Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Robin Gervais's avatar
Robin Gervais
17h

I have come to the conclusion that liberals will believe everything Carnie says, despite a mountain of fact the contradict every thing he is saying. Until that changes Canada is fucked.

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Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
6h

So when is enough, enough of the tyrannical, oppressive and abusive ways of the federal liberal government, their puppet masters, their cronies, henchmen and wannabe lackeys? What are the people going to do about it? There are more of us than there is of them..! The time is well past due for western independence, starting with Alberta's independence... Let's go Alberta patriots and get it done, and the sooner the better for all concerned..!

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