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In one French-language platoon, 83% were non-citizens … Carneyism has failed Canada and the Canadian Forces

Listen, as someone who spent over 12 years as a public affairs officer in the Canadian Air Force, I’ve seen my share of military sausage-making. But this latest story from Juno News? It’s not just a mess — it’s a full-on clown show, and I’m not laughing.

Juno News deserves a big tip of the hat for breaking it.

Shout out to Cosmin Dzsurdzsa for digging up this confidential report.

SNEAK PEEK AT JUNO REPORT BELOW. FULL REPORT AT THIS LINK.

The document, from Lieut.-Col. M.R. Kieley at the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruitment School in Saint-Jean, Quebec (yes, that cheerful penitentiary-like complex where recruits live in cell blocks and never see daylight), lays it all out.

It’s titled something bureaucratic like “Initial Observations: Impact of Changes to CAF Recruiting Policies at Basic Training Over 2025.” Translation: We lowered the bar to rock bottom, and now we’re shocked — shocked — that everything’s falling apart.

83% Non-Citizens in Basic Officer Training. What Could Go Wrong?

Picture this: A French-language platoon basic officer qualification course (BOTC in my day) where 83% of the trainees aren’t even Canadian citizens. Fresh off the plane, straight into leadership training. Because nothing says “defend Canada with your life” like someone who just got through customs and still thinks “eh” is a question.

Unsurprisingly, they weren’t exactly bonding over maple syrup and hockey. These recruits, mostly from various West African countries with long-standing grudges, spent more time fighting each other than learning how to fight for Canada. On top of that, there was “lack of respect towards women” — shocker, coming from places where female officers aren’t exactly the norm. In Canada, we have women in command positions, including the current Chief of the Defence Staff.

The tip of the iceberg just hit the hull. Time to change course before the whole ship goes down.

But apparently, that’s a cultural speed bump too big for some to handle.The report also notes “weak oral interactive abilities” (they don’t speak English or French very well) and older candidates clashing with younger hierarchies. In military speak: This was a disaster. Only 48% passed. And yes, some of those non-citizens still squeaked through. Brilliant.

Mark Carney’s “Stay the Course” is a Masterclass in Denial

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s response? Classic politician: full steam ahead on the same brilliant plan. He bragged about record recruitment numbers (highest in 30 years!) thanks to better pay, hitting 2% of GDP on defence (somewhere, somehow), and building partnerships with Nordic allies.

Translation: “Pay no attention to the cultural friction and bar fights behind the curtain. We’re growing the military!” Where’s the 2% in the Spring Economic Update, by the way? Funny how those detailed estimates mysteriously vanish when it’s time to actually show your work. Economic updates are great for vague cheerleading; budgets and estimates force you to get specific. Carney clearly prefers the former.

History’s Harsh Lessons — That We Are Ignoring

This isn’t new. Ancient Rome tried the same trick: Romans got soft, so they hired foreigners and mercenaries. Guess what? The army stopped being loyal to Rome and eventually turned on the empire. If we can’t learn from 2,000-year-old history, what’s the point of studying it? We can’t surrender control of our military to people who are not appropriately invested in Canada or in being Canadian. How can people with little comprehension of our heritage and democratic values be expected to defend a country they have little affinity with or comprehension of?

Somebody leaked this report because they’re fed up. Good for them. The Canadian Armed Forces shouldn’t be a social experiment or a jobs program for recent arrivals who don’t share our values, language, or loyalty.

Carneyism as applied to national defence is also a boondoggle in waiting. Canada doesn’t have a defence industry capable of outfitting our forces properly. The idea of buying Canadian first really means that the military will not get the equipment it needs for operational effectiveness, but the equipment Carney says they can purchase from his friends. This is corporate cronyism as applied to capital acquisition, a process that is already unwieldy and politically tethered to politicized “industrial regional benefits” but that will only become more cumbersome and less efficacious when the Department of Defence is forced to buy from a politically favored group.

The “Canada Strong” plan — build, partner, buy — sounds great until you remember we couldn’t even build our own fighter jet (hello, cancelled Avro Arrow). Now we’re supposed to magically ramp up to 70% Canadian content while cozying up to Carney’s preferred friends in Europe. This isn’t strategy. It’s crony capitalism dressed up in camouflage.

The USA Was Also Considering Recruitment of Illegals

Under the administration of former President Joe Biden, the United States Department of Defense was also asked to consider recruiting illegals into its ranks. It was never clear just how keen Biden was about the idea but in his declining state it was difficult to know if he was driving any public policy or merely there as a figurehead. But the notion was enthusiastically embraced by the left-wing of the Democratic party and those members of the Biden cabinet who knowingly promoted the corrosive open border policies that saw millions of illegal immigrants’ stream into the United States. Why not enlist them into the armed forces?

The Stars and Stripes documented this in an article entitled Senate bill renews effort to enlist non-citizens in the military:

“Efforts to widen a pathway for non-citizens to join the U.S. military are being reignited with a new Senate bill aimed at easing recruitment troubles in the armed forces.”

Time to Wake UP!

If you’ve read any history of the Russian Revolutions of 1917, you probably understand two things. The Bolsheviks triumphed over Russian society because the vast majority of citizens underestimated just how determined, ruthless and savage they were. Canadians are near a tipping point with Carneyism. Too many of them want to believe that Carney really does want to work for the national good, despite the increasing evidence that he is only concerned with advancing his personal agenda and that of his corporate friends.

Somebody leaked this report because they’re fed up. Good for them. The Canadian Armed Forces shouldn’t be a social experiment or a jobs program for recent arrivals who don’t share our values, language, or loyalty. We need citizens who understand what Canada stands for — and are willing to defend it.Lowering standards to “grow the ranks” isn’t building a stronger military. It’s weakening it from within. And if we keep pretending this is working, we won’t just fail the next real test — we’ll deserve to.

The tip of the iceberg just hit the hull. Time to change course before the whole ship goes down.

WATCH: LEAKED REPORT: Why the Canadian Military is Recruiting Non-Citizens

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