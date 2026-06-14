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Prime Minister Mark Carney has done it again. He’s out there promising Canadians that artificial intelligence (AI) won’t make your job vanish. Throw a steak into den of ravenous lions and it will disappear as fast as jobs will when AI proceeds along the course it has been designed for: to replace humanity. But we’re talking about this dystopic phenomenon as if it’s something that will someday occur — when it’s already happening. Right now. Today. Before our eyes.

Actually, it’s the latest wave in the war on agriculture and Carney government’s desire to expropriate private property for the “public good.”

It’s evil.

So don’t be a fool and believe Carney when he tells you that AI will only make your life better and employment won’t be affected. Even when AI advocates admit that some trades will be affected by the growth of AI, they suggest that there will be other jobs. Really? As janitors at the data collection centers (DCC) that are gobbling up farm land, devouring energy and sucking up water.

Carney needs to admit the truth: AI is going to displace a lot of people. Then he can start selling the concept of a guaranteed annual income that will be enough to keep the population inert, placid and stoned while society marches on without them. And Carney will expect you to thank him for the Brave New World he has helped create.

Carney said:

“It’s not just what we build, it’s how we build. We’ll build sustainably, linking new data center development with expanding clean energy and robust environmental standards. We’ll build inclusively in full partnership with indigenous peoples. As I said, we’ll support Indigenous led AI research leveraging programs from Canadian Heritage, the National Research Council, and industry partners. And we will build in solidarity with Canadian workers, unions, and post-secondary institutions.”

Sounds so simple, doesn’t it? Listen to Carney talk about building these centers operating “sustainably,” in “full partnership with Indigenous peoples,” and “in solidarity with Canadian workers and unions.” Absolute nonsense. Unions won’t have real say. Most Indigenous communities won’t either. This is the same script every time: sound caring, push the agenda anyway. They don’t care about consultation or your rights.

He’s lying like a cheating husband.

It’s a steamroller and it’s coming down.

As YouTuber Matt Ross recently explained, it seems like “Everything in Canada is a ripoff. It doesn’t matter if it comes to housing prices or rent, the cost of food, taxes, the education that you’re given, the degrees that you get, all ripoffs.”

The AI data collection centers (DCC) seem to be just one more ripoff.

It’s the next wave of the war on agriculture. It’s the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on steroids.

DCC house rows of servers for storing, processing, and transmitting vast amounts of information. They feature heavy security, minimal windows, and enormous cooling needs.

The United States’ International Energy Agency reports that a single large facility can consume electricity equivalent to powering 400,000 electric vehicles. Tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have announced plans to tap nuclear energy, wind, and solar farms, yet most facilities today in both the United States and also Canada still rely heavily on fossil fuel-powered grids.

The data center plus its on-site natural gas plant would dump continuous heat into a closed desert valley—equivalent to 23 Hiroshima bombs of thermal energy every single day for 30 years. -Dr. Robert Davies, NASA atmospheric scientist

The super DCC being built will require in an insatiable amount of water and energy. YOU are not a mere observer in this, you and your family are actually competitors for these same resources.

It brings to mind the Matrix movie, doesn’t it?

DATA CENTERS IN YOUR BACKYARD?

Carney wants these massive DCC popping up from BC to Quebec, right in people’s backyards. He swears there’s no environmental risk — that since his government is proposing it they are and will be “sustainable.”

That’s pure BS. These things are being rushed through without proper assessments, sucking up insane amounts of electricity, energy, and water. They’re taking over huge swaths of agricultural land because Carney and his globalist friends say it’s good for us.

Remember how environmental assessments used to be in Canada? You couldn’t build a bridge if a single endangered fish was affected. Now we’re waving through these monsters like it’s nothing. Carney and the other green globalists must surely be roaring with laughter as they suddenly declare that the environment doesn’t matter that much. This isn’t about progress — it’s a corporate takeover of Canada. The big tech companies worth hundreds of billions get richer, and we the taxpayers foot the bill while they collect our data and hand it over to government and police whenever they ask.

They’re playing us for fools in every way possible. In Canada, up until now, it has been climate change hysteria — wildfires every summer, cut your emissions, stop driving, stop flying.

Billionaires and governments that once preached climate catastrophe now fast-track resource-devouring projects. Defence advocates warn of China while erecting domestic surveillance infrastructure that could be used to surveil us, just like they do in China. So the irony is that while we are supposedly building more DCC to keep pace with China, we are becoming more like China.

And we in the West are way ahead of China in the number of these centers constructed or planned for construction. But more about that later.

Now the UN scientists (2.2.2. Quote (context on scenarios and modeling for AR7) have quietly admitted it’s not catastrophic (GB News) after all, and suddenly the panic disappears.

Why?

Because they’ve moved on to the next phase: DCC everywhere. Former so-called global warming catastrophe has been put to the side because of REAL global warming that will be caused by all these mega data collection centers if they proceed.

Don’t worry about the environment anymore. Just hand over your land, your power, and your privacy.

Even Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is asking the right questions: Where’s the benefit for the people? Now you might criticize me for endorsing the position of a New Democratic Party premier but I’ll point to that well-worn aphorism that even a broken clock is right twice a day.

This is not based on right and left politics; it is being driven by the Uniparty that lately seems delusional pushing pure propaganda more aligned with George Orwell’s 1984 fiction then any sort of reality.

How do we afford this? How do we power it when we already struggle? How do we allow these super DCC to take and pollute our water at an unheard-of scale.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — this is the globalist agenda in full swing. Carney, the big tech crowd, and plenty of others don’t give a damn about your autonomy or human rights. They’ll do anything to advance their control and make another billion.

We’re being played. The question is whether enough Canadians and Americans will wake up before the steamroller flattens everything in its path.

I’m not holding my breath, but I’m sure as hell going to keep calling it out.

Once you begin the research on these DCC you will find that we don’t have the energy resources to make this work.

We’re going to have burnouts in the summer and we’re going to have loss of heat in the winter because these structures are going to demand so much energy.

INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH BACKS THE SKEPTICISM REGARDING THE MEGA DATA COLLECTION CENTER TOLL ON THE ENVIRONMENT

Authoritative studies paint a sobering picture:

Yet governments across the western world, including Canada are demanding more mammoth DCC march forward without public consultation and environmental assessments. When asked why, politicians and the data collection center billionaires generally move to the old Cold War “China, China, China” talking points.

It’s happening. We’re in a cold war arms race again.

THE AI ARMS RACE MYTH

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, recently highlighted how worried he and his billionaire oligarchs are about the DCC being protected after they are built.

“Now because of drone warfare, we have to relook at all forms of security... one of my concerns is could it be domestic terrorism using a $3,000 drone? So all of these things are actually opportunities not problems.”

“We have to relook at everything because of the role of drone warfare.”

He links this to a local domestic threat, not foreign.

The DCC and AI have become so unpopular that college grads were all simultaneously booing anyone how brought up AI at their graduation ceremonies this spring.

According to Goldman Sachs in March 2026 AI is projected to displace or significantly disrupt hundreds of millions of jobs globally and in the United States.

Tucker Carlson recently interviewed the Wonder Valley data center investor Kevin O’Leary on the disappearing jobs: “What are those millions of new jobs?”

Proponents promise construction jobs and tech maintenance roles. Critics see something darker. AI threatens white-collar professions—lawyers, financial planners—while gains concentrate among elites at firms like BlackRock and Palantir and Brookfield.

Jobs on the chopping block are anticipated to include: software engineers / coders, car and truck drivers, research analysts, paralegals, factory or warehouse workers, financial traders, graphic designers and much, much more.

AI could realistically reduced the population of the world to servitude.

Research shows that currently they are hiring gig workers to input large amount of plagiarized data into the AI to “teach” it to do the things humans now do. A lot of construction jobs are temporarily created to build the DCC and after they are built there will be many maintenance or janitorial jobs will abound after the DCC are complete to take care of miles and miles of computer data machines.

Charming.

Yet, it was a mystery to the commencement speakers, two of which you can watch below, why students, who are now thousands of dollars in debt after paying for diplomas, would be upset about having no job prospects thanks to AI?

Fink also made clear who would fund and control much of this buildout, that pensions, savings and retirement funds would be used:

“If we don’t invest in it, China will be the global leader in this, and so to me, it’s not whether it, this is a must, and if you think about how that translates, it translates into a more dynamic economy. We need the United States economy to grow it over over 2% we need the US economy to grow at 3% especially with the growing deficits the federal government has, and so much of this money, not just the projects, is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies, on and on and on. The whole world is in need of improving the infrastructure.”

And through it all is the yearning for a new arms race with the language of Cold War propaganda pitting us against communist China. But just like there was no “missile gap” with the Soviet Union in 1960, the West is way ahead of China in the production of DCC.

Hakeem Anwar founder and CEO Above Phone, a privacy-first technology company that develops devices and communication services aimed at enhancing user privacy, who recently appeared on Redacted agrees this is a new Cold War. Anwar says:

“We’re living through another cold war. It’s not just Kevin [O’Leary] saying this, it’s also Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, who has said, “Hey, China is only eight months behind us in Frontier AI and Anthropic.”

The numbers, however, don’t lie. The United States is way ahead, Germany second, UK third, then China — who has less than one-tenth of America’s DCC— and Canada trailing just behind that. China’s even backing away because most of theirs are sitting idle.

Canada is already, before the NEW Carney AI collection center build outs announcement, within the top 5 of countries with the most physical data centers.

At this point in time, here is the Top 10 countries by number of data centers, we have researched and found.

United States: 5,381 Germany: 521 United Kingdom: 514 China: 449 Canada: 336

France and other countries in Europe and even Russia are reportedly below Canada in data center build outs.

Here is another graph of the same thing showing from Statista and Cloudscene that clearly shows the United States currently has 83% more DCC than China. If you add the data collection center numbers up from the other four countries within the top 5, including China — 1,838 — THEY do not equal the number of DCC the USA currently has before new builds.

This is an arms race built on fiction. Just like the last one.

Anwar explains how putting all our resources into AI is a fools game, because he says China’s AI boom has already gone bust. He says:

“It’s very, very shortsighted. China has already gone through this boom. They’ve tried to build their data centers, and now in 2025 local Chinese outlets are reporting that 80% of the data centers in China. “They are sitting completely idle, they don’t even have a customer, so how do we expect in America that we’re going to fill these data centers when more people in China are using AI and robotics [than the USA]?”

Evidence of the China having over built their DCC and their centers now being empty is available everywhere (Half of AI data centers are delayed and canceled, desperate for Chinese electrical gear and China massively overbuilds empty AI data centers)

This isn’t about beating China.

It’s about control and expropriating land from regular Canadians. We will prove this with receipts.

THE RISE OF AI SURVEILLANCE CENTER: BIG TECH’S LAND GRAB AND THE THREAT TO FREEDOM

So, welcome to the new era of what proponents call data collection centers but what many increasingly view as surveillance hubs—facilities that consume staggering amounts of energy, water, and land while promising to power artificial intelligence and economic growth. More on that later.

This is also obviously about making people at BlackRock, Palantir OpenAI, Anthropic, and Mark Carney’s former company, Brookfield, richer than they ever imagined. Turning billionaires into trillionaires. And, as I write this, Elon Musk, the ideologically mercurial owners of SpaceX, X and Tesla has just become the world’s first trillionaire.

Is this just a pump and dump scheme with circular financing using taxes in Canada and the United States to push the AI and data collection center stocks even higher?

And through this DCC over build we’re actually watching the military industrial complex be replaced by a surveillance industrial complex — right before our very eyes?

THE CANADIAN BILLIONAIRE’S UTAH DESERT DREAM

Kevin O’Leary’s proposed data collection center in Utah is a desert dream. Billionaire O’Leary convinced three Utah county officials to unanimously approve his Wonder Valley massive 9-gigawatt AI DCC—larger than the state’s entire electricity demand—by warning that the Chinese will beat us if they didn’t build it (disinformation campaign disproved with numbers above).

There was no public environmental impact study, no independent engineering review, and no completed water plan before the vote. Hundreds of residents packed the room shouting “shame” and “people over profits,” turning the approval into what felt like a public revolt.

“They can’t imagine their own collapse. So, they just think drill baby drill. We’ll just build a bazillion data centers and money will come out…They talk about being innovative and disruptive, but really since like 2018, the tech industry has been stagnant. -Ed Zitron, Silicone Valley critic

O’Leary — better known as “Mr. Wonderful” from Shark Tank and “Mr. Disappointment” from his failed Conservative Party of Canada leadership bid —pushed this project which is so large it would stretch half a mile wide, some claim the size of the Utah DCC is comparable in scale to the distance from Seattle to Portland.

When county commissioners approved it 3-0, the townhall meeting erupted. Officials told attendees to “grow up” before retreating to a private room to finalize the deal while citizens watched via livestream.

O’Leary claims the opposition to his Utah DCC center is coming from China, but this is obviously not true when you see the locals who are protesting. The two young local organizers O’Leary claims are Chinese made a video that went viral on social media where they made fun of the billionaire’s flip-flop footwear.

Developers for the Utah Wonder Valley proposal claim the project would use less water than ranching with closed-loop cooling. With statements like this O’Leary paints a rosy picture: private landowners willingly sell or lease 40,000 acres (twice Manhattan’s size) for projects like the one eyed in Utah’s Box Elder County they claim will create 2,000 jobs and on TV he claimed the energy is coming from solar, wind, and batteries even though the official agreement specifies 100% natural gas.

At one time, O’Leary would have acknowledged that solar and wind energy cannot power a modern industrial economy.

The contradictions are glaring.

THE LOCAL REBELLION IN UTAH BASED ON REAL FACTS

O’Leary pitched Wonder Valley as Utah’s biggest project since the transcontinental railroad.

But local physicist Dr. Robert Davies, a NASA-experienced atmospheric scientist, ran the numbers from the developer’s own filings. Davies called the Wonder Valley’s proposal physically impossible—97% more efficient than the world’s best natural gas plant. Nearly 2,300 residents filed formal protests. Three days after approval, the developer withdrew the water application.

Davies stated: ”This is the energy output of two and a half New York cities poured into a single confined desert basin in a watershed that’s already in crisis.” His analysis, reviewed by a Brigham Young University ecology professor, predicted daytime temperatures rising 2–5°F and nighttime jumps of 8–12°F permanently, fundamentally altering the local microclimate.

The DCC, plus its on-site natural gas plant, would dump continuous heat into a closed desert valley—equivalent to “23 Hiroshima bombs” of thermal energy every single day for 30 years.

THE GLOBALIST THREAD: BILL GATES, BROOKFIELD, AND CARNEY

Bill Gates’ extensive farmland purchases across the US raise further questions. While promoting insect-based diets for the masses, Gates secures prime agricultural land. He has purchased 275,000 acres of farmland across the United States according to the Land Report.

The tech and globalist oligarchs now need the land for these data collection centers.

Brookfield also owns a very large real estate portfolio around the world.

Is this just a gargantuan coincidence?

Is there a connection between these billionaires and private equity entities thirst for land acquisitions and these DCC?

The data collection centers in many ways should be viewed as the next wave of a globalist takeover following climate alarmism, pandemic overreach (which continue with Ebola, the bird flu and hantavirus), never ending wars, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) war on farmers that became acutely obvious in the bitter tragedy at Universal Ostrich Farms.

The current Canadian government fits seamlessly into the pattern. Brookfield’s deep involvement, pension fund participation, and the surveillance align with the broader control ambitions.

IT’S HAPPENING IN CANADA TOO

The data collection centers march on in Canada too.

Even before the prime minister’s announcement pushing a new DCC construction bonanza, Canada already had more than 291 DCC, with aggressive expansion planned in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

And of course there is a Brookfield connection.

For any priority that Carney is touting, there will always be a Brookfield connection — Canada’s version of Blackrock, now headquartered in the USA, where Carney was chairman of the board until deciding to go into politics just over a year ago. Much of his investments, held in an eyes wide open “blind trust” are believed to be imbedded in Brookfield.

Brookfield Asset Management has a $3 billion-plus North American DCC expansion plan that funnels pension money into these projects through its Compass Data Centers (co-owned with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan), sits at the center. Reportedly Compass and Brookfield have 4 DCC operating or being expanded in Toronto, Montreal, and Alberta areas.

Brookfield reports:

“Brookfield develops and operates data centers on multiple continents through several major platforms, including Compass [Canada] and Data4 [France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany, Greece]. Together, these businesses support more than 1.6 GW of contracted capacity and over 3.5 GW of development potential.”

MOOSE JAW’S SNOWBIRDS CANCELLED, NEW DATA CENTERS MARCHING FORWARD

One example of where a new DCC build is going up is in Moose Jaw, SK — home of 15 Wing and the famous Snowbirds aerobatic team — 431 Air Demonstration Squadron. The community has been chosen as the site of the $485 million Carper Valley “wellness centers” project, marketed as merging AI, care, and sustainability right beside the military base.

Moosejaw is apparently not big enough for a DCC and the Snowbirds squadron because the Carney government recently announced it was grounding the team until at least the early 2030s. Don’t expect to see them fly again, at least under a Liberal regime.

The Department of National Defence claims the decision is based on the retirement of the Tutor jet that the Snowbirds fly. But a replacement aircraft could easily be procured tomorrow if the federal government really wanted to keep this symbol of Canada in the air and continuing to delight crowds of aviation enthusiasts around the world.

Snowbirds stayed here in THIS Comox, BC hotel. Is this now an iconic thing of the past?

Energy realities remain stark in Saskatchewan for this proposed build as it lacks nuclear reactors and hydro.

Where are they going to get the extra power?

Yet, like Moose Jaw, an alarming number of more DCC projects continue to march forward with little apparent concern for obvious water scarcity or electrical grid capacity. Many times environmental assessments and normal processes such as townhall meetings with the public are being sidestepped.

PROPOSED DATA CENTER EXPANSIONS IN CANADA

In the segment above, we have captured the DCC they exist and the new expansions we could find. MORE new data centers are going up in Canada than are on this list. Now that Carney has announced an incentive program we can expect the grift to escalate quickly.

Go to the end of the article for Canada’s coast to coast data center full list + MORE research links we used to write this article!

We have highlighted a few of these in this next section. Many of which have been brought to our attention through our Krayden’s Right News and Stand on Guard audience, including the following.

GRAND PRAIRIE, ALBERTA PROPOSED DATA CENTER

Wonder Valley (O’Leary Ventures) data collection center’s $70 billion development proposal is located in the Municipal District of Greenview (Greenview Industrial Gateway), northwestern Alberta. 25 miles south of Grande Prairie. The surrounding Municipal District of Greenview itself is very rural with only about 9,500 residents spread over a huge area

When announced a year-and-a-half ago alongside municipal and provincial representatives, company representatives described the project as “the world’s largest AI Data Center Industrial Park.” It is a massive AI DCC up to up to 7.5 to 9 GW is planned to be phased in over 5-10 years); massive AI park with natural gas/geothermal on thousands of acres. Again, the claim is it will be off grid using natural gas and geothermal resources. Phase 1 includes building of a $2 billion power plant.

