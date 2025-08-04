I used to quip during my university days that everything you needed to know about life was offered by the classic cartoon sitcom “The Flintstones.” There’s that memorable episode from the first season when Fred and Barney escape for a night out to a jazz club, where Hotlips Hannigan is performing. Wilma and Betty adopt disguises and surreptitiously follow the boys. Then Hotlips attempts to distract the women with his cool musician persona, he gets pounded on the head with a purse and dismissed as an “old goat.” Hotlips comments, “Every now and then, a moment of truth.”

…Poilievre can still talk to real people. He can still emphasize with them and understand their political needs and objectives. Conversely, Carney has not bothered to comprehend ordinary Canadians in decades and is more at home in the sybaritic excess of a “Pride” parade. -David Krayden

Well, we had a moment of truth over the weekend when Prime Minister Mark Carney made an appearance at Vancouver’s “Pride” parade and Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre answered questions at a townhall in the Battle River-Crowfoot riding where he is running in a crucial byelection on Aug. 18. While Carney ended up in a photo op, embracing a nearly nude male dressed in sadomasochist garb, while Poilievre spoke openly about his opposition to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and his commitment to keep actual cash flowing in Canada’s financial system.

“Question one, do you support CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currencies? Absolutely not. In fact. In fact, I stood in front of the Bank of Canada and announced in the late winter of 2022 that I would put forward legislation to ban the central bank from creating its own digital currency. Right now, that ban is not in place. A fellow Member of Parliament for the Conservative caucus from Manitoba has introduced legislation banning the CBDCs, and I pledged my support for that in writing, and so I will never support that,” Poilievre told the crowd.