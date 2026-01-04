Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
8d

Why is everyone sooo eager to be "Distracted", by inconsequential issues?? More people have become obsessed with 'ostriches' than ever considered the Rights of legitimate anti lock-down protesters. Nobody even remembers how all politicians and bureaucrats were calling for the incarceration of anyone who was not Jabbed for the "Pandemic"?

Nobody wants facts and evidence, they would rather focus on "Emotion" which does not require commitment. Not one person in 1000 has read the "Report of the National Citizen's Inquiry"??

The more this Totalitarian State can divert attention from real issues, the less chance there is of holding government accountable....!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
8d

From Feb.2nd to the 9th, in Europe all farmers are invited to participate in a huge general strike against communist policies affecting farming. The video also extends an invitation to North American farmers!! Imagine the Rowe we could give the government. Let's go!!!!!!! Join them. See substack on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Krayden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture