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Alberta and British Columbia are both at the crossroads of freedom this month. Alberta is having a crucial referendum on whether it can decide to be independent while BC will have a provincial election that will also decide its future – and whether it even has a future.

First Alberta, which is having a referendum on whether to have a referendum. Let me be clear from the beginning. You have absolutely nothing to lose and potentially everything to gain by voting to support a future referendum on Alberta independence.

But even that question has the entrenched forces of federalism so worried that the Uniparty has unleashed a propaganda campaign to suggest that Albertans can’t even entertain the concept of independence without somehow being in the service and pay of sinister US interests. The mainstream media, a lapdog of the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney – who subsidizes their services – has willingly and overwhelmingly participated in this campaign. The recent Globe and Mail story about “The Elephant in the Room” is a classic piece of propaganda that makes serious charges against the Alberta Prosperity Project for colluding with the Trump administration and promising to deliver water rights and oil revenue without actually providing any evidence beyond hearsay reporting.

We are expected to believe that backroom deals were made – that the members of the Alberta Prosperity Project were in no position to offer – in return for political favors from Republican Party operatives.

The story had all the elements of Carneyist propaganda: the evil Donald Trump, the sinister American Empire, the wicked Republican Party and the scheming Alberta separatists who are willing to sell their birthright for political power. It is a recipe designed to make the elbows up crowd positively cringe in trepidation. And this is all information that The Globe just “found.”

Initially, Albertans were supposed to get an opportunity to really vote for Alberta independence this October, but because of machinations behind the scenes, Alberta Premier Daniel Smith opted for this, shall we say, compromise, where Albertans will get the chance to have a referendum on a future referendum. It is in no way binding but it does — as many of the proponents of Alberta independence have observed — send Ottawa a message.

So if Alberta does not use the threat of independence, and B.C. continues to be a Uniparty-governed province, Canada will be finished because the country is on its last legs, not just economically but socially, because of mass migration, because we have lost our way many years ago. We are overtaxed, overregulated, overborne by government.

I can’t overemphasize how true that is. There is absolutely nothing to lose and potentially everything to gain for voting to have a referendum on independence and telling Ottawa that Albertans have had enough. Voting to have another referendum does not mean Alberta is going to separate. It does not mean Alberta will ever separate. It does mean Albertans will hold their cards close to their chests, and potentially demand that Alberta separate in the future. That is powerful leverage and Alberta needs as much leverage against Ottawa as it can muster because it remains a fiefdom of the federal government.

I don’t, for a minute, think that even if Albertans vote to not have a second referendum that this question, this issue, will somehow disappear – it won’t. But this is an opportunity to democratically inform the Carney government and to simply say no, we reserve the right to decide about Alberta’s destiny. If you don’t take that initiative and seize the opportunity, it will be stolen from you from a grasping, thieving federal government. You will be spoiling your opportunity. This will be a missed opportunity and that’s quite tragic.

This referendum needs to be caesura for Alberta; a moment to stop and contemplate the province’s destiny and to retain the right to shape that destiny.

I’m amazed at how this referendum has unfolded.

Alberta: send Ottawa a message. BC: destroy the BC NDP and send Eby into early retirement.

There are 10 questions. Some of the questions have nothing to do with the old Alberta Agenda that Daniel Smith used to believe in. There are no questions, for instance, about Alberta police forces, about an Alberta pension, and the question about the Senate is not the traditional question about the Senate that the Alberta agenda always asked, which was: Should the Senate be reformed? Now the question is: Should the Senate be abolished? That was never part of the Alberta Agenda. So, if you get through the first nine questions, you might get to the tenth question, which, of course, is the only one that really matters. None of the other questions being asked will be of any consequence unless the federal government agrees to proceed with them and these are not questions that Alberta can unilaterally provide answers to. It’s almost as if the first nine questions can only be solved if the tenth question is resolved in a way that ultimately gives Alberta independence.

So don’t listen to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, don’t listen to Conservative leader Peter Poilievre, don’t listen to Daniel Smith, or any of those so-called conservative voices out there, who are telling you, “Don’t dare send Ottawa a message. Everything is just fine. You might upset your political masters.”

