Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

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Mieke van Peenen's avatar
Mieke van Peenen
1h

I'm in BC, previous Albertan. I also hope and pray that people here will finally get rid of the NDP. Sadly, I don't have anyone running from OneBC in my riding, which leaves me with a conundrum. Do I even bother to vote at all? I agree that the conservative party is a joke now. I had real hope after Kerry Lynn Findlay was elected as leader, but what the party and media did to her is despicable and I don't want to vote for that conservative party now 🤔 🤷‍♀️

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