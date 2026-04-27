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When Glenn Beck exploded onto Fox News some 15 or 20 years ago, he was must-see TV for half a year straight. People tuned in the way they once watched car chases on live news—just to see what wild truth he’d drop next. Then the mainstream media shrugged and moved on. Beck didn’t vanish; he built Blaze Media, and today he anchors the network with the calm fury of a man who’s watched too many countries trade liberty for “safety.”

Recently he trained that gaze on Canada, calling what’s left of a once-great democracy “an oligarchy with the trappings of democracy.” As the host of a weekly Blaze Media show (and an occasional writer for the outlet), I sat down to watch. Beck’s segment on Canada losing its freedoms was sharp, but I kept thinking he was starting three steps too late. The real story begins with free speech—because once that’s gone, the rest of the Bill of Rights becomes decorative wallpaper.

Wake up Canada—maybe it’s time we stopped saying “sorry” and started saying “enough.”

We’re literally one Senate vote away from burying it under Bill C-9, Bill C-8, and the Online Harms Act (rebranded, I’d bet my maple-leaf pin, as the cuddly-sounding “Online Safety Act”). Parliament usually packs up the third week of June. Mark my words: the final nail in free speech’s coffin drops before summer recess.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has fulfilled none of the promises he made prior to the last federal election in Apr. 28, save one — his pledge to censor Canadians’ free speech.

The 10 Hallmarks of a Truly Free Nation

Before assessing Beck’s critique of freedom in Canada, let’s lay out what actually keeps a country free. Democracies are rare and historically fragile things. Here are the core pillars—straight from the transcript, with a few Canadian reality-check footnotes:

Rule of law, not rule of man — The law applies equally to citizens, leaders, and institutions. No one above it, no one beneath it. Free, fair, and regular elections — Citizens must actually choose their leaders through transparent, competitive votes. Power transfers peacefully. (Note: the old Soviet Union held elections too. One party on the ballot. Very festive.) Protection of individual rights — Some freedoms can never be voted away by majority rule: speech, religion, assembly, due process. This is the real foundation—lose it and everything else collapses. (I’d rank this #1. Canada clearly disagrees.) Separation of powers — Legislature makes laws, executive enforces them, judiciary interprets them. Canada’s “responsible government” fuses the first two together like a bad marriage. Independent judiciary — Courts must rule against the government without fear. Ours now openly brag about being “progressive.” Free press and open information — Media that questions power, not one subsidized by it. Civilian control of the military Protection of minority rights Economic freedom and property rights A culture that values freedom

Beck’s segment walked through these and found Canada coming up short on almost everyone. The polite shrug that accompanies each new restriction is what makes it so chilling.

Accountability? What Accountability?

Beck opened with the jaw-dropping 2021 scandal: a scientist at Canada’s highest-security lab shipped live Ebola to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and collaborated on bioweapons research with the Chinese military. Parliament ordered the documents four times. Liberals blocked it every single time, sued, stonewalled, and then called a snap election to kill the probe.

[Beck is] right. The cage is polite, the guards speak softly, and the signage says “Equity, Inclusion, and Safety.” But once the door clicks shut, apologies won’t open it again.

As Beck dryly observed, “That’s rule of law being violated and separation of powers being violated.” Three years later the auditor general found nearly $400 million in outright corruption. Parliament shut that down too.

Then Trudeau “resigned.” One-third of one percent of Canadians—the elite Liberal inner circle—handed the Prime Minister’s Office to Mark Carney in a leadership race that smelled like a script. Carney racked up a cartoonish 80 percent in every riding, including Chrystia Freeland’s own backyard. She somehow only managed to attract 20% of Liberal voters on her home turf.

Satirical gold: the party that once preached “sunny ways” now runs on North Korean turnout numbers and zero raised eyebrows.

Elections, Emergencies, and the Slow-Motion Coup

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) confirmed Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections. Trudeau was briefed. Nothing happened. One Liberal MP openly urged supporters to collect a Chinese Communist Party bounty on a Conservative candidate. No charges. Five MPs flipped to the Liberals in five convenient months, handing them a two-seat majority. Meanwhile the House of Commons simply stopped sitting for eight months—Canada governed by executive decree.

Beck asked what is really operating in Canada: “Democracy by design or democracy by manipulation?”

Then came the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, froze bank accounts of protesters and their supporters, and treated peaceful assembly like a national security threat. Two federal courts, including the Court of Appeal, ruled it unlawful and a Charter violation. The government is still appealing to the Supreme Court—because in Canada, judicial rulings are apparently suggestions.

Layer on the censorship bills: C-18 (Online News Act) that forced Google and Meta to pay for links (Meta just blocked news entirely); C-11 (Online Streaming Act) that put Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify under DEI and Canadian-content mandates; and the coming C-8, C-9, and Online Harms/Safety Act that will turn Scripture into hate literature. Beck didn’t need to raise his voice.

The facts did it for him.

Property Rights? Optional. MAiD? Canada’s Growth Industry

Property rights have been quietly torched too. In British Columbia, Aboriginal title claims have turfed homeowners. Ontario’s Bill 212 lets the province bulldoze highways and override municipal bylaws. In Waterloo, the government used secret NDAs and expropriation threats to snatch 770 acres of prime farmland. New Brunswick merged municipalities and jacked rural taxes 50–60 percent. Rural British Columbia now requires government permission to sell eggs or give riding lessons—or face $50,000-a-day fines.

“The slide is gradual. The language is polite. The slogans might even make people feel good—until one day you realize the cage was built around you. You’re free to walk around … but not out.”

Because of something called “aboriginal title,” imposed when the provincial government embraced the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) property rights have vanished in BC. Native chiefs — who are the only real winners in this land grab — are claiming huge swaths of the province because their ancestors might have claimed it or occupied it at some time in the past. This is literally no different than the race-based land laws of Nazi Germany, where people of “Aryan” descent could remove Jewish people from their homes and apartments because Jews weren’t considered citizens. But no matter what the racial yardstick at use, having unique rights or special status based on your ethnicity is blatantly racist and a flagrant violation of equality under the law — a concept that used to define Canada and all democratic countries.

And ask Katie Pasitney and Karen Espersen of Universal Ostrich Farms whether farmers really own their land or have any protection from the ravenous Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and its vicious “stamping out” policy. The CFIA invaded and occupied their farm and then massacred hundreds of ostriches because it merely suspected the birds of having H5N1 avian influenza. The government bureaucrats refused to test the birds and threatened anyone else who did with a $500,000 fine and six months in jail.

And then there’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). Legalized in 2016 for terminal cases, the safeguards were dropped in 2021. In 2024 alone, 22,535 Canadians asked for it; 16,499 received it. That’s 5.1% of all deaths. From 2016 to 2024, over 76,000 killed by their own government’s healthcare system—now the fourth leading cause of death in adults. Doctors are offering MAiD for back pain and mental health.

As Beck’s segment implied with grim precision, when the state controls your healthcare and offers death as the fix for its own waitlists, you’re no longer a citizen. You’re a cost center.

The Cage Is Already Built

Beck closed with the line that still echoes: “The slide is gradual. The language is polite. The slogans might even make people feel good—until one day you realize the cage was built around you. You’re free to walk around … but not out.”

Canada still has the maple-leaf flag, the Parliament buildings, and the elections. The forms remain. The substance has been replaced by a managed oligarchy with democratic trappings. Power is consolidated. Dissent is “managed.” The individual now exists to serve the state.

Beck turned to the camera and spoke directly to Americans: “Look how far Canada has fallen. Now recognize America. This is your future.”

He’s right. The cage is polite, the guards speak softly, and the signage says “Equity, Inclusion, and Safety.” But once the door clicks shut, apologies won’t open it again.

Wake up Canada—maybe it’s time we stopped saying “sorry” and started saying “enough.”

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