Everything is not just fine. Alberta is in the grips of a federal government that will not change fundamentally, and I say that in all seriousness. I believe the linchpin of Alberta independence is the continuation of the equalization policy that forces Alberta to give billions of dollars to other provinces, largely Quebec and Ontario. This is a retrograde, regressive form of taxation — as all taxation really is — and it must end. But it will not end under the current federation formula, because Ontario and Quebec are where the vast majority of voters live, and those voters will want equalization to continue, no matter what Albertans want.

So that means that no matter what federal party Albertans have to vote for, equalization will never be an issue that that federal party will disagree with. This is precisely why the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), under Poilievre, arguably the most conservative politician to lead that party, will not oppose equalization.

Now, there are a host of federal government policies that are toxic for Alberta. The real question in my mind is why does Smith appear to really believe that Carney is on Alberta’s side. Maybe he’s on her side, but I’m not sure which side Smith is on anymore. Clearly, she has been a political chameleon throughout the years through her leadership and membership in various provincial parties, she has managed to constantly evolve in a way that keeps her politically viable.

I don’t know where she thinks she’s going to go right now, because she is the leader of the United Conservative Party, and up to 70% of the membership of that party supports Alberta independence. It will be untenable. Indeed, it is probably impossible for Smith to continue to lead that party and remain a federalist. I don’t know if she has somehow convinced herself that one can be of two minds and somehow convince people of two different concepts at the same time, to appease the separatists as well as the federalists simultaneously; but this kind of politicking is doomed to failure sooner or later.

So the premier must be looking at her political tea leaves right now and saying, “My time is limited. Where do I go next?” Clearly, at least as I write this on Oct. 6, 2026, Daniel Smith does not think Alberta independence has a future and has opted to remain a federalist wherever that path takes her. That path might take her to be the next leader of the CPC. It could also take her to be a federal Liberal, since she seems to believe, or at least acts like she believes, that there is fundamentally no difference between the federal Liberal Party and the federal Conservative Party right now, and there is a dramatic, perhaps diametric, difference between Carney and his predecessor, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Of course, any in-depth analysis of Carney’s motivations, indeed his policy decisions, would indicate that there is no difference between these two men. One is simply more intelligent than the other. That being Carney, however, Carney remains viscerally committed to a liberal view of Canada and a globalist view of the world, much like Trudeau. He talks a good talk about having a pipeline built to BC, but he has placed so many conditions upon that pipeline that it really exists only in fiction. It is a chimera.

This is a pipeline of the mind, not of reality, and even if it did get started, if construction began, it would literally take longer to build than the Trans-Canada Railway, and we all know how quickly world events develop.

So I don’t think Smith really has a plan right now, except to repeat what she has done in the past, which is to completely transform her political perspective when it’s absolutely necessary — recall her shifts from Wildrose to Progressive Conservative and then to UCP. If Albertans decide to support a second referendum or even if they don’t, Smith, of course, will be forced to either resign from the party or she will be forced out as leader of the party.

But Smith might not see it that way. If the federalist forces win this referendum and manage to put the question of Alberta independence again on the back burner, again in the background, Smith may well believe that she can survive. The end result, though, will be bad for Alberta and Albertans because the federal government will continue to ride roughshod over provincial autonomy and will continue to insist that Alberta be a second-class province, in terms of representation in Ottawa, while being a first-class province in terms of having to pay the bills to keep the country afloat.

The BC election offers hope for a province that has been pulverized, pummeled and punished by a criminal Bolshevik government that calls itself NDP. Unfortunately, the after forcing Kerry-Lynne Findlay out as leader, the BC Conservative Party has done exactly what we all feared they’d do. They have become a Uniparty. They are not talking about the social issues that are essentially really driving the conservative electorate in BC. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson has been a crashing failure. He’s weak, he’s pusillanimous, he’s indecisive, he’s waffling, and he constantly apologizes for positions he should be trumpeting and promoting, not trying to hide. I know exactly what’s wrong with BC Conservative communications; it’s the typical death wish of conservative parties in Canada who tend to listen to the criticism of the mainstream media and their opponents, retired to a backroom and panic and then emerge to adjust their policies and comments accordingly.

The BC Conservatives should be out in front, calling Premier David Eby a radical, an extremist, a fanatic, a dangerous premier. They should be calling NDP candidates dangerous candidates because they hold views that are far away from the mainstream of British Columbia. They espouse policies that are toxic, dangerous, extremist, fanatical, wildly ideological, without considering reality.