The Wonder Valley proponents estimate the facility will use about 24 million cubic meters of water annually — the equivalent of roughly 460,000 people’s lifetime consumption. That’s roughly seven times the amount of electricity generated by the Site C dam in northern BC.

The aggressive schedule is now significantly behind even though the Alberta Conservative government scrapped environmental assessments for O’Leary’s proposal in 2026 based on it being “not a mandatory activity for the purposes of environmental assessment” because the project plans to use “standard proven power and water systems” already common in Alberta.

Only in June did they have a consultation. At the recent event, Gloria Jaycox, a longtime Grande Prairie resident, was disappointed saying there was little to no opportunity for questions. She told CBC she would have preferred a traditional town hall format with speakers and opportunities for questions to be answered in front of a full audience. “I thought they did the event for their benefit, not the community,” Jaycox told CBC News.

Find out more about Wonder Valley’s proposed data collection center near Grande Prairie here:

OLDS, ALBERTA PROPOSED DATA CENTER

In rural Alberta, there is also a $10 billion Synapse DCC being proposed for the Olds area, a massive $10-billion AI DCC in Olds with a population of 9,700). The proposed DCC consisting of ten 100 MW buildings on farmland site near residential areas and Olds College that will include a 1.4 GW natural gas power plant (the second largest in Alberta) to supply all electricity — equivalent to the entire daily power demand of the city of Edmonton.

The Narwahl in February reported that the residents of Olds, Alta., had questions about air and water pollution. They first learned of the proposal in late January. At the time of the article residents told the Narwahl that “Many of those questions remain unanswered, even as the company races towards its goal to get permits in place and begin construction in March.”

The project still today in June remains in the proposed/regulatory approval stage, so things are not moving forward as fast as they wanted.

The initial application to the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for the 1.4 GW natural gas power plant was rejected in early March 2026 due to significant deficiencies (including inadequate public consultation). Synapse resubmitted a revised application in early April 2026.

As of the latest updates, the project is still awaiting full regulatory approvals from the AUC, Alberta Environment, and other bodies.

Find out more about Synapse’s proposed data collection center near Olds here:

VULCAN, ALBERTA PROPOSED DATA CENTER

The Vulcan Palliser Grid proposed data collection center is smaller than projects like Wonder Valley or Olds but has also generated local debate over farmland loss, water use, and community impacts. It allegedly is being proposed by local farmer Eric Steeves through Palliser Grid where they are promoting the project as “low-carbon AI, owned by Alberta farmers.” The plan will use 850 acres rezoning it from rural general to rural industrial starting with an initial 400 MW AI DCC with potential to scale to 800–1,000 MW.

There was a scheduled zoning meeting June 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm at the Champion Community Hall, 106 2nd Street North, Champion, Alberta.

The area they are looking to re-zone is right by Little Bow river. It is a re recreational area with year-round residents and a beautiful lake. The DCC will encroach on the lake as well as some protected land. It will draw water from Travers Reservoir. Concerns are being raised by nearby Little Bow Resort residents about noise, traffic, electricity reliability, and impacts on the quiet cottage community.

If you live in the area and you want to comment on the process, you can officially reach out to the municipality at (403) 485-2241; devassist@vulcancounty.ab.ca .

Find out more about Palliser Grid proposed data collection center near Vulcan here:

WINIPEG, MANITOBA PROPOSED DATA CENTER

The Winnipeg, Manitoba DCC experience has been very different. This is one place where these facilities have NOT marched on — for now.

Currently, according to recent media reports it has been cancelled by Premier Kinew and it provides a template of how citizens can stand up and have a say in the construction of these DCC in their neighborhoods.

The proposed Winnipeg large hyperscale AI DCC center on 350-acre site,10 miles south of Winnipeg, farmland north of Île-des-Chênes (IDC) in the rural municipality of Ritchot, south of Winnipeg.

The massive hyperscale proposed DCC there was led by Jet.AI out of Las Vegas-based which are partnered with Vancouver-based Consensus Core. Convergence Compute was created with a mandate to develop at least two major AI DCC in Canada. The project was described as “a large-scale development designed to meet rising North American demand for AI and high-density compute.”

Interest in these Canadian DCC they say is coming in from hyperscale tenants looking for space in which to produce AI-related services on a massive scale.

Kinew rejected the project on June 4, 2026, citing minimal long-term economic benefits, while impacting people, environment, doubting the sustainability of these mammoth DCC.

The energy source they planned to tap into was from the low-cost energy connections from Manitoba Hydro substation and the TC Energy pipeline running beneath the ground just south.

A local resident, Christie Little started a petition on change.org to stop the Manitoba DCC. The online petition ballooned to 13,000 signatures. Little says about the premier’s decision to stop the project:

“I was completely shocked and I mean, a very happy shocked. I was surprised that it had happened so quickly and that he had said no.”

Jet.AI and Vancouver-based Consensus Core, however, have not given up. According to reports Consensus Core CEO Wayne Lloyd said they plan to continue with “robust engagement” with Ile des Chênes and the province to ensure their plan eventually goes forward.

Find out more about Jet.AI proposed data collection center near Winnipeg here that was recently turned down by MB’s Premier:

THE AI DATA CENTER BOOM DEFIES PHYSICS: WATER CLAIMS THAT DON’T ADD UP

Jovan Een, an electronics engineer who is on YouTube explains how the DCC build outs are not based on reality of resources and supplies actually available.

“The AI data center boom does not survive basic physics. What’s being pitched right now, not just by Kevin O’Leary, but by every hyperscale in the country, is delusional on a scale that most people do not quite understand. “The physics doesn’t survive the timeline that’s being sold to us. “The [micro] chips don’t exist in the quantity the buildout requires. “The financing is going in circles, and the moat that justifies the whole trillion dollar spin just got blown up by a Chinese company charging eight times less for the same exact thing. “The strange part is that the people running the buildouts, the CEOs whose stock prices depend on it continuing, have already started quietly admitting most of that on record.”

Enter geologist and climate-change skeptic Tony Heller on the Jimmy Dore Show, who also isn’t buying the sales pitch. Heller, long a foe of climate alarmism, now warns people about actually threats to the climate. Whether these DCC are surveillance fortresses or just overbuilt vanity projects, one thing’s clear: the desert isn’t an infinite server farm, and pretending otherwise is less innovation than old-fashioned hubris dressed up in greenwashing.

