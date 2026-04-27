Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Debra L.'s avatar
Debra L.
1d

It is very frustrating... the sheep will not watch, listen, or think critically about these very serious matters. Their gods at the pimped-out script-reading, commy media have them on a tight leash.

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TLF's avatar
TLF
1d

Well done David. I tried listening to GB but YouTube blanked the audio so much it was irritating.

Just a request. Please, if you must use a photo of Trudeau don’t use one where he is pretending to have the ability of thought and reason it lessens the seriousness of your piece.

Too much photographic humour.

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