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Am I exaggerating?

Is this sheer hyperbole?

No. Absolutely not.

The evidence is overwhelming.

The signs are everywhere.

The indications are overpowering.

Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to sever our relationship with the United States that has anchored Canada to economic prosperity, military stability and political freedom since the end of the Second World War.

That’s why Carney sabotaged the trade deal with the US and then lied about who was responsible; he manufactured a lot of nonsense about President Donald Trump demanding control over Canada’s sovereignty and wanting to undermine Quebec culture. It was all a pack of lies and in reality, as chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have repeatedly said, Canada was offered a great deal but walked away from it.

Why? Because Carney wants a New World Order with China.

Within days of the learning that the deal had collapsed, Carney was announcing that another acolyte of China, Dominic Barton, had been appointed to head the Invest in Canada federal bureaucracy. Barton is a former ambassador to Beijing and another huge fan of the Chinese system.

Previously, we found out that there is a secret police deal in the so-called trade deal Carney announced. Now we learn — from foreign media — that Canada is now in talks with the Chinese military.

Liberals have an almost legendary history of praising China’s communist dictatorship. This also goes back to Canada’s earlier Trudeau — Pierre Elliott Trudeau. In 1973, former Prime Minister Trudeau Sr. said of China:

“... their genius in creating a system that, in comparison with all previous Chinese social systems, is striving to provide human dignity and equality of opportunity for the Chinese people.”

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, PET’s son, infamously told a fundraiser in 2013:

“There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar. There is a flexibility that I know Stephen Harper must dream about: having a dictatorship where you can do whatever you wanted, that I find quite interesting.”

Even former Finance Minister Chrystia Feeland, who used to work as a journalist back in the day, was instructed by famous progressive George Soros in 2009 about the need to make China pre-dominate in a “new world order”.

So, what is emerging now is a clear picture of Carney, and globalist Liberals just like him, continuing to enthusiastically advocate for communist China.

Even though many things have changed, Carney’s own devotion has not wavered, he is such a vociferous advocate should we be questioning if Carney has been placed as a Manchurian candidate?

If you aren’t sure what a Manchurian candidate is, see the film of the film of the same name about how American GIs in Korea were brainwashed and subverted by Chinese agents and returned to the United States to work for China — for the purpose of assassination.

“China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition.” - Mark Carney

In the past Carney as a climate so-called “expert” for the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Change and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Carney actually expressed optimism that China – with all of its coal consumption and production of gas-guzzling automobiles – could be a world leader on green energy and net zero.

“China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition,” he said.

The US House Judiciary Committee called GFANZ a “climate cartel” in one of two blistering 2024 reports, because of its attempts to impose a globalist net zero agenda on corporations around the world.

“The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging a ‘Global World War’ for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly and eat,” declared the committee’s report.

Not as well known is that Mark Carney is wildly supportive of replacing the U.S. dollar as the world currency of choice with the Chinese yuan, or renminbi. On March 10, 2024 Carney said at a conference in China (21st Century Business Herald):

“I have been arguing for many years that it would be more beneficial for the global system if our reserve currency system could be richer and more accurately reflect the weight of the Chinese economy in the global economy, given the rise of the Chinese economy.”

China has been interfering in Canada’s political system for years and this has been documented by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. There has been little or no interest in actually addressing this meddling. China operated — and possibly continues to still operate — Chinese “police” stations in Canada that target dissidents living here who have escaped the clutches of the communists. The RCMP initially denied such facilities existed and then claimed they had shut them all down — closed offices that weren’t supposed to be there at all.

The decrepit and delusional Boomers who have proven to be Carney’s most solid and dependable allies seem absolutely oblivious to the man they were so instrumental in electing as prime minister. Do they really understand that this is a man who wants to forge a New World Order with China even as he mimics the horrifying censorship and tawdry surveillance policies of that communist country?

According to a recent report, Canada is being used as a “transshipment” hub by Chinese companies to access and use our lower tariff rates. The USA released this report tracking Canada as one of the worst perpetrators. This was one of the behind the scenes biggest American points of contention with the trade deal.

Trump does not want the Chinese EVs imported into Canada, and clearly said so as far back as January 2026, at the time of the Carney “new world order” announcement, Trump said:

“if Carney “thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.””

On page 9 of the report, Canada is listed as a Transshipment:

“Tier 1 Diversified Scale Leaders Large absolute volumes of China linked goods; diversified industrial bases and major U.S.-bound export platforms where transshipment risk is embedded within broad legitimate trade flows.”

THIS is why Canada is giving China half of its EV market, to allow this sort of “smuggling” allowing Canada to be used as a base for the Chinese to access the American markets.

Steel is another example of transshipment contnetion. According to the New York Times:

“…China’s steel and aluminum exports are on the rise because its economy is struggling, sapping domestic demand. Many of these low-cost exports have gone to American allies like Canada and Mexico, which in turn export significant shares of their own more expensive output to the United States.”

Canada, of course, claims this is mostly not happening.

But when researched, we found it is happening and Canadian companies have paid fines for this sort of devious dumping of Chinese steel into the USA. According to the Financial Post in May 2026:

“Two Canadian steel companies and one of their part owners agreed to pay US$19 million as part of a settlement with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) that they illegally circumvented duties on steel from China, Indonesia, Italy, Turkey and Vietnam.”

Ironically, one of the companies that the USA says is allowing itself to be used by China to send inferior steel into the USA under the Canadian tariff banner — is named Royal Canadian Steel Inc.”.

This of course has been under reported and the Financial Post has this story behind a paywall. But you can read it at our link above. Or, check out our video report on it here”

So why are some online influencers, including former Permier Jason Kenney, claiming criticism of Carney is unpatriotic? That we must ALSO oppose a trade deal with the USA to remain in synch with our duty as conservative Canadians? They also protest when Americans point out to “CCP Carney” Canada’s lack of trade leverage due to our greatly declining GDP.

But are Americans just telling the truth and this is why it hurts so much?

How do they not know that Carney travels around the world on trade missions not to make “Canada strong” but to facilitate better business for Brookfield, the company where Carney presided as chairman of the board?

How do they not know that Brookfield is the biggest company tax dodger in Canada sheltering their profits in offshore havens? Do they know that Carney will come looking to tax their home equity next?

Even if they know, it probably wouldn’t make any difference to them.

Carney is their man and they swear by him.

Those of us who are increasingly the victims of his oppression are more inclined to swear at him.

READ OTHER ARTICLES ABOUT THE CARNEY, CHINA CONNECTION HERE AT www.kraydensrightnews.com

WATCH: Betrayal at the Top: Mark Carney’s Secret Role in the Trade Collapse | Stand on Guard

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