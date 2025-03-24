This election is a battle between the Conservative Party’s Canada First and the Liberals’ Canada Strong. Sounds like they’re both fighting for the same thing, doesn’t it? The pitches are equally – I hate to use the word – robust. But although both slogans may sound appealing, you can only bet on the Conservatives putting Canada first and be sure that Canada cannot be strong under a Liberal government, especially one led by Mark Carney. And he won’t put Canada first either.

Why? Just look at the last 10 years of Liberal government. Look at Mark Carney who hasn’t even spent much time in Canada in the last decade, except to advise the Trudeau government. Carney does not promote, defend or embody Canada but globalism. He sold his soul years ago to the backroom elites who seek to grind your freedom under – no, not jackboots but the Gucci shoes of the Globalist elites.

How can a man who is so obviously in the pocket of China and the World Economic Forum even feign to talk about Canada being strong? He has done nothing to strengthen Canada and everything to advance the net zero policies that have proven so disastrous for the economy.

Carney is actually such an inappropriate spokesman for “Canada Strong” that it might appear to be a carefully crafted joke. But you know what Adolf Hitler said about the “big lie,” that the more outrageous the deception the better the chance of the public embracing it. Carney can’t really be that much of a danger when he wears a new form of political moderation like a well-worn tweed jacket. But if this country hasn’t had enough of failed actors turning to politics, Carney might be capable of a better performance than Justin Trudeau.

As the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Change and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Carney actually expressed optimism that China – with all of its coal consumption and production of gas-guzzling automobiles – could be a world leader on green energy and net zero.

"China has made a huge contribution to the fight against climate change, not only in terms of its massive investment in clean technologies and exporting them to other countries, but also in actively developing the financial system needed for the green transition," he said.

The US House Judiciary Committee called GFANZ a “climate cartel” in one of two blistering 2024 reports, because of its attempts to impose a globalist net zero agenda on corporations around the world.

It’s been the way that Carney has become prime minister of Canada and then proceeded to find a safe seat has clearly defined his politics as mercenary and brutal. He had the gall to suggest that he had no role at all in either removing MP Chandra Arya from first the leadership race and then as the Liberal Party’s nominee in Nepean. Carney couldn’t even explain why Arya was removed. It had something to do with “factors,” he stumbled.

When Carney first announced that he was running for the Liberal leadership – which he always knew would be handed to him like a fast food combo – he assiduously emphasized his western roots by reminding Canadians that he was born in the NWT and raised in Edmonton. He made so much of Edmonton that some believed he would seek a seat there. Why not boot the disgraced MP Randy Boissonnault out of his Edmonton Centre seat since his performance as a cabinet minister was a pitiful series of lies and chronic whining about how he believed he was a victim of an organized hate campaign? His performance was remarkably low, even for Trudeau government standards.

But Carney forgot all about Edmonton as soon as he became an unelected prime minister who now fondly remembers living in Ottawa for 20 years. Really? Twenty years? After the Libs shook down Arya for his $35,000 fee required to run in the Liberal leadership, they sent him packing. I wonder if he had already had the electron brochures printed. Well, I’m happy to say that he will be running as an independent and with the Conservatives fielding a strong candidate, Carney might just fail to get elected. Defeat could not happen to a more deserving politician.

Carney didn’t so much run for the Liberal leadership as take it in a walk. He demonstrated a consistent laziness that was manifest in reciting the same talking points and virtually identical speeches at every coffee klatch where he attracted 50 members of the local Liberal constituency association. He would only tolerate friendly media and had others banned from attending events. Carney has never run in an election campaign and the next five weeks will test his stamina.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is a much younger man and accustomed to political campaigning. He will undoubtedly possess an endurance that Carney doesn’t have. And where the Liberal leader can only pretend to be making Canada strong, Poilievre does have a record of putting Canada first.

