Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exploit the turmoil, divisions, chaos and uncertainty in the current world order to postpone — perhaps indefinitely — the next federal election in Canada?

Lacking a functional crystal ball, second sight or the exact prescience to make such a prediction, I can only say that I firmly believe Trudeau could take such action and would do so if he senses the conditions will allow him to do so without suffering from unintended or negative consequences.

Trudeau is an authoritarian. His actions and policies during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly illustrate that. He effectively forced Canadians to accept an untested vaccine if they wanted to work, travel or live normally in Canadian society. He had no time for conscientious objectors who questioned both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and the obvious benefits of natural immunity. He called these people “racist and misogynists” on at least three occasions, the most infamous being in his proclamation to the w…