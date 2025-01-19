If you thought Mark Carney had a disastrous launch of his Liberal leadership campaign last week, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to lower the bar even further Sunday in Toronto when it was her turn. Freeland waited until the day before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and to hear her talk, you would think she was running against Trump and not Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who she only seemed to remember when she was well into her tortured lecture, a speech of unparalleled mediocrity.

Of course it took Freeland a while to actually start speaking. Many protesters broke up Freeland’s grand moment until this titan of democracy couldn’t stand it anymore and told her detractors to “respect the democratic process.”

For a woman who froze the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy truckers, protesters, and yes, even donors, it was a moment of supreme contradiction, because Freeland has never respected any Democratic process, any more than her grandfather did as a Nazi propagandist.

Freeland presented a speech that delivered even less than that of Carney. She was so rivetting that MP Anthony Housefather (L-Mount Royal), sitting in the front row, almost nodded off as she let loose with her eloquence. She spoke in her usual hectoring fashion, not asking people for their support but telling them they simply will support her. If you could name a member of the Trudeau government who could even vaguely be described as unifying, it would not be Freeland who is shrill at the best of times and almost always annoying in the way she communicates, assuming somehow that she is smarter and better than everyone she interacts with. There is absolutely nothing warm and fuzzy about Freeland; she has a personality that is about as engaging as fingernails on a chalkboard. But Freeland had the gall to suggest she would bring Canadians together.

“I will unite every province and territory, business leaders and working people and Canadians from every walk of life and of every political conviction. I did it during NAFTA. I did it during COVID, and I will do it again,” she declared.

Then there was the warning for anyone not willing to line up with the Liberals as they imagine themselves as the great bulwark against encroaching American influence under the nefarious Trump, whom Freeland seemed to think she would be running against.

“When we play as Team Canada, we win. Unity is the first step. Next, we need to recognize this is a time for Canada to be strong. So I have a message today for President Trump. We are your neighbor and your most important trading partner. You export more to Canada than to China, Japan, the UK and France combined,” Freeland said, later reminding her audience, with some degree of pride, that Trump has expressed his extreme dislike of her, calling her “toxic.” How she thinks that will be a bonus if she does ever have the opportunity to negotiate with Trump is a bit of a riddle, but so is the entire Trudeau government – or the misnomered “Team Canada” – strategy to beat the Trump tariff. The Liberal response to border security is a bad joke that promises to spend $1.3 billion over six years and the incompetent ministers like Melanie Joly should not be promising to freeze gas and oil sales to the US because the federal government does not possess the power to do that.

Even as she extended a branch of reconciliation, Freeland invoked all the toughness that the diminutive school marm could muster. “Canadians and Americans are friends. We're often family. We are allies. We have fought shoulder to shoulder in two world wars, in Korea, in Afghanistan. We won't pick a fight with you. We don't want a fight with you. But if the fight comes to our door, remember, we love our country just as much as you love yours.Canada is not for sale, and our sovereignty is not negotiable.so if you hit us, we will hit back. And I promise, if I'm Prime Minister, our response to illegal and unjustified tariffs will be dollar for dollar retaliation,” Freeland said.

Half way through her half-hearted speech, Freeland suddenly remembered that Trump would not be challenging her or any Liberals in the next federal election. Pierre Poilievre is the man leading the Conservative Party of Canada that has a lead of 20 to 27 percentage points over Freeland’s Liberals. So she did her best.

“You know what the real problem with Pierre Poilievre is?” Freeland asked. “It's not that he's mean, we know that it's not that he's a career politician. We know that it's not that he doesn't have a plan. We know that too. The real problem with Pierre Poilievre: he is weak.”

“He's afraid to fight back against people he admires, sure he's happy to dunk on the Liberals on Twitter, but he will never stand up to Donald Trump. He can't even stand up to Danielle Smith.

Make no mistake, if Pierre Poilievre is elected, he will be on the first flight to Mar-a- Lago to kiss the ring. He will bend down and sell us out.”

I maintain that this celebration of mediocrity that tries to pass as a leadership campaign is nothing but a sideshow and both Carney and Freeland are running in a race that will never be finished. Justin Trudeau will be back. When the Supreme Court of Canada nullifies Trudeau’s prorogation and the House of Commons resumes sitting in mid-February, the Trudeau government will fall in a non-confidence motion that even the mendacious, duplicitous NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will support. In crisis mode, without having found a new leader, the Liberal caucus will beg Trudeau to return to lead the faithful into one more election that will this time end in the annihilation of their wayward and worthless party and the utter rejection of Trudeau.

