Have you ever thought of the irony of Pierre Trudeau’s statement that “the state has no business in the bedrooms of the nation?” Trudeau made the comment while he was justice minister in Prime Minister Lester Pearson’s second minority government. Trudeau would soon replace Pearson as prime minister when Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party. He remarked about the bedrooms of the nation after he announced that he would be bringing forth legislation to legalize homosexuality.

It might shock people to realize that homosexuality was not just a reason for dismissal from government jobs and the Canadian military but was actually illegal. Though it was rarely enforced and any arrests usually occurred due to homosexual activity in public spaces, such as bathrooms. Police did not knock on doors looking for violators.

“It’s anti-human.” -JCCF lawyer Marty Moore

So it is ironic that the LGBTQ movement, or phenomenon, really is about making sexual orientation as public and as intrusive as possible. Gay pride parades are a celebration of sybaritic rites with nude or semi-nude participants walking past children. Sex games are played in front of pre-teens. The “Pride” flag is ubiquitous and is seen on the windows of banks, beer and liquor stores, even local bakeries. There is an annual Pride flag raisins event in from of Parliament Hill and similar actions as public schools across Canada.

This is all about public, not private, displays of sexuality and the more graphic the more highly defended. Tolerance of homosexuality long ago morphed into acceptance and then promotion. The queer lifestyle is the preferred lifestyle in much of popular culture.

But what if you want to return to an era where sexuality of any sort was conducted in private and not constantly trumpeted by schools, books, magazines, politicians and even religious leaders? What if you don’t want to celebrate the LGBTQ choice but, for reasons of faith, Christian or otherwise, actually oppose things like “Pride Season,” as it has become known in Canada.

Well, you could be cancelled like Matt and Nicole Alexander. Matt was on my broadcast, Stand on Guard, last week to discuss their experience as teachers in the Renfrew public school system. Just after their son, Josh Alexander, was kicked out of the Renfrew Catholic school system for vocally objecting to male students using the bathrooms of female students because the teens identified as girls, not boys. Shortly thereafter, Matt and Nicole learned of their termination, due to their lack of acceptance of the LBGBTQ narrative.

CANCELLATION OF AN ENTIRE FAMILY: FIRED FOR FAITH AND CENSORSHIP OF FREE SPEECH

“It was in April of 2023,” Alexander told me. “Mid-April 2023 I got a phone call from my principal one night, and she said, ‘Matt, sorry to tell you, but don't come back to school. You're under investigation.’ No details given whatsoever, absolutely nothing. So, I've been teaching 23 years. Had an absolutely clean teaching record.”

Alexander noted that he was also asked to be the principal-designate when the regular principal was away. He performed that service for nine years and was recognized by the school and the school board for being a leader and manager. However, he says after his son, Josh, stepped up in protest over the use of the girl’s bathrooms and was expelled from high school not allowed to graduate from his Catholic school, “I was suddenly suspended,” he said.

Josh Alexander being arrested protesting the need for girls to have safe spaces in their bathrooms

“Some months later, I was suddenly suspended, no warning and no details given. So I had a chat with my union in the morning, and the union said, ‘Well, it's because of your online posts.’

But, Alexander explained, ‘Well, I don't have social media,’ because I didn't at the time. I had no social media whatsoever. I've always hated social media. And I said that I had no posts. And the union rep was puzzled by that, and said, ‘Well, I don't know it's something to do with posts.’”

Finally Alexander was able to clarify that, “It seems it was anonymous posts that were made about me, related to Josh, that brought the frown from the school board, I guess, and they decided to initiate the suspension and to investigate us and looking for issues about us, I should say myself; my wife's was a slightly different story,” Alexander said.

Yes, you heard that right, not only has the son been expelled from school not allowed to graduate with his class for defending girls’ safe spaces, but his father was expelled for anonymous social media criticism about not about him as a teacher but anonymous criticism focused on his son.

In addition to the son and the father being cancelled by the Ontario school boards that report to Premier Doug Ford, the mother also was fired.

“So in her [Nicole’s} case, she also had no social media. But about three to four weeks after I was suspended, she walked into school at a different school, same school board, and she was a kindergarten teacher, teaching French to kindergarten class, and she went to her classroom, and on her door was a Pride flag, a poster with the Pride progress flag. She didn't put it there. It was not board mandated to be there, and most other classrooms did not have that on their door either, and she just removed it, put it in the closet”

Alexander said it was “shortly thereafter” when the school’s superintendent of human resources asked his wife, “Did you remove the pride poster from your door? To which my wife said, “Yes.’ And the superintendent said, ‘All right, you are immediately suspended and under investigation.’”

Surely, this is a case that X and Elon Musk should consider defending, for an entire family to be cancelled due to free speech regarding their religious beliefs. Using the pride flag as a cudgel to cancel and destroy due to social media posts, that they did NOT even post themselves on X, this is reckless of these collective school boards in Ontario. The school boards in Ontario need to be challenged for cancelling an entire family. Not even allowing the son to graduate and firing both parents. It is an outrage against free speech, common sense and sound government and the entire education system.

When asked if he believes freedom of religion is endangered in Canada, Matt responded, “No, it's not under attack, David; it's gone, and Canadians don't realize that there is no freedom of religion anymore.”

How have Matt and Nicole coped for the last two years? “We're doing retraining and trying to get back in but I'll tell you right now, in terms of education, it's over. Schools won't hire us just because you cannot go to a school board and say, Hi, I'm coming from Renfrew County, and they fired me for not celebrating LGBTQ. It's over. It's a black mark. So we've had to trust in God, and God is good, and day by day, week by week, we lean on Him, and He's faithful and has proven himself, so we continue to lean on him and look for his help, but it's been a challenge.”

Only a handful of Conservative politicians defended Feucht. I am not aware of one who has dared to support Matt and Nicole Alexander. That is frightfully shameful.

Perhaps Matt is right about the state of religion in Canada.

OTHER RECENT CASES OF CANADIAN CREEPING AUTHORITARIANISM

Most of my interviews have all highlighted more examples of this creeping authoritarianism that since COVID is well entrenched in Canada. Here are some of the top cases.

Churches not allowed to choose a singer of their choice without approval of state

It was a challenge for US evangelist and musician Sean Feucht when he came to Canada and was denied access to public facilities to speak or perform all across eastern and central Canada.

WATCH INTERVIEW WITH SEAN FEUCHT HERE: Canada's Freedom of Religion Under Attack? Sean Feucht Speaks Out | Stand on Guard

A lot of us couldn’t believe that an evangelical Christian would be persecuted by Canadians who were seemingly unaware of something called freedom of religion. Christians founded Canada and now they are little better than third-class citizens in it. They were hounded and attacked throughout the Covid pandemic as mayors, premiers and a prime minister told them to eschew their churches while allowing the bars and strip clubs to remain open. The police arrested their pastors and threw them into jail, sometimes in cells usually reserved for terrorists.

Walking in the woods banned

I interviewed Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (JCCF) lawyer Marty Moore about many of these cases of creeping authoritarianism. One of the areas we focused on are the hiking bans that are sparking outrage across Canada!

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and, to some extend, Newfoundland and Labrador, seem to be governed by copycat premiers who are willing to kill basic freedoms under the guise of safety to quell wildfires in their province but is it really a naked authoritarian power grab? Currently, the ban for NS and NB prevents people from enjoying a stroll through the woods, camping, fishing or driving their ATVs on trails, as part of the effort to prevent human activity from sparking dangerous wildfires. NL has only stipulated a fire ban so far, but due to the copycat approach we saw during Covid, is there a danger of this sort of power grab spreading across Canada in climate lockdowns? This is what many are afraid of.

Moore explained the human rights concern of these premiers’ actions, “It's antihuman.”

Moore says:

“The idea that citizens can't go for a walk in the woods when it is acknowledged by, for example, a premier that walking in the woods has no connection to a risk of fires. They acknowledge that yet they still impose this ban on people walking in the woods.

“Why are they doing that?

“I saw a tweet by Andrew Coyne [columnist] saying there is no sacred right to walking the woods as if that needs to be expressly outlined in the charter.