They want your children to view gay porn and be sexualized in elementary school. They want to give away public and private land to “First Nations” chiefs whose imagined racial superiority has been confirmed by both the BC legislature and the courts.

I know exactly what’s wrong with BC Conservative communications; it’s the typical death wish of conservative parties in Canada who tend to listen to the criticism of the mainstream media and their opponents, retired to a backroom and panic and then emerge to adjust their policies and comments accordingly.

The facts are these: If the BC election re-elects another NDP government or a Conservative government that wants to mimic and parrot NDP policy, BC is finished. The Conservatives might be a little better on the economic side, but in terms of the rot created by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (UNDRIPA) and on Aboriginal title, these are phenomena that will hollow out the province and literally relinquish probably most of the land in that province, certainly publicly and ultimately even privately, to so-called “First Nations” chiefs and bands.

What the BC Conservatives should be saying is that either we in this province radically change its direction, either we do a complete reboot, or the province will cease to function. We will cease to be a viable provincial government. Unfortunately, they’re not doing that. They’re simply talking in a vague sense about change, that some kind of change is coming. Well, change might simply mean the name of the party in power has changed, but the policies remain largely unchanged.

I want to see OneBC win some seats, not because I want to see the vote split or I want to see the NDP come up the middle, but because there should be such an overwhelming opposition to this criminal NDP government that the Conservative Party could still get a majority of seats and one BC could get some seats either to hold the balance of power in the event the BC Conservatives only want a minority or at least to have a presence in the legislature to demand consistency, honesty, and that the BC Conservatives follow through on promises — as vague as they’ve been — to stop the rot in BC.

Canada is no longer Canada. Canada is a country where free speech has all but vanished. We are no longer guaranteed freedom of assembly. Look what happened to the Freedom Convoy. And we really seem to think there is such a thing as Pride Season, which in other countries is called summer …

I’m not sure Doerksen has the guts, the courage, or even the motivation to do that, I know Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC party, has the courage and determination to do that. I don’t know if she’ll be given the opportunity even to remain as an MLA, and that would be incredibly sad and catastrophic.

What’s really happening in BC and Alberta right now? I think it is a litmus test for whether or not Canada survives.

Now you might say, well, if the federalists get their way in this referendum, the threat of independence will be gone, and if the Conservatives win in BC well, that will be an end to BC’s road to destruction.

But of course, neither will be true, because Canada is no longer Canada. Canada is a country where free speech has all but vanished. We are no longer guaranteed freedom of assembly. Look what happened to the Freedom Convoy. And we really seem to think there is such a thing as Pride Season, which in other countries is called summer. Remember what Carney said: every day in Canada is a celebration of, excuse me, “Pride.” So if Alberta does not use the threat of independence, and BC continues to be a Uniparty-governed province, Canada will be finished because the country is on its last legs, not just economically but socially, because of mass migration, because we have lost our way many years ago. We are overtaxed, overregulated, overborne by government.

We have forgotten what freedom looks like. We have forgotten what it’s like to be a free people. I think we have a chance in Alberta and BC to proclaim liberty, to proclaim freedom again. But unfortunately, that voice is being stifled by very evil forces that want these provinces to sing in unison with the Carney government. Daniel Smith is working for the Carney government and I’m not sure that Doerkson would not also be working for and with the Carney government if he becomes premier. We are at the twilight time for a country that once was great beyond its population, and now looks back at the past and wonders how it became a place of serfdom. It wonders how it lost its way.

There is a way back, but we have to have the courage and determination to take that road, and it’s going to mean government will not be the same. It will not be the same roadmap. It will not be the same talking points. It will be indeed a political revolution, not a violent one. That could potentially come in the future if things continue to deteriorate, but the opportunity exists now to have a truly intellectual political revolution, as we remember and rediscover what it means to truly have freedom as individuals, and not to be servants of government. The decision will be taken in the next couple of weeks in both of these provinces. I’m hoping and praying that people remember what’s really at stake.

Alberta: send Ottawa a message. BC: destroy the BC NDP and send Eby into early retirement.

WATCH: The Truth About Eby, Smith and Carney: What They Don’t Want You to Know | Stand on Guard

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