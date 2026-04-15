Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
3d

Shocking injustices - even the courts stood idly-by…

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Rhonda's avatar
Rhonda
2d

Anybody interested in CFIA or food security in Canada must check out the National Citizens Inquiry at nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

There you will find a great deal of disturbing testimony, including that of Katie and Karen.

It is very clear that our government is codifying the poisoning and destruction of our food supply in Canada, and refusing to allow Katie or Karen to test their animals is an important part of their agenda of killing massive numbers of healthy animals.

If you only watch one testimony, make it the last one on the last day from John Graff

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