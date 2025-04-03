Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com ! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms.

“Thank God for Mark Carney,” was the declaration of far too many people watching the mainstream media on Apr. 2.

Canada dodged the new Trump tariff bullet. Obviously it was because Trump respects Carney. They have an understanding. Trump even refers to Carney now as “Mark.”

Before he called Trump to reach that understanding, Carney pretended to look tough by saying Canada’s relationship with the USA was “over.”

But it was just a ruse. All the while Carney and the Liberals master plan was to "fold" to Trump. This has now happened EXACTLY as his wife's boss from the Eurasia group said a few days ago.

Carney folded so fast; he couldn’t wait for the election to be over. He folded so fast that Canada's retaliatory counter-tariff plan was cancelled by him even before Trump made his announcement that did not include Canada in the tariffs. Was this capitulation helpful to get Trump to drop his tariffs? Potentially.

All these article headlines are reporting the EXACT opposite of what is happening. The hypocrisy and inaccuracy are stunning. This is next level propaganda. It is pandemic propaganda on steroids. They are ALL lying to us AGAIN.

The fact that this was all part of a “elbows up” master plan outlined by the Eurasia group but do not expect to hear that anywhere as Canada’s mainstream media plan. That’s because the mainstream media is planning to make Carney, the rich banker man who wants to invoke “emergency powers” as soon as the election is over, a hero, even if he supports China and bounties on political opponents the day before (more on that below).

According to the legacy media, Canada has “escaped” the reciprocal tariffs all thanks to the magic and strength of the amazing Carney.

The jury is still out whether this manipulated narrative will or will not be bought by the general public and whether or not it will be successful in an election victory for Carney.

The public, however, has bought everything the Liberals have been selling since Justin Trudeau resigned — if you believe the polls and listen to the booing at the hockey games. Another line of thought is that Carney’s campaign could collapse because their entire election campaign is built on tariffs and hatred of Trump. If that’s off the table, they lose. Or do they?

The media’s narrative is discouraging and very deflating.

Mainstream Media Receipts: Believe Your Lying Eyes

That media is visibly lying to us.

And how do we know Mark Carney is doing the EXACT opposite of what he is campaigning on and that the media is lying to us?

Here is one perfect example, where we are being shown in one single publication, the Globe and Mail, that reported correctly the Canadian counter-tariffs were off, before Trump dropped the American tariffs. This, however, it is behind a paywall (read the FULL article without paywall here).

All other publications in this time period reported the Carney Liberals would continue their fight with Trump and that Carney was returning to Ottawa to look after the tariff negotiation. There was no mention of the blip where he was defending a China bounty on a Canadian citizen the day before. That too is so yesterday.

Orwell’s censorship agents from 1984 would be proud.

Canada’s mainstream media are now literally bought and paid for by the Liberal Government. Thanks to Trudeau-Carny Liberals careful planning, Bill C-18, The Online News Act, Google’s $100 million annual fund started to roll out to Canada’s mainstream media on March 13, 2025. Mark Carney called the snap federal election in Canada on March 23, only ten days after the money started rolling out.

And since the Bill C-18 money is rolling out, we can also surmise that the companion Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, is suppressing Canadian independent creators who call the government out on social media. While boosting the algorithms of those the Liberals find favorable.

This is blatant propaganda and inaccurate reporting, and itis all paid for by our taxes.

Look how the headlines and the images mirror each other. Even the USA Wall Street Journal's article is a carbon copy of CBC's. The CTV has Trump looking submissive.

All these article headlines are reporting the EXACT opposite of what was happening and what happened. The hypocrisy and inaccuracy is stunning. This is next level propaganda. It is pandemic propaganda on steroids. Even the US Wall Street Journal is reporting the same thing and using the same picture as the CBC.

They are ALL lying to us AGAIN.

KR News reported on the weekend that Carney’s wife’s boss who is the head of the Eurasia group (where retired woke politicians find greener pastures), declared in their newsletter that Mark Carney is planning to “fold” “after the vote” (below).

To ignore these things will cause a national unity crisis Smith has said.

But Carney didn’t even wait for the election to be over. Why wait? The Liberals believe the poll lead is big enough now to win them the election, so Carney “folded” to Trump immediately.

How did the Eurasia Group CEO know? Obviously, Diana Fox Carney, Evan Soloman, or Gerald Butts were discussing the master “elbows up” plan. But only people who read the Eurasia group newsletter know about this master plan to capitulate once they had flipped the opinion polls with their divisive, bellicose anti-American trade war propaganda.