Heller also calls the model fundamentally flawed from the start—centralized mega-centers in arid zones destined to flop against China’s approach of distributed computing fed by a massive fiber network and excess electricity from hundreds of new coal plants (plus nuclear).

“There’s been studies done of existing DCC that are much smaller than this one and they show that there’s a heat island effect which affects about 1° C at 10 km and about 10° C at 1 kilometer,” he notes, arguing promoters are understating the local impacts, especially near towns like Cheyenne.

On water rights in the midst of historic Western drought, with Lake Mead drying and 1922 compacts based on fantasy hydrology, Heller says those rights “may have water rights now [but] doesn’t mean that these water rights are going to be theirs six months from now.”

Regarding on-site power generation Heller agrees with other experts. He says:

“That’s a total ruse. First of all, the fact that they’re generating the power on site greatly increases the amount of heat which they’re creating... they’re creating pollution with all these on-site gas turbines... when they hugely increase the amount of power being used, that means they’re making a lot of competition for natural gas, which is going to raise everybody’s energy prices.”

LAND GRABS AND LOCAL RESISTANCE IN THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES

Like Canada, these DCC are going up all over the USA with many rural citizens now fighting eminent domain and expropriation by the DCC and power companies.

Maps of existing and proposed U.S. DCC show heavy concentration in southern and southwestern states—Florida, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and beyond. More than 1,500 centers currently operate or are in development, with plans for nearly 1,000 more. Rural communities bear the brunt.

The USA is a year or two further into the DCC boom than Canada. In Georgia, residents watched homes bulldozed under eminent domain for power lines feeding DCC.

Residents living beside these facilities feel powerless. One Georgia woman posted her plight on social media stating: “You really feel like you are up against this huge wall that you can’t penetrate. There’s nothing that you can do and they don’t care.

Rachel Mask from Georgia shared her story:

“This is my porch and this is my backyard and this is the site of the new Georgia Power Transmission line. They will be taking a third of our 2-acre property... It directly connects to the data center... Yet they continue to tell us that this project is for the public good.”

Beverly Morris lives 400 yards from Meta’s DCC in Newton County, Georgia. In the video she shows brown sludge sediment-filled water from her faucet filling storage tanks used to flush toilets, saying:

“So you can see the sediment from the data center. Wow and that’s just from the water coming out of your faucet.”

Projects like Stargate in Texas ($500B) and Meta’s Hyperion in Louisiana are pushing total commitments toward $1.5 trillion in just a few years—far outpacing historical megaprojects like the Apollo space program that took humanity to the moon or the USA’s interstate highway system which is now like all western democracies falling into disrepair.

The AI DCC builds march on even as the AI supply chains are breaking: gas turbines have multi-year backlogs, advanced chip packaging is sold out through 2026, and high-bandwidth memory supply can’t keep up. Many DCC are already resorting to truck-mounted generators and repurposed ship turbines as stopgaps.

IS THE AI BUBBLE ABOUT TO BURST?

Even the tech bro leaders driving the boom are raising red flags.

Over the last week, reports predicting the AI bust are escalating, “the AI boom showed signs of a bubble about to burst,” according to Markets Today.

Add to the mix Elon Musk taking his SpaceX company public in coming weeks which is expected to ignite a “massive selling event triggering big price dislocations across the stock market as investors dump shares to buy SPCX” in order to “raise cash to buy shares could unleash a wave of selling that ripples through the stock market.” The two biggest AI companies, OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to follow Musk in going public in the near future. This plus the oil stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, had the Dow Jones fall 86 points. But Elon Musk is now a trillionaire thanks to this Initial Public Offering (IPO (Elon Musk Will Become the World’s First Trillionaire on June 12th).

But if you look deeper, there are many who are warning that the entire AI and DCC wave has been a grift, racket and a scam.

There are many reports of DCCs in North America being cancelled. According to many stock reports on YouTube, “Data Centers are Being Cancelled, Nvidia is getting cold feet on OPEN AI: The Start of the AI Collapse”, and “50% of AI Data Centers have been Queitly Cancelled or Delayed,”

Many of the DCC in China today are sitting empty. According to Emarketer in May 2025, DCC builds were out of control in China after COVID, but they are now no longer building them at the same rate. “China’s local governments, state-backed firms, and real estate speculators launched over 500 AI DCCs in 2023 and 2024, with over 150 now operational. But reports indicate up to 80% of these newly built computing resources remain unused, per the MIT Technology Review.”

So, the DCC over builds marching forward, is all of this just plain and simple incompetence? Or is this one gigantic stock market manipulation and “rug pull” as many crypto currency scams have been.

Ed Zitron a British American author, journalist, podcaster is one of the most prominent critics of Silicone Valley’s Big Tech, particularly the AI industry and the AI boom. Zitron writes the technology newsletter called “Where’s Your Ed At” is known for sharp, often critical commentary on tech and business.

He claims that “generative AI does not have a business model.” Zitron says the primary AI companies and CEOs like OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei are “grifting the economy and he believes these Silicone Valley tech bros are “exploiting the ignorance and desperation of a software industry on the decline and it will suck for our markets and our economy. But I think this era is necessary to wash out an era of rot.”

He points out how AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI have NEVER achieved full-year profitability as of 2026. Both remain heavily unprofitable despite explosive revenue growth as both of these companies push forward to go public.

Zitron further explains how there is no real plan to make these companies profitable, describing them as having no measurable Return on Investment, like any other company. Zitron, a contrarian that could be right, describes this sector colluding with governments and media to prop up their incompetence, boosting stock prices.

Zitron says:

“I have this theory, the era of the business idiot theory. The people running these companies don’t do any work. They have no connection to product, productivity, or production themselves. “All they know how to do is hire people, fire people, spend money, go to lunch and read emails. That’s really all they do. “So, they think, “Oh, more AI is good. I don’t do any real work. When I pissed around with it, well, I made an app kind of come out of it.” “So, if a software engineer uses this more, even more big good. “These people do not have nuance thought or planning. We’ve got this supposed AI boom that’s mostly coming out of executive incompetence.”

Zitron explains that the corporate media are “incapable of meeting this moment” of what is taking place because they cannot fathom how “someone like [Larry Ellison’s] Oracle, a decades old company, with their first contract was with the CIA…an esteemed entity… could collapse. But the problem is they feel that way, too.”