“There's something called liberty, and your liberty interest is your freedom to go and move about without the government penning you in.

“But you know 50% of the land in in New Brunswick, for example, is public land. You're not allowed to set foot on that land now. So now 50% of the land is off limits to you as a taxpaying citizen of New Brunswick.”

A veteran went for a walk in the woods and received a $25,000 fine. The JCCF is defending him on his case. This hiking ban and the veteran challenging it was mentioned by Joe Rogan on his American podcast recently.

“And in Nova Scotia, you can't even go to your neighbor's house and walk through their woods because the private land is also covered by the ban in Nova Scotia.

“And so, yes, the concept of liberty extends that far. But even broader, you expect your government to act reasonably. That is the basic baseline of this. And this ban on people walking in the woods doesn't even pass that differential standard. Just be reasonable.”

From a Nova Scotia 2023 we found that over 53% of the wildfires are caused by arson. That’s over 1,140 cases of arson in NS in 2023.

News articles have come out where a Saskatchewan arsonist was given a paltry sentence and new cases in the Atlantic have been found to be arson.

Pierre Poilievre recently said, “Listen to this news out of Newfoundland and Labrador. A 20-year-old has been charged with three counts of lighting fires around midnight. Those charges are now pending a bail hearing, but the individual is accused of lighting three fires. There's a fourth fire in St. John's as well that for which no one has yet been charged or arrested. But all of this raises the question, the fires are raging across our country, and it takes a special kind of dirt to light those fires. And while we don't know if this accused is actually guilty, what we do know that is if he is right now, he'd get a slap on the wrist, uh the liberal justice system does not have mandatory prison sentences for these types of offenses.

“We've seen a hundred churches burned across Canada in new in a spate of hate-filled terrorist attacks targeting Christians.”

It was great to hear Poilievre blasting the truth. We need much more of that.

As Poilievre points out, there is a lot of arson in Canada currently as indicated in governmental reports and being reported in the news. Is this a coordinated arson? Is that why there is a narrative to underplay and cover up what is happening? So, why is there no interest by the politicians and the officials to investigate this further to get to the bottom of these arson attacks on our forests, businesses and churches.

WATCH INTERVIEW WITH JCCF MARTY MOORE: The TRUTH Why Canadian Politicians Have Gone Wild Trampling Our Human Rights | Stand on Guard

Hamilton Mayor Bans Free Speech

Andrea Horwath, the mayor of Hamilton was offended by an independent non-government organization, Let Kids Be’s billboard that stated, “Stop medical transitions for minors.”

Nothing that radical considering the United Kingdom, Italy and also Alberta have actually done exactly that.

This was so offensive to Horwath, the former provincial leader of the New Democrat Party (NDP), and now mayor of Hamilton, she cited them for hate speech stating the billboard “sits on city-leased space, and City advertising rules were not followed,” basically ordering the advertising company to cancel the independent and privately paid for advertising campaign to cease and desist. Which the billboard company promptly did.

She inferred that “gender affirming care” which is what the medical authorities call the “transition for minors” aka mutilation of children is “Love” and that it “will always be louder.”

WATCH STAND ON GUARD CLIP: Andrea Horwath Bans Free Speech | Stand on Guard CLIP:

Her post on X, however, was ratioed, with many loud statements of fact, as Horwath did not lock down the comments. So, ALL the comments on her X post are criticizing her for doing this. There are over 860 negative comments, in fact not a single positive comment AT ALL, to 146 likes for what she is doing in this regard.

In the reaction posts, some people have even posted actual pictures of the mutilation that they are doing to girls with this insane “gender affirming care”.

So, it should be quite clear that the forces of enslavement remain tenaciously on the march and, in many instances, quite victorious in their attempts to silence us, condemn us, shame us, cancel us and, in some cases, imprison us. But we can continue to fight back because we know that tyrants, petty and large, always inevitably fall beneath the weight of their own despotism as the people refuse to live in chains. Let that be your hope and your resolution today.

"I feel I have a target on my back" Christians Under Attack | Stand on Guard