READ KR NEWS ARTICLE

Mental gymnastics are intense in Canada as politicians fight a trade war on Tuesday and capitulate on Wednesday. Some provincial politicians are so confused they are continuing to roll out emergency welfare programs even though the trade war is muted and could soon be over. The federal Liberals may also begin dispensing taxpayer money to those supposedly impacted by the “trade war” even if the Bank of Canada has warned them not to spend your money as they did during COVID. The Liberals will be sorely tempted to ignore that advice if their polling numbers start to falter.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who used the trade war to get elected and constantly threatened to shut off electric power to the US, looked absolutely stunned Wednesday when the tariffs did not go through (again). Ford’s campaign manager, Kory Teneycke, who doubles as a big pharma shill, only a few days ago was blasting the Conservative election campaign and encouraging him to be MORE bellicose toward Trump, just like Ford had been.

Liberal Bounty Hunter Chiang

The internal dissension in the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) election campaign became a convenient distraction from Carney’s imploding campaign. His defence of a Liberal candidate promoting a bounty on his Conservative political opponent revealed just how much in the bag Carney is for China. Several other scandals hit Carney over the last week including:

How Mark Carney was confronted on the campaign trail for connections to Jefferey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (we have the receipts).

How Mark Carney was caught by CBC using Bermuda as tax haven for so-called “green” accounts he was managing (expect a new article soon, part of our investigative series).

And how copying the Conservative Party of Canada platform comes natural to Carney. He has been caught in an Oxford plagiarism scandal.

But who will find out about this trade war psy-op being perpetuated on the Canadian people or the outrageous way Mark Carney defended his Liberal candidate who “Encouraged the Abduction of Conservative Rival for Chinese Bounty” of $1 million HK.

Carney’s threat to invoke “emergency powers” is affirmed by media talking heads who claim these would merely be used to override any provincial objections to laying down more pipelines across Canada.

But the opposite is true.

While in Alberta, Carney pretended he supported Alberta development of oil and gas. But when he got back to Ottawa, he said the opposite, refusing to repeal Bill C-69 that is stopping the pipelines.

At the same time money Carney just put his investments in a “blind trust” his former company, Brookfield Asset Management, is now buying US pipelines when Carney has admitted he will continue to stop pipelines in Canada. This is blatant manipulation of markets and industry for his network’s gain in the US and other foreign countries. The conflicts are outrageous and again NOT reported in the mainstream media.

Smith has given her list of what Alberta needs to be successful, and Alberta will no longer let federal overreach restrict their economy.

She expects the following dealt with in the first six months, no matter who wins:

Guaranteeing Alberta full access to oil and gas corridors to the north, east, and west

Repealing Bill C-69 (aka. “no new pipelines act”);

Lifting the tanker ban off the BC coast;

Eliminating the oil and gas emissions cap, which is a production cap;

Scrapping the so-called Clean Electricity Regulations;

Ending the prohibition on single use plastics;

Abandoning the net-zero car mandate;

Returning oversight of the industrial carbon tax to the provinces;

Halting the federal censorship of energy companies.

To ignore these things will cause a national unity crisis, as Smith has said.

These are just some of Carney’s missteps this week that need to be FULLY exploited, but instead Poilievre’s campaign chooses to waste time on a petty internal “civil war” that goes back to Stephen Harper’s time, hang up on American podcasters when they call offering Poilievre time with HUGE American and Canadian audience, waste time cancelling a CTV “fact checker” and violate basic free speech by cancelling some of their own candidates, one of whom dared to suggest Bill Gates was making billions off of he COVID vaccine and that the war in Ukraine was related to the expansion of NATO.

That candidate was Stefan Marquis from Montreal. Mark McKenzie was also a casualty of the Conservative Party censorship board. He was from rural Ontario.

Canadian Counter-Tariffs Are Bad

Canadian counter tariffs are actually a tax on Canadians. The impact of counter-tariffs was communicated by Canada’s current governor of the Bank of Canada and many economists.

On Apr. 2 we learned “Ottawa won’t impose levies on most U.S. food and components that could hike costs to families or cause mass layoffs or plant closings.” That’s very good news for all of us.

But is this good news for Poilievre and the CPC?

And why have we had to listen to counter tariff divisive rhetoric against Trump and America for months now? The propaganda has been overwhelming.

It is very clear that the anti-American rhetoric was all a psy-op narrative ONLY to flip the polls. And the mental gymnastics have become painful.

Pierre Poilievre is not allowed to like or be liked by Donald Trump or have any policies the same as Trump. That’s msm rule number one.