His critical analysis of Silicone Valley is that they are in a mad sort of growth spree, not based on reality or any balance sheet, with no substance behind it.

“They can’t imagine their own collapse. So, they just think drill baby drill. We’ll just build a bazillion data centers and money will come out…They talk about being innovative and disruptive, but really since like 2018, the tech industry has been stagnant. Software companies are stagnant. Oracle is stagnant. They’ve missed on earnings a ton of times they’re pumping money into AI and selling things cheap as well. Selling compute cheap.”

He warns that normal businesses are already turning their backs on the AI because the more they use the more the technology is not as promised, and the AI price is unaffordable, so now the big AI companies are all reducing their token prices in a sort of fire sale as they sprint to the finish line to take their companies public.

Software startups take a while to pay Zitron explains, but normal businesses don’t work that way, “So what will happen to these DCC projects will be dictated when Oracle stops paying builders … you stop paying a builder, they fold their arms and they’ll stand there and stare at you until one of you dies.”

“Builders won’t work for free.”

ARE DATA CENTERS ALREADY OBSOLETE?

If the AI bubble does burst, then what will companies like Brookfield and Blackrock, governments like the USA under Trump and Canada under Carney do? What will become of our pensions and savings and taxes these private equity companies and governments have foolishly given away without any proof of return on investment?

Reports are now coming out that Jensen Huang the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia claims has developed the new Jetson Nano Super which even runs large language models. The Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit with a software update reportedly delivers better AI performance and only costs $249. It does 70 trillion AI operations per second and apparently does not need these huge DCC, it runs on your own computer.

Above Phone’s Hakeem Anwar explained on the Jimmy Dore Show:

“What you’re seeing right now is why data centers are largely obsolete and we’re not going to need them anymore. But the thing is that people don’t realize is you can start using AI right now. It can run on your local device. It can run on our phones and laptops, too.”

Anwar explains, “This is exactly what China has already learned. Because of all of the limitations and export controls that the US put on China, they had to learn how to be very efficient.”

And so, in China, 600 million people are already using AI with these micro super computers from their homes.

“More people use AI in China than use the internet in the United States, and they do it through local AI services. They’re running AI on their computers, whatever they have around the house. So, absolutely, new products like these are going to replace our reliance for these cloud services.”

In addition to these doubts from critics regarding the actual capabilities of the AI and the compute abilities are now available in our own homes, the technology is also now being outed as too expensive.

What is the true cost of the AI and is it ironically more than the wages for human beings?

“The cost of compute is far beyond the costs of the employees,” says one headline. Nvidia, the microchip company that is partnered with OpenAI, was even complaining that “AI is more expensive than paying human workers.” Reportedly, Nvidia and Uber blew through their 2026 AI budget in a few short months due to “token usage”. There is also no clear productivity gains through the usage of the AI over humans, which is meaning these big companies are going through a broader rethink among executives about AI as a full replacement for humans.

The big company CEOs are increasingly realizing that their plan to replace employees with AI agents has serious flaws. Once the company is forced to move off their subscription model onto using tokens, they can no longer afford the service. When tokens are depleted, the AI simply stops working with no continuity or adaptability, unlike employees who could troubleshoot issues. Also, companies need to give up all privacy and proprietary confidentiality in order to use the AI.

Shockingly, an unnamed company allegedly spent a half billion dollars on the AI in a single month because there were no limits on employees’ AI usage, resulting in a $500 million bill.

So, if this is not working out the way people thought, and this is a sort of a scam, this AI and the DCC madness will all slow down, right?

The answer is maybe. Maybe not.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the White House are reportedly in talks about a possible government equity stake in the company and talks are heating up prior to OpenAI going public. The proposal is that OpenAI could donate a portion of its shares to help seed a “Public Wealth Fund.” President Donald Trump on Airforce One described this new sort of economic arrangement like this:

“There are concepts where pieces could be given to the American public, where the American public essentially becomes a partner. The president said he is meeting with AI companies “in the very short, very near future.”

Trump even praised independent socialist Bernie Sanders who came up with this idea first, “As far as economics is concerned, we have certain things that aren’t that far apart,” Trump said.

So, does this AI and DCC bubble march on because the tech bros have made this sort of madness “too big to fail”?

WHY ARE THE BILLIONARES & GOVERNMENTS DOING THIS?

Have our so-called free-market “democracies” become a command economy just like China, where nothing can be learnt from what has already happened, dooming our stock market and economy?

Why do these governments and these billionaires need all this compute power? Especially since the evidence is showing it is not actually needed for the public consumption and also shows the seizure of power and water to make this happen, will be incomparable in human history?

Some say that these massive new DCC which are now clearly being over built are largely a cover story to dramatically expand the surveillance state’s capabilities and cover up a stock market about to implode due to an upcoming rug pull for stock market and AI insiders.

American geopolitical analyst, national security commentator, Brandon Weichert, author, recently commented on Mario Nawfal’s podcast that he believes the AI and DCC push is really an expansion of the surveillance state, growing since 9/11 due to the invocation of the United States’ Patriot Act.

Many of the core USA’s surveillance operations and capabilities, exposed by Edward Snowden in 2013 for which he still remains in Russia for revealing due to ongoing arrest warrants, continue today at the Camp Williams, a Utah National Guard facility near Bluffdale, Utah, though with legal tweaks and modifications.

According to Wikipedia, the Utah Data Center (UDC), also known as the Intelligence Community Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative Data Center, is a data storage facility for the United States Intelligence Community that is designed to store data estimated to be on the order of exabytes or larger. This Utah Data Center—originally nicknamed the Darkstar in early media reports from 2013 after Edward Snowden revealed that phone calls and data of American citizens was being stored and monitored within the United States.

This Utah facility is also known as Bumblehive “stores vast amounts of domestic U.S. data, including incidental collection on Americans that is retained rather than deleted.”

Is this why Kevin O’Leary Wonder Valley America super DCC is REALLY proposed for Utah (allegedly the biggest one in the world)?

Weichert reports that the NSA is “sitting on mountains of data they couldn’t effectively analyze with human analysts, waiting for AI, quantum computing, and advanced cloud power to automatically build detailed digital profiles on every citizen.”

