“The Ostrich Con” is arguably the most malignant hit piece in the history of Canadian journalism. That may be obvious. But why is it important?

It’s important because the CBC produced this documentary to cover the ass of the Mark Carney Liberal government and to completely distract your attention from what was really important in this Canadian tragedy. The fifth estate wants you to focus on personalities and the lies told about those personalities. It does not want you to ask questions about why the invasion, occupation and destruction of Universal Ostrich Farms (UFO) actually happened: to enforce tyrannical government legislation and to keep Big Pharm happy.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) came to kill the ostriches. The CBC came to destroy the family.

The CFIA invaded the farm on Sept. 22.

It murdered hundreds of ostriches on Nov. 6-7.

The CBC then invaded the farm and attempted to destroy, malign, defame and eviscerate farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney and farm owner Karen Espersen.

The fifth estate [it’s not capitalized] piece, “The Ostrich Con,” that first aired on Friday Apr. 10, is perhaps the most despicable and atrocious piece of journalistic conjecture ever produced by Canada’s state broadcaster. It is a profound example of journalistic malpractice and devoid of any purpose except to reinforce the lies and deceit of the CFIA, the Carney government and the Big Pharma establishment. It fails to answer any of the questions or satisfy any of the concerns raised by UOF. It refuses to provide any of the accountability or justice rightfully demanded by Katie and Karen.

These state reporters scoured the local town of Edgewood, BC to find any backbiter or malcontent capable of issuing a groundless accusation or thoughtless suggestion that the farm was somehow not the victim of government overreach but was actually victimizing its supporters by seeking their financial assistance. The fifth estate even attempts to implicate Katie and Karen – without any evidence – to the assault of a local woman.

This is a wildly inaccurate but smugly mendacious piece of propaganda, care of Prime Minister Mark Carney and his agricultural terrorism squad, the CFIA. Its producers have the gall to call it an ostrich con but the fifth estate is guilty of the con with this contemptible assault on truth and dignity.

It suggests the farm had wild ideas about how ostriches might be used to fight H5N1 avian influenza because the birds had CLEARLY demonstrated herd immunity. Any idiot with the gift of sight would have noted so. Any idiot, that is, except the uber-idiots at the CBC.

“‘The Ostrich Con,’ that first aired on Friday Apr. 10 is perhaps the most despicable and atrocious piece of journalistic filth ever produced by Canada’s state broadcaster.”

The documentary relies on the reputation – if not the extensive testimony – over Dr. Angela Rasmussen, an “expert” virologist from the University of Saskatchewan. A US citizen, Rasmussen has received funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an US government organization known for its dark and murky work that may or may not be in the interests of the citizens it supposedly serves. She continues to receive funding from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the vaccine-crazy subsidiary of the US Health and Human Services Department The NIH was once led by the notorious Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose slavish devotion to Big Pharma is as well known as his tortuous attempts to deny the NIH’s active role in “gain of function” experimentation that may have produced the Covid virus.

Rasmussen attempts to dismiss any attempts by UOF to discover the secret of herd immunity by saying, “And I think calling it scientific work is quite generous … I would call it a scam.”

This highly politicized scientist, who routinely dismisses her opponents as proponents of “fascism,” is another absolute acolyte of the Covid vaccine and all mRNA vaccines, refusing to recognize or even acknowledge the massive and still growing weight of evidence that these toxic brews are killing millions of people around the world and were never “safe and effective.” If you wish to know just how deadly pharmaceutical companies knew the Covid vax was, see “The Pfizer Papers” from my friend Dr. Naomi Wolf.

“The Ostrich Con is a hit piece in every conceivable way, reporting hearsay evidence from dubious sources as if the information was unimpeachable and it relies completely on a classic ad hominem attack on Katie, Karen and past co-owner Dave Bilinksy.”

Rasmussen never conducted a comprehensive inspection of the farm or its work and has never even visited the site. Yet she just seems to know in her very being that everything the farm produced was either deceitful or driven by avarice.

The Ostrich Con is a hit piece in every conceivable way, reporting hearsay evidence from dubious sources as if the information was unimpeachable and it relies completely on a classic ad hominem attack on Katie, Karen and past co-owner Dave Bilinksy. They accuse the farm of raising money under false pretenses because they had bills and debts to pay. What farm doesn’t?

The documentary repeats the lie – absolutely refuted by Katie in her Facebook posts – that the farm did not report the initial sickness on the farm to either a veterinarian or the CFIA. The state broadcasters accept the premise that the ostriches even had H5N1 influenza when even that assertion is subject to serious dispute.

But ultimately, all of these trappings are just a massive distraction intended to avoid addressing the principal question of the ostrich farm saga: why did the CFIA steadfastly refuse to test the ostriches for influenza and why did they threaten the farm with six months and jail and/or a $100,000 fine if they tested the birds themselves? That question never pops up in this propaganda piece for the federal government.

Why? Because the the CFIA’s case against the farm is entirely based on the assumption that the ostriches carried H5N1 and if that lie had been exposed, the entire house of cards would have collapsed.

Neither does fantasy documentary disclose how the CFIA never communicated in the mandated and appropriate way with the farm. On Feb. 6, 2026, the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal overturned a vicious $10,000 fine levied against the farm by the CFIA because UOF supposedly never told them about the sick ostriches. The tribunal ruled that the CFIA had relied exclusively on email to inform the farm of its arbitrary decisions and that this was a contravention of the Health of Animals Regulations.

That decision could still form the foundation of a lawsuit against the CFIA. And there is much to build upon that foundation with the CFIA other highly provocative actions at the farm during its invasion, occupation and evacuation.

The numerous acts of cruelty committed by the CFIA agents and documented by the farm and many journalists are not mentioned in this documentary. No one is curious about what the hell the CFIA and RCMP were up to at 2 a.m. in the morning as ostriches began to disappear on a weekly basis during the occupation. Local videographers kept track of this. It was that obvious.

“But ultimately, all of these trappings are just a massive distraction intended to avoid addressing the principal question of the ostrich farm saga: why did the CFIA steadfastly refuse to test the ostriches for influenza and why did they threaten the farm with six months and jail and/or a $100,000 fine if they tested the birds themselves? That question never pops up in this propaganda piece for the federal government.”

And there are no questions about why so-called “expert marksmen” expended about 1,000 rounds to kill the ostriches, or why they chose such an inhumane method of execution, or why they ignored the safety of the dozens of supporters who watched the massacre take place. Bullets were flying everywhere and people could easily have been killed. It is almost surprising that some zealous CFIA “marksman” didn’t take out some of the onlookers accidently on purpose.

There was nothing said about the CFIA’s incompetent and unlawful evacuation of the farm, when they tasked RCMP members to act as farm hands and use pitch forks to disperse the piles of hay that were drenched in blood and ostrich debris. This material was supposed to be toxic, remember? Yet the cops wore no protective wear and did not even don gloves, despite supposedly being exposed to infected earth and hay. When the CFIA goons first arrived they seemingly forgot to get with the cover story because they didn’t put on their Hazmat suits for days. Did the fifth estate not find that detail comical or even pertinent to the story?

The firm that the CFIA contracted to remove the dead ostriches – the Super Save Group – was not authorized to transport toxic animal remains but they nonetheless overloaded their trucks with the corpses and drove to a landfill that was supposedly prepared for “deep burial.” The location of the funeral has never been disclosed by the CFIA but we know that other Super Save trucks drove all the way to the lower mainland with their loads, ostrich blood and fluids leaching out of the bottom of the trucks.

This was all illegal. And the CFIA then had the gall to refuse to clean up the farm or even allow Katie and Karen to do so – it was placed under quarantine and remains so to this day. Your federal government left this farm looking like a war zone, or, perhaps more accurately, like a shitpit.

This attack piece addresses none of these questions but finds a perverse joy in showing video clips of Katie crying and begging these CFIA monsters for mercy. This film demonstrates a pornographic dedication to displaying the misery, sadness, violation and deprivation of this family and the CBC – already a disreputable media agency dispensing scurrilous and highly tendentious journalism – should be scorned by all Canadians for even wanting to produce this travesty.

The fifth estate clearly had an objective in mind when it decided to produce this “documentary.” Clearly this work is not justifying why a federal government agency slaughtered hundreds of healthy ostriches and destroyed a farm. It utterly fails to do that, not even bothering to ask the question. It’s like they are describing a family that promoted and fundraised around a situation that never happened; like they raised all this money and all this consciousness and the feds didn’t end up doing anything at all!

This is a scandalous, horrible and contrived piece of work that deserves to be consigned to the dustbin of CBC history – and the state broadcaster needs to be sold off to the highest bidder so Canadian taxpayers will no longer be on the hook for its $1.4 billion annual funding.

Let truth prevail.

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