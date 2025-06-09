Pierre Poilievere is recording videos again. His latest is another impersonation of SCTV's Mayor Tommy Shanks and it's another fireside chat: it goes on at length about how Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) from Canada could replace coal fired plants in China and India and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He's quite right: LNG would be a solution for these countries and would make Canada billions of dollars, an option that former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to examine and he flatly said there was no business case for selling LNG to Germany.

The Carney government, as I've said repeatedly, is a backroom government and it will govern by decree if it thinks it has to. But that isn’t necessary quite yet because right now we have a very weak opposition.

But I'm waiting for Poilievre to come out with a video about Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act. This is the most ominous, pernicious and nefarious bill before the House of Commons right now; it might talk about strong borders but it has the very strong smell of government overreach.

So far the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has said nothing about this bill yet it threatens basic Canadian freedoms and would allow the RCMP and Canada Post workers to open your mail; it would allow for massive government surveillance of the internet, of text messages and email to see just what you are writing to other people and whether you are a threat to the state it. It would ban cash transactions above $10,000. You could put $10,000 in the bank but there would be no use to take it out again because Carney is clearly moving us towards a cashless society. This is the beginning of a digital currency: this is what Mark Carney is all about so why aren't the Conservatives even talking about this bill? All they seem to want to talk about is the budget and let's face it we have less than two weeks left in this session of Parliament before they go home for the summer for another 3 months and do you think that Carney has any intention of passing a budget during this time?

Another bill that Carney’s trying to push is the one that would eradicate trade barriers between the provinces. But once again is this really about eliminating trade barriers or is it about you usurping provincial autonomy over natural resources or is it about attacking Alberta's right to sell its own oil and gas? That's clearly what Carney is after here and I think that's why he said he's willing to sit through the whole summer, he's doesn’t object to the House of Commons remaining in session for the whole summer until this bill gets passed.

I think he also wants to see Bill C-2 passed s well. Pierre Poilievre is producing fireside chat videos about the benefits of LNG so I'm waiting for him to put out the video about the dangers of Bill C-2 but yet he hasn't mentioned it even when the public safety minister was mentioned at his last news conference because this minister has decided to recuse himself from any issues involving the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Poilievre was asked about that one and he simply said he had to study the issue further. He did not take the opportunity to comment on the minister’s Stronger Borders legislation. The Conservative leader has repeatedly said that he will work with the government to pass bills that change the status quo in Canada. passing any legislation that he deems to be in line with that rationale.

But that isn’t necessarily a good thing