Weichert stated:

“In my view, the new facilities aren’t just for civilian AGI—they’re a backdoor to give the surveillance state the bandwidth and processing power it needs to sift through everything in real time. “This is heading toward a Minority Report-style world of pre-crime monitoring based on metadata, and we’re already seeing dangerous early examples, like the AI-assisted strike on what turned out to be a school in Iran. “Ultimately, this isn’t about protecting Americans—it’s about funneling more money to defense contractors and handing unconstitutional power to agencies and politicians in Washington who’ve stopped caring about the people they’re supposed to serve.”

Others like economist Richard Werner from Germany, a former World Economic Forum global leader, thinks the governments of the west are pushing these massive DCC over builds because it is part of the globalist plan to switch everything to digital currency.

Werner recently interviewed by Tucker Carlson explained how western financial systems are heading towards digital control systems, where we the people will no longer control over our liquid assets.

In his interview with Carlson, Werner predicted that only what the central planners allow you to use your money for activities that are approved through a sort of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). “If you’re in the wrong place, it’s not going to work, and if you’re buying the wrong book title, it’s not going to work. I mean, there’s no limit to how much you can fine tune and control.”

Similar to the Chinese system that currently exists.

Werner explains:

“This is what the drive to build all these hundreds, in fact, 1000s of data centers is about it is an organizational challenge to micromanage the world’s population through the new financial world order. But they’re working on solving that. AI is really about that.

Werner goes onto explain that if AI was about helping us to be more productive, as the governments and the promotors claim, then the principle would be decentralization. Not over centralization and over building where the demand is less than what they are building.

And more surveillance is marching forward, here in Canada through legislation on the books, and also in the United States. This is already kicking in with police arresting people for social media posts regarding the DCC upcoming protests — just like the United Kingdom.

A Wired report states that federal agencies in the USA are increasingly using terms like “anti-tech violent extremism” or “anti-tech extremism” in internal intelligence reports to describe opposition to AI and DCC for the public demanding environmental assessments and pointing out the very real DCC toll on human health and resources. Sam Altman the head of OpenAI had his house firebombed recently and Peter Thiel Palantir recently fled to Argentina, speculation as to the reason continues.

The Wired article headline states:

“US Law Enforcement Warns of ‘Anti-Tech Extremism’ as AI Hatred Grows. As Americans stew over the looming risk of job-stealing AI and data centers in their backyards, the feds are raising the alarm about a new category of threat, documents obtained by WIRED show.”

The USA authorities are now monitoring peaceful protests, town hall meetings about local DCC projects, online criticism, and community organizing against new facilities within the counter terrorism category.

A CALL TO RESIST

Although Canada risks swapping real sovereignty for techno feudal dependence on big tech and compliant politicians, resistance is not futile. We are not part of the borg — yet.

Facilities sold as engines of futuristic progress threaten the very energy stability modern society depends on. This is a clear and present existential threat to our freedom because they want to compile data on us and they want to suck up all the energy, take our houses away and make you a vassal of big tech.

The state is working in conjunction with big tech.

WATCH Erin Brockovich sounds the alarm on AI data centers expanding across America

Canadians have yet to connect that this is not an abstract threat. It endangers property rights, energy security, food production, and privacy. A direct call went out:

If you are facing a data collection center being constructed in your backyard, if the government is telling you you have to move out of your house... let us know.”

We need to rally to protect Canadian farms, homes, liberty, and the right to a future not dictated by unaccountable elites.

Rural and urban Canadians will both feel the pain through higher costs, lost land, and eroded privacy.

The choice stands stark: submit quietly to the surveillance state or stand on guard by demanding your rights as a citizen.

What you can do if there is DCC going up in your area and you have concerns:

Talk to your neighbors;

Share this article that is fully referenced with those in your community;

Demand from your local government and the proposed DCC a public townhall meeting where you and others can ask questions;

Demand a full environmental impact assessment;

Write letters to the local media and your political representatives;

Start a petition (like Manitoba, link to it above) and make your local politicians aware of the petition;

Use social media to express your questions and views and to organize; and

Reach out to Krayden’s Right News if you have a data collection center going up or expanding in your area so we can report on your concerns, email tips@kraydensrightnews.com

WATCH Is THIS The REAL Reason Mark Carney Wants These A.I. Data Centers? | Stand on Guard CLIP

CANADA’S CURRENT DATA CENTERS AND EXPANSION PLANS

British Columbia

Bell AI center: Six facilities -- Kamloops, Merritt PLUS five other non named locations; part of broader supercluster.

IREN (Mackenzie): Bitcoin/AI-focused sites. Publicly traded company transitioning from Bitcoin mining to AI/HPC. Mackenzie is a small former lumber town (population ~4,000) that IREN chose for its access to low-cost hydroelectric power from BC Hydro. This is one of IREN’s key Canadian sites alongside Prince George and Canal Flats.

Alberta (high ambition but grid-constrained; ~1.2 GW approved short-term vs. 20+ GW proposed)

Wonder Valley (O’Leary Ventures) (near Grande Prairie): Up to 7.5 GW planned (phased over 5-10 years); massive AI park with natural gas/geothermal.

Beacon AI Centers (near High River): 400 MW planned.

Woodland’s Minta Askiy (Cree Ative Datacenter Corp/Sovereign Digital Infrastructure involvement) (near Peace River): 650 MW redevelopment

eStructure CAL-3 (near Calgary): 90 MW, expected 2026.

Brookfield/Compass (Keephills site, via TransAlta/CPP partnership): ~230 MW initial, potential scale-up to 1 GW data center campus (power from former coal site).

Synapse Data Center Inc. (near Olds) is proposing a massive $10-billion AI data (population ~9,700). 1 GW data center consisting of ten 100 MW buildings on farmland site near residential areas and Olds College. 1.4 GW natural gas power plant (the second-largest in Alberta) to supply all electricity — equivalent to the entire daily power demand of the city of Edmonton.

Palliser Grid AI Data Center (Vulcan County) is proposing an AI data center on ~850 acres of farmland in Vulcan County. Reportedly local farmers are involved in the project. The project would start at 400 MW (with potential to scale to 800–1,000 MW), drawing water from Travers Reservoir. It requires rezoning from rural to industrial use and is currently in the public hearing stage, with local concerns focused on noise, traffic, water use, and impacts on nearby residents and agriculture.

Saskatchewan

Bell AI Fabric (Regina/Sherwood): 300 MW (Canada’s largest purpose-built AI center); construction starting 2026; tenants include CoreWeave and Cerebras; $1.7B investment.

Carpere Valley Moore (Moose Jaw): Carpere Canada working with Sask power, 150 MW redevelopment. $485 million investment.

