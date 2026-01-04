She is a woman who has been rocked by a home invasion and a government-sanctioned massacre of the livestock at Universal Ostrich Farms. She was devastated and almost defeated by that experience. But she is standing tall today: determined, persistent, undefeated, unrelenting and unwilling to accept the dictates of an off-the-rails Mark Carney government.

Today Katie Pasitney is passionate about fighting back as she forms a federation devoted to defending the rights of all farmers and stopping the federal government’s war on agriculture. She is not afraid to accuse the federal government of gross mendacity, massive cheating and outright stealing.

She’s demanding answers about the outrageous spending by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its occupation of her farm and accusing this frenzied killing machine of stealing the farm’s ostrichs and the science they contained.

One year ago, Katie was just a woman from Kelowna working with her mom on an ostrich farm in the remote community of Edgewood, BC. It’s an isolated town but people used to come to it to see the hundreds of ostriches that lived and thrived there. The family was not selling the birds for food but were using the ostriches for vital scientific research into antibodies.

The herd had been struck with disease that previous December and dozens had died. It might have been avian influenza.

“There’s no quarantine. Let’s just be honest. This was all a theatrical display of punishment for using our voices,” Pasitney insists.

Well, you know the story. The birds developed herd immunity and survived — for then at least. The CFIA initially did not want to “stamp out” any possible avian influenza by “culling” all the birds and actually granted an exemption to the farm because the ostriches were deemed “exotic” creatures and not in the same bureaucratic layer as chickens.

But that exemption was lifted without explanation, just a couple of weeks before the federal government announced that it would be buying 500,000 avian influenza vaccines.



Katie began doing video announcements on her Facebook page to explain why the farm was fighting the CFIA’s cull order. These reels became more frequent as Canadians warmed to regular updates from the serenly attractive, widely knowledgable and keenly articulate woman in the baseball cap and tanktop who seemed to be born for mass communications. She often told me that “you can’t take a course in how to save the world” but it appeared that she had done just that. Soon media from Canada, the US and the world would begin to take notice and ask why the CFIA was refusing to test the ostriches for any evidence of the persistence of avian flu.

That was always the key point for Katie as she and her mom continued to fight the full weight of the federal government and a judiciary that never seemed to treat the women or the overwhelming evidence in their favor with any degree of seriousness. In her first interview of 2026, Katie was emphasizing that somehow the CFIA was allowed to just continue to refuse to test the ostriches, as if the onus wasn’t on these bureaucrats to prove their case.

“Well, in our case, they suppressed our real science. There was no testing for almost 300 days. There was no surveillance, no proof of active disease, and still they came in and they stripped us of our freedoms. They misused the RCMP. Basically, they were nothing but glorified security guards for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on our property,” she says adding that the ultimate massacre of the birds “doesn’t erase the responsibility and the accountability that we have to hold the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to and our government.”

“They stole ostriches. We’ve been asking, you know, you want to be a hero, be the whistleblower, because they’re out there somewhere between, here’s Saskatchewan, Ontario, if you know where our ostriches went, you can be an international hero,” Pasitney continues.

Accountability. Katie is demanding accountability from the Carney government, from the CFIA, from Agriculture Canada. Why were an estimated millions of dollars spent occupying a farm with healthy ostriches? When the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a stay of execution, why were CFIA goons allowed to torment and abuse the ostriches? Why was no one charged with animal cruelty? Why did some of the birds disappear in the early hours of the morning? Were they being surreptitiously killed or taken away?

Why did the Supreme Court allow the CFIA to massacre hundreds of ostriches on the evening of Nov. 6 and morning of Nov. 7? Why did these killers accomplish their sordid mission in the most inhumane manner possible, by shooting hundreds of birds with an estimated1,000 rounds of ammunition?

Katie was recently called “newsmaker of 2025” by BC media outlet Castanet. She says that’s fine but notes that the fight for the lives of the ostriches was never about her or even just about Universal Ostrich Farms.

“The ostriches are the real heroes. They’re the ones who sacrificed their lives to create the change that we all really need,” she noted.

“Everybody is trying to understand, how did this happen? How was this allowed to happen? And it’s not going to go away. 2026 I really do believe, is going to become a year of accountability.”

After an incredibly sloppy and incompetent exit from the site that violated laws, regulations and guidelines, the CFIA declared the quarantine on a farm would continue for an indeterminate time. Never mind that the the property now resembled a warzone — an apt description given that the CFIA had been exerting the full force of the Carney government’s war on agriculture. In its “cleanup” of the site, the CFIA had carelessly dumped ostrich carcasses into trucks contracted from Super Save, a rental company based in BC and not authorized to transport hazardous waste, which of course the CFIA insisted the ostriches were. The CFIA enlisted RCMP officers as farm hands to sift through hay laden with blood, ostrich debris and bullets. They did their work with bare hands and without any protective gear. Obviously, the cops didn’t really believe the government talking points.

“There was no viral threat,” Pasitney says. “Show us proof of active illness.”

“How did [the CFIA] handle this quarantine? It is clear that there was never a quarantine. They would have disinfected their vehicles. They would have worn consistent PPE. They would have had a certified company handling biohazardous waste. They wouldn’t have left our animals killed out in the field overnight for anything to get to them, for prey to eat or whatever to scavenge on. They definitely wouldn’t have left this hay bale mess out there, littered with blood, littered with shell casings. There’s no quarantine. Let’s just be honest. This was all a theatrical display of punishment for using our voices,” Pasitney insists.

“And in our opinion, they stole our science. They didn’t just steal our science. They stole ostriches. I know that sounds crazy, and everybody’s going to be like, ‘Oh God, here they go again.’ They stole ostriches. We’ve been asking, [if] you want to be a hero, be the whistleblower, because they’re out there somewhere between Saskatchewan and Ontario and if you know where our ostriches went, you can be an international hero,” Pasitney continues.

“If we keep allowing our country to go in the direction that we’re going, we are a fully communist Canada. We will have major problems if we do not wake up right now.”

Katie and her mom are working right now to have the quarantine lifted before the Spring.

“Could it help us? Yeah, because we want to do a full investigation on the damage that they caused. How they left our fields and those hay bales, the mess, the massacre, the blood, the shell casings right close to streams and artesian wells are springs. They again should be investigated. They smashed our cameras. They didn’t just unplug them. They smashed our cameras off the barns, the front faces of them, again asking the question, ‘why can’t you have cameras that were there for security, for animals, for predators … why can’t you have those cameras if you’re not hiding anything?’ What was wrong with having those cameras operating or just unplugging them, that would have been probably much more sufficient than just smashing them off?”

For Katie, her fight was never just about her farm but all farms and all farmers.

“Because Canada, we are losing our freedoms. Yeah, every day, we are becoming a communist country. I mean, we are. We’re not even knocking at the door. We’re there … Get off your couch and go and do something for it, share it, write an email, do a call to action. It doesn’t take much, but it does take all of us, and we have to, we gotta rise up.”

“If we keep allowing our country to go in the direction that we’re going, we are a fully communist Canada. We will have major problems if we do not wake up right now. Our poor farmers are under attack everywhere across our country, and we need to, we need to stand up against agencies like the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. But I do know one thing that is so exciting for me, they’re known all over the world. So the one thing that they got was everybody knows who the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is. Everybody is looking into them. Everybody is trying to understand, how did this happen? How was this allowed to happen? And it’s not going to go away. [The year] 2026, I really do believe, is going to become a year of accountability.”

What does she mean by accountability?

“Accountability for putting Canadians more at risk, accountability for coming in and stomping on our freedoms, taking over our properties, denying us our rights, for arresting us for doing chores after we were told that we were allowed to do chores,” she explains.

“Accountability means that an agency like Canadian Food Inspection Agency is looked at from the ground up [to establish] proper outbreak response control …identifying the rights of Canadian farmers, looking at the different tiers of it’s not a one size fits all solution and looking at our stamping out policy.”

Katie says the lack of accountability allowed the CFIA “showed their their true colors” in the massacre by “committing one of the biggest, most heinous acts of of animal cruelty, probably in Canadian history, having these animals witness one another in fear and panic for hours getting shot and also [maintaining terrorism on a Canadian family for 11 months that was screaming just to allow science to have a place in the decision.”

“Because Canada, we are losing our freedoms. Yeah, every day, we are becoming a communist country. I mean, we are. We’re not even knocking at the door. We’re there … Get off your couch and go and do something for it, share it, write an email, do a call to action. It doesn’t take much, but it does take all of us, and we have to, we gotta rise up,” she declares.

Looking at the CFIA expenses at the farm – up to Oct. 24 – Pasitney notes that the agency spent $100,000 taxpayer dollars on a kill pen, using “hay under my name, which I found out from a company, because they were having trouble getting the hay, so they were calling around saying that Katie Pasitney needed hay or straw and bedding for the animals. The budget, I mean, is astronomical. This is not even a complete budget yet,” she says, referring to information recieved from a question posed by local MP Scott Anderson (CPC-Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee) to Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Heath MacDonald.

“How, in God’s name, do you spend millions of dollars? Because we know that it was millions. It was not just about a million. How do you spend this amount of money misusing Canadians resources to protect animals, to kill them? It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make sense unless you were protecting them. Because you were taking their blood, you were taking their science.”

But after grieving in November and December and going through the worst Christmas of their lives, Katie and Karen are “really ready to go.”

She’s promulgating a federation for farmers that will “start asking the questions for all Canadians and farmers, like who protects the people that feed us? Who is it that is responsible for protecting us? And let’s go hold them accountable and they need to be brought to the table for the really hard questions, to answer them, and for us to be part of that platform [to create] new protection for all of our farmers across Canada.”

Pasitney doesn’t like to talk about fundraising. Not at all. But says she has to “because honestly, you can call it whatever you want. You know, at the end of the day, we have a government that stripped our family and this farm from making any money, from selling any products, from if we wanted to sell empty egg shells, we wanted to do any of that, we couldn’t do that … We couldn’t sell bunches of feathers, we couldn’t do tours. We couldn’t do any of that. So at the end of the day, we don’t have any income here at this farm.”

Not at the moment anyway. But Katie is taking destiny by the collar and demanding reform, insisting on change.

And I predict she’ll succeed.