Yesterday, Mark Carney said Canada’s relationship with the USA was “over”.

Today, Carney is made into a hero for being on good terms with Donald Trump where Carney can “talk to him like an adult”.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the “Team Carney-Trudeau Canada” tricked Pierre Poilievre Conservatives into supporting “retaliatory” tariffs that are a tax on Canadians. All the while, CPC talking points have increasingly been mirroring the Liberals on the tariffs, Poilievre’s polling numbers in most polls have increasingly been going down.

Then, after tricking the Conservatives into the tariff trap, Carney announced he was taking “time off the campaign” (which was floundering thanks to Chinese bounty from a candidate Carney vigorously defended) to return to Ottawa to look prime ministerial where he pulled the rug out from under the Conservatives by taking counter-tariffs off the table and — poof — Trump gives Canada a carve out on the American tariffs.

Why did the Conservatives follow the Liberal talking points when what the Liberals was saying was wrong? Why couldn’t Poilievre have been bold and not fallen into the Liberal’s and Trump’s tariff trap?

Abacus pollster David Coletto in The Hub tried to warn Poilievre to avoid “the Trump trap—Why the Conservatives might want to keep ‘change’ as the election focus”.

Is there time to flip the polls again?

Huge Rallies for Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre’s platform that includes a 15 percent income tax cut, big top up to the Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) and changes to capital gains tax would be “monumental” to help the Canadian middle class regain a financial foothold many have lost thanks to the Liberals’ carbon tax and government overreach.

Poilievre is still pulling historic crowds at all rallies across Canada. The rallies show momentum for Poilievre even though the polling Canadians are being shown every day by the mainstream media shows the opposite.

The polls do seem wrong and biased. Some think that potentially conservative voters are shy (as they were in the US for Trump) and these shy voters are not telling the pollsters who they are really voting for. But why were they telling the pollsters they were voting conservative in early January. But can ALL the polls be biased and all the conservatives being polled be why now when they weren’t in January?

David Coletto from Abacus is now polling people who did not vote in 2021. The majority are voting Conservative according to his latest data.

Only Three Weeks Left

The stakes are high and Poilievre is running out of time.

The CPC need to expose that based on Carney’s record and resume; he is a rich banker man being installed as Prime minister, who is dangerous for Canada. Carney wants to grow government and rich fund companies like Brookfield, not help small business and private enterprise like farmers and fishermen. This is shown clearly from Canadian farmers struggle under 100% tariffs from China which will bankrupt them, which Carney clearly does not want to confront.

And increase taxes on Canadians through a carbon tariff and a carbon industrial tax.

Poilievre needs to find some courage and defy a communications staff led by Jenni Byrne that has tied him up in knots. He should start by firing all of the comms people who are running the CPC campaign like it was 2001 and not 2025. Find people who comprehend the power of new and independent media. Go with your instincts Pierre and start talking to conservative podcasters who share your concern that Carney is an existential threat to the future of Canada.

Act like you did in February 2022, when you defied your Red Tory leader, walked out of the House of Commons, and talked to the Freedom Convoy truckers with a box of donuts in hand.

At that time, Poilievre said he wanted Canada to be the free-est place on earth like Prime Minister Diefenbaker said in the Bill of Rights. And he wanted to lead a “mind your own damn business” party and government.

WATCH Poilievre declare his plan to make Canada the “free-est” place on earth.

These messages make sense and resonate in a deep way after 10 years of Liberal over-taxation and overreach.

Poilievre did go on the Ben Mulroney podcast where he talked about law and order and bail reform. This is a good start to what could be an authentic CPC reset.

His response to Trump’s tariffs at another packed rally in Kingston, Ontario was measured. He said he wanted to re-negotiate the USMCA trade pact to build certainty for workers on both sides of the border. Federal Government profits from increased free trade will go towards Canada building its military to the 2% commitment. And he laid out several “red lines” to Trump and the USA to protect Canada’s sovereignty.

WATCH Poilievre lay out the red lines on sovereignty for future Canada - US trade deal.

Poilievre also laid out his platform to date that our recent Stand on Guard guest said was “monumental” for the middle class.

Authenticity, real leadership and CHANGE is what Canadians need.

Poilievre is showing signs of throwing off the yoke of Carney-Trudeau Team Canada and moving towards something that will gain traction.

Will Poilievre pull it together or will Canada be stuck at the mercy of the rich banker man plagiarizing Trudeau’s net zero poverty plan?

WATCH EXPOSED: Carney's Crooked Connections: “He's There for THEM, Not Us." | Stand on Guard