Manitoba

Jet.AI (Ritchot, Manitoba): Las Vegas-based and Vancouver-based Consensus Core proposed a large hyperscale AI data center on 350-acre site,10 miles south of Winnipeg, farmland north of Île-des-Chênes in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, south of Winnipeg. Premier Wab Kinew rejected the project on June 4, 2026, citing minimal long-term economic benefits, environmental risks, and doubts about the sustainability of massive hyperscale data centers.

In addition to this there are 7–9 other data centers near Winnipeg (including Equinix WI1, Manitoba Hydro Telecom, Bell MTS, Les.net facilities, and others). There is 1 in Winkler. And a new Bell Canada AI data center (≈5.5 MW) is under construction in a former food processing plant in Rosser (near Winnipeg) — expected to be one of the larger ones once complete. These are reportedly more traditional facilities focused on storage, telecom, and colocation — not the massive natural-gas-powered hyperscale AI campuses like the rejected Jet.AI project.

Ontario (strong demand, especially Toronto/GTA)

QScale Toronto Hyperscale: Multi-billion-dollar planned facility. QScale recently bought by Goldman Sachs Alternatives Infrastructure, with prior financing from Desjardins, Scotiabank, Export Development Canada, and others). $320 million financing.

Yondr Toronto: 27 MW, ready mid-2026. Yondr Group is owned by DigitalBridge and La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) (acquired in July 2025), with a minority stake from Allianz. These large institutional investors provide the primary capital for Yondr’s global developments, including Toronto.

Compass Data Centers (Brookfield/OTPP-backed): Brookfield Infrastructure Partners + Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (co-controlling owners since 2023 acquisition).4+ hyperscale sites focused in Toronto/GTA and Montreal (via ROOT acquisition); includes existing/expanded campuses (e.g., ~24 MW Toronto facility operational); aggressive growth for hyperscalers with large-scale, sustainable campuses.

Hut 8: Crypto/AI-focused out of Miami Florida; sites like Iroquois Falls (large MW), Kingston. Hut 8 (publicly traded) in partnership with Macquarie Equipment Finance (via Far North Power Corp for power assets). Sale to TransAlta (announced Nov 17, 2025): The entire 310 MW portfolio was sold for $95 million

Microsoft Azure (Toronto region): Multiple expansions (e.g., Markham/YTO14, Etobicoke). $19B AI Investment. multi-year, multi-site expansion of Microsoft’s Azure cloud and AI infrastructure across Canada.

Markham expansions; Etobicoke — New data center on former Lowe’s site (planning stage, demolition of existing building for larger facility); Other Toronto/GTA sites.

Data center protests erupt this week in Hamilton regarding another data center. WATCH CBC report below.

Quebec (leads in renewable-powered hyperscale via Hydro-Québec)

Compass Data Centers (Brookfield/OTPP-backed): Strong presence in Montreal (via ROOT); part of 4+ Canadian sites focused on hyperscale. Montreal area (primarily via former ROOT facilities); Montreal (main campus); Baie-d’Urfé (Compass Montreal I / ROOT MTL-R1); Additional unnamed Montreal-area sites (Compass operates two campuses in the Montreal region)

Microsoft Azure (Quebec regions): Multiple expansions and new builds ($500 million USD (~$680 million CAD) announced for Quebec expansions (2023–2025), part of the larger $19B CAD Canada-wide commitment . Quebec: Quebec City Region – Canada East; L’Ancienne-Lorette (suburb west of Quebec City) — Construction started 2024; first phase underway; Lévis (south shore of Quebec City, Charny neighbourhood) — Construction started April 2024; Donnacona and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures — Additional planned/land-acquired sites.

eStructure: Strong footprint (~16 facilities total, significant in Quebec). eStruxture $600M+ Financing & Aptum Acquisition (2021) strongest footprint in Quebec/Montreal): MTL-1: 800 Rue du Square Victori; MTL-2: 7001 Rue Saint-Jacques; MTL-3: 1350 Rue Nobel, Boucherville; MTL-4: 17500 Trans-Canada Hwy, Kirkland; MTL-5: 1080 Beaver Hall PLUS Other unnamed Quebec sites in the greater Montreal area and province.



RESEARCH SOURCES, MORE READING

THE BUILDOUT AT NATIONAL SCALE

Futurum, AI Capex 2026: The $690B Infrastructure Sprint https://futurumgroup.com/insights/ai-capex-2026-the-690b-infrastructure-sprint/

IEA, “Energy and AI” (April 2025), the landmark report:

https://www.iea.org/reports/energy-and-ai

IEA, “Key Questions on Energy and AI” (April 2026 follow-up):

https://www.iea.org/reports/key-questions-on-energy-and-ai

INSTITUTIONAL AMERICAN STUDIES

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report (full PDF): https://eta-publications.lbl.gov/sites/default/files/2024-12/lbnl-2024-united-states-data-center-energy-usage-report_1.pdf

Department of Energy press release on the LBNL report:

https://www.energy.gov/articles/doe-releases-new-report-evaluating-increase-electricity-demand-data-centers

MIT NANDA, “The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025” (full PDF):

https://mlq.ai/media/quarterly_decks/v0.1_State_of_AI_in_Business_2025_Report.pdf

Ren et al., “Small Bottle, Big Pipe” (UC Riverside, Caltech, RIT), arXiv:

https://arxiv.org/abs/2603.02705

Earlier paper, “Making AI Less Thirsty,” arXiv:

https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.03271

Peer-reviewed version (Communications of the ACM):

https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3724499

UC Riverside writeup (”money can’t buy more snowpack”):

https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2026/03/09/data-center-water-spikes-could-cost-billions

SUPPORTING RESEARCH

Brookings, New Evidence on Data Center Employment Effects:

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/new-evidence-on-data-center-employment-effects/

Pew Research, Energy Use at U.S. Data Centers Amid the AI Boom (cites the Carnegie Mellon 8 percent national and 25 percent Virginia figures):

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2025/10/24/what-we-know-about-energy-use-at-us-data-centers-amid-the-ai-boom/

Anthropic, “Labor Market Impacts of AI: A New Measure and Early Evidence”: https://www.anthropic.com/research/labor-market-impacts

Anthropic Economic Index:

https://www.anthropic.com/news/the-anthropic-economic-index

AI AND CIRCULAR FINANCING SUBSTACK

Google’s leaked “We Have No Moat, And Neither Does OpenAI” memo

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