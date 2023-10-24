Who Is Next on Trudeau's MAiD List? Drug Addicts & Babies? |Stand on Guard Ep 41October 24, 2023: Stand on Guard with David KraydenDavid KraydenOct 24, 2023∙ Paid3ShareCANADIAN NEWS LINKSThe Epoch Times: David Krayden: Banning Prayer During Official Military Ceremonies Is a Push to Redefine What Prayer MeansThe Post Millennial: Trudeau Liberals backtrack over policy banning prayer at Remembrance Day ceremonies following pressure from Conservative MPPODCAST: Who Is Next on Trudeau's MAiD List? Drug Addicts & Babies? Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of David Krayden.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext