know. They aren’t here to testify, and it was hard enough, believe me, in this. country to have an inquiry for the vaccine injured because let me tell you, those vaccine injured are getting nothing in compensation from this liberal government that continues to stand by its horrible, inhumane, immoral decisions on the vaccine and on the Covid mandates, and I am sick to death of politicians saying, “Go ahead, get it, get it, get your booster. Nothing wrong, nothing to worry about.”

And here’s Daniel Smith, now a proponent, a promoter, a pusher, a peddler of the Covid vaccine. It is enormously outrageous that she thinks nobody’s going to notice, or maybe she does want people to notice. I talked to a lot of people about this yesterday. I said, “What do you think Danielle is up to? Why would she make this huge announcement when her leadership is already in crisis?” She’s already got lots of people in the UCP furious at her over her conduct during the referendum — she was out there campaigning that people don’t dare vote for option two. She suggested it meant some kind of personal breakdown, that you were not Canadian, a real Canadian. You couldn’t vote for option two. Smith wouldn’t even allow a real referendum. We had to have a referendum on a referendum. She broke her promise on that one too.

But now she wants you to go out and say, “I love the Covid vaccine; give it to me again … give me more.” In fact, Smith is promoting it and she wants you to go out and get it. Go, go out and get it. Go out and get it. So that is what happens to people after four years of political power. They go from the Daniel we saw four years ago to the one before us now.

Did she ever talk like that? Was she really that committed to human rights? Was she ever that committed to people who were discriminated against because they didn’t want to poison themselves? Did she ever talk that way? Yes, she did, and we have the evidence, and we showed you the evidence.

So, what is Daniel Smith really up to? Does she want to be removed as leader of the party? Does she want the NDP to win? Does she want Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi to be premier? Does she really want people to say, “It’s over, Danielle? You can’t do this. That’s the last straw. I can take no more.” Is that what she’s up to here? Is that what she really wants? Well, your guess is as good as mine in this instance. I don’t know what Smith is up to, except there’s something very strange about what she’s doing. If she truly wants to remain as leader of the UCP and as premier of that province, then I think she would be trying a little harder to convince people that she’s still Danielle Smith, the conservative, the fighter for freedom, liberty, justice, all those things. That’s how she got elected as leader of the UCP.

This is very bad news for Smith and we are personally absolutely disgusted, repulsed, and stricken by what she’s done here.

Can Smith survive as leader? Rebel News founder and publisher, Ezra Levant, a friend for over 20 years, told me on my “Stand on Guard” broadcast last week that he believes she can.

“First of all, you can’t beat someone with no one, so who who’s better than her? Let me know. Second of all, imagine the party putting itself through another leadership race on the eve of an election, just a disaster. Third of all, I think she’s the most conservative, freedom-oriented premier in the country … I mean, look, is there a premier in Alberta in Canada who is more conservative than her? I don’t think so, and I think that she’s leading the way on immigration, and look, if the independents vote got 25%, it’s unreasonable to think that she’s going to make that a central proposition. I think she’s going to win the next election. You know, it’s up to conservatives to make her as conservative as possible. She’s not going to be for independence. We just had that referendum.”

Okay, so three reasons Ezra believes Smith can survive. Well, who else can do the job? I think that’s probably the weakest argument Ezra has. Lots of people can do the job, actually, and there are lots of people who would be willing to throw in their hat to do that. I’m not going to nominate anyone but think of some of the leadership that was on display during the referendum debate.

Ezra is right about the poor timing. The next election is literally less than a year away. So it is. Ezra is completely correct about that. But you’d be amazed how urgency has a tendency to speed processes up.

And third: she’s the most conservative premier in Alberta. We’ve said the same thing many times, even during interviews. She is the most conservative premier in Canada. No question. I think she might still be, even when Lorne Doerkson became premier-elect in British Columbia. But is that enough? Is she really conservative enough? How about this latest decision? Does that not take her down a few notches in the minds and voting habits of conservatives?

So if you’re saying, “Well, who else have we got?” You might want to start looking. Does this change things now that she’s a Covid booster? Of course it does. And so we will see what happens. This is very bad news for Smith and we are personally absolutely disgusted, repulsed, and stricken by what she’s done here. I am very personally invested in seeing that people are never forced to take the Covid vaccine. I do think it’s a matter of life and death but not because the vax is going to save any lives.

You want to take it? That’s your right, but please get educated first. Find out how this vaccine could affect you. Talk to people. Watch the testimony of Covid vaccine survivors. Read about all of the people who never had a chance to testify, because they’re gone now. Daniel Smith, this is the most grossly irresponsible decision you have made as premier, and I think it even outweighs your decision not to have a real referendum and your decision to actively demonize people who wanted to vote for option two just because they believed Alberta should have a chance, just because they believed Alberta should have the opportunity, just because they believed Alberta should have that moment, when they could actually decide for themselves about independence. We think they had that right to choose. You didn’t. Clearly, you did not think they should be voting for option two. And now you think we should be pushing the Covid vaccine far and wide. I am absolutely disgusted and repelled by that decision.

So if this decision on the Covid vaccine is part of hour survival plan, it is difficult to visualize how it’s going to galvanize your usual support base or bring over lefties who will never like you under any circumstances. If you think you are going to remain leader of the UCP and premier of Alberta by alienating everyone who supported option 2 and everyone who opposes the Covid vaccine, please think again. Or tell the handler who told you this would somehow work to go to hell.

WATCH: Danielle Smith’s Vaccine Flip-Flop: The Truth They Don’t Want You to Know|Stand on Guard

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