If you had told me that we would be living in a country where it could cost you $750,000 for believing that there are only two genders – not three or four or 16 – then I would have told you that I would be living in an insane asylum. Well, that’s exactly what Canada has become in the last couple of decades as gender ideology has become accepted as scientific fact even though it arguably doesn’t even qualify as a pseudo-science. And that’s where we stand on this issue and it just seems to get darker every day.

Barry Neufeld was a Chilliwack school trustee for 27 years. It’s funny because I have always encouraged conservative-minded people to get involved in politics but not necessarily at the federal, provincial or municipal levels. So many bad decisions are made by school boards, so much woke policy promulgated, so little common sense.

But now, you’re taking your career and your financial future in your hands if you defy the gender ideology narrative of the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

How did Neufeld react when this Stalinist clique dropped their sentence?

“I couldn’t believe it. It was preposterous. I didn’t think that the tribunal would go along with it, but they did, and in some ways it’s a blessing in disguise, because if they had only ordered $75,000 nobody would have paid attention but this woke everybody up, and it’s got a lot of people concerned about me. It’s helped with my fundraising for my legal battles, and it’s brought the attention to a national conversation, which was high time,” Neufeld told me in an interview.

“And some friends asked me, ‘Is anybody helping you with fundraising?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m just raising it on my own.’”

“So they formed a made-in Chilliwack fundraising society, the rights and freedoms fundraising society, and they’ve set up a web page, and they’ve been very good in raising money for me. They also have raised money for Dr. Hoff, the physician who noticed that all his patients were getting sick and dying when they had the covid shots, and for a couple others as well. And they’ve been very faithful, and we had a little fundraising potluck dinner last Monday and we’re just plugging along.”

Neufeld explained that the tribunal took the tortuous journey from free speech to hate speech because he “denied the existence of non-binary and all the other genders. And I said, ‘I don’t deny their existence. It’s not existential denialism. I just think they’re deluded.’ They said, ‘That’s hate speech.’”

The former trustee noted that “there’s already collateral damage” attached to his case. “Another Chilliwack trustee, Laurie Throness, just resigned yesterday because even out here in Chilliwack, 100 kilometers away from Vancouver, a lot of houses are worth $750,000 and he was afraid that he could be the next one to be sued, and he would lose his house.”

I knew Laurie from my days working at the House of Commons. He is a good man.

Neufeld said “the purpose of such a high penalty was to scare everybody else into saying that if you commit blasphemy against our gender religion, you will lose everything. And it’s starting to work.”

Of course “hate speech” was never a factor or an issue in the political persecution of Neufeld. “I never threatened any person, either by name. I constantly was confronting ideas, especially gender ideology, and they countered by saying, because I use the word gender ideology, I’m hiding behind that to disguise my hate of transgender people. I don’t hate transgender people either. I have compassion and sympathy for them, but forcing these ideas on young children is what has kept me motivated to constantly be speaking out against them and hammering away at them,” Neufeld said, adding that he believes his arguments are winning “and they’re losing the battle. They know it, and BC is one of the last jurisdictions in the world to hang on to this gender nonsense. They’re backing away from it in many countries in Europe and many states in the United States. President Trump has said there’s only two genders, male and female.



And Trump said that during his Second Inauguration address.

“I don’t hate anybody and they’re blowing in the wind, if they think they can convince the world I’m a hateful person, because I’m not. I spent all my career working with special at risk kids and kids who had horrible backgrounds and suffered all sorts of trauma and abuse. I have nothing but compassion for them, but when you start telling them that all their problems are caused because they’re born in the wrong body, you screw up their minds. It’s the biggest threat to mental health that we’ve seen in years,” Neufeld said, adding that he “was accused of believing in junk science.”

Neufeld is especially critical of the drugs and hormones that “transitioning” people have to consume in order to stay on course. What’s the side effects of these drugs that you’re giving kids?” Neufeld asked, wondering why this doesn’t seem to be an important question to those promoting “gender-affirming care” that can be anything but caring.

Ultimately, the transgender narrative is about control.

“Parents have delegated education to teachers. Teachers serve the parents, not the other way around. And so throughout it all, after 27 years of being involved in public education, I’m totally disillusioned with the way public education is set up,” Neufeld said, noting that a Royal Commission on public education chaired by Judge Barry Sullivan advocated more charter schools. But Sullivan “died shortly after he submitted his report and nothing was done about it. And back then, the BC Teachers Federation wasn’t as powerful a lobby group as it is today, but they were opposed to charter schools because they knew that would lose some of their leverage.”

Neufeld said that gender ideology has been exported to the most rural parts of BC, including the town of Tumbler Ridge, where a “transitioning” biological mail recently went berserk and went on a killing rampage. “So in the little tiny village of Tumbler Ridge, they were really pushing this gender transition idea. And that’s when the when the young man began to transition and his other serious mental health problems, but … because of the confusion among the therapeutic community, nobody would deal with his other issues because they were only concerned about his transition and there were plenty of warning signs that this kid was going to go unglued. And I’m sure you’re aware that the families of these victims had to cancel the funerals for their little children because they were getting threats. They were getting threats that if you say that we trans people are violent, we’re going to kill you. Does that make sense?”

Not at all. But none of this was ever meant to make sense.

Neufeld said that the damage created by this “gender nonsense” has been widespread, especially within the Canadian judiciary. His case before the tribunal lasted more than three weeks, making it “about longer than some murder trials.”

He is appealing his “conviction” but will be forced to spend at least $100,000 to do that. “I’m confident we’re going to raise the money for that. If we lose, we’re going to go to the appellate court. We lose in the appellate court, we’re back in Ottawa, in front of the Supreme Court. I will go to my grave fighting this, and hopefully it’ll be over before I kick the bucket.”

WATCH: Kangaroo Court Fines School Trustee $750K for Denialism | Stand on Guard

