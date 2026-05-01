Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
1d

(tightens tinfoil hat)

It seems to me, if I was a tyrant wanting to push a country into totalitarian gubbermint, I would want the Army to be a bunch of mercenaries with zero loyalty to the country or to anything other than their pay cheques so when (not if) I need to have the soldiers deployed against the civilian population, I would have no fear of them rejecting my unlawful orders... they'd do what they're told... but hey, I'm sure the non-English speaking, non-French speaking OFFICERS are fine gentlemen when they're not involved in ethnic battles in the barracks.

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Ria Timmermans's avatar
Ria Timmermans
1d

And he cursed Edmonton Oilers again by wearing his Edmonton Oilers tie yesterday eliminating them from play offs this year.

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