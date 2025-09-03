Anarcho-tyranny strikes again.

As previously discussed here, anarcho-tyranny is a system of government that persecutes, punishes and prosecutes its political opponents while providing an easy ride for the real criminals who can rape, steal and murder.

Canada is a place where home invaders are coddled, victims are punished and hundreds of ostriches are killed to placate dictatorial, authoritarian health authorities.

Canada is beyond reason and comprehension. Its politics are crazy. Its leaders cannot fathom reality and prefer to wallow in fantasy.

Canada is so woke it hurts. Its conservative politicians walk gingerly and with severe trepidation through this madhouse, often failing to call out or even observe the obvious deficiencies around them.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is the outstanding exception to this rule. She is trying to remove the most vile forms of pornography from elementary school libraries. Her leftist critics claims she wants to purge the province of the “classics” like Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks like a Prohibition-era FBI agent as he empties a bottle of Crown Royal and berates the distillery for moving some jobs to the US from his province. Too bad, the ever phony and petulant Ford doesn’t seem to know that Crown Royal is headquartered in Gimli, MB and those jobs aren’t going anywhere. More theatrics, mendacity and shit poor acting from the flaccid and corpulent Ford, who is another national embarrassment.

Canada is beyond reason and comprehension. Its politics are crazy. Its leaders cannot fathom reality and prefer to wallow in fantasy.

Canada has become an insane asylum where the inmates are not only in charge, but they also refuse to be questioned. It’s the hegemony of the unhinged.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the disparate ways that governments deal with criminals on one hand and enemies of the state on the other.

Fend off a home invasion in Canada and you are looking for trouble with the police, who would prefer to enforce laws that coddle the criminals and punish the homeowner. Dare to question the official narrative of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “new” Liberal government or the faux conservative Doug Ford’s Ontario government and you will find yourself with a target on your back.

First let’s look at how law enforcement deals with home invasions. It reacts by charging the victim and turning morality on its head.

Canada has no castle law but a convoluted series of paragraphs in the Criminal Code that insists only “reasonable” force can be offered to any thug who breaks down your door, threatens your family and steals your property. The goon pretty much has to murder somebody on the premises before the justice system will press charges against the aggressor.

Oh Canada, you have become a morally and philosophically bankrupt nation of corrupt clowns who aren’t fit to build an outhouse.

This has been happening for decades in Canada but Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has finally proposed that Canada adopt the same castle law that American citizens enjoy and allow victims to fight back. Normally, the the Left in Canada would immediately bristle and call this a “US-style” measure. But the situation in Canada is so absurd that the reaction from the Liberals has been muted to virtually non-existent.

Poilievre is calling the Conservative initiative the Stand on Guard Law. It took an outrageous incident in Lindsay, ON for Poilievre to wake up. Jeremy David McDonald was threatened with a crossbow but was charged with assault when he resisted the attack.

Then, just days later, there was another home invasion and this time the homeowner was murdered.

There was Doug Ford again, feigning outrage over these “scumbags” and a criminal justice system in Ontario that he has created and that he regulates. It is the Ontario attorney general who provides direction to Crown prosecutors about whether laws should be enforced or ignored and about where to place their empathy: with the criminal or the victim. Ford has utterly failed to tell his attorney general to act accordingly so Ford should stop trying to look so angry about a situation he is at least partially responsible for.

The incident occurred in Vaughn, a suburban city bordering Toronto. Three suspects entered a house and allegedly shot and killed Abdul Aleem Farooqi in front of his children.

Maybe the kids will see some justice but it won’t bring their father back and it probably won’t move Carney’s Liberals to amend the Criminal Code.

This is a crime. This is government tyranny at work.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Carney government has unleashed a “task force” comprised of a reported 200 RCMP officers against an ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC. This death squad could be arriving as I write this. It is charged with capturing and killing some 399 ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms because some of the birds were sick last December with what may have been avian flu. The herd has enjoyed over 230 days without sickness or any evidence of any virus. That’s not good enough for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), where flighty pseudo-science and brutal politics determine the fate of ostriches and farmers alike.

This killing is all about the CFIA covering its ass and that of the Carney government and it has utterly failed to establish any scientific or rational reason for culling the herd beyond insisting that it can’t be wrong. It won’t even allow the farm to test the birds without facing jail sentences and massive fines. You know what’s going on when any government agency won’t let you prove that you’re right and they’re wrong.

This is a crime. This is government tyranny at work.

Oh Canada, you have become a morally and philosophically bankrupt nation of corrupt clowns who aren’t fit to build an outhouse.

But it’s time for this country to relieve itself.

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers (5 per page)

Hoodies

Tees

Caps

Coffee Mugs

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Show your support for Independent Journalism! If you love free speech, you will love this new "I heart Free Speech" Stand on Guard mug. By popular demand we have included on this mug "Resolve to Resist with Krayden's Right" Thank you to Tamara Lich for modelling this for us.

Thank you to Lisa Robinson modelling our Stand on Guard Vintage cap.

CHECK OUT OUR KR NEWS INVESTIGATIVE SERIES ON MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney's SECRET SCARY Move AGAINST Canada EXPOSED by Freedom Banker | STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS

Rich Banker Man Mark Carney Caught by CBC & CTV Dodging Taxes

Liberal MP Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty

GFANZ, Mark Carney's Climate Cabal That Won't Leave Us Alone

Mark Carney's is China's Man

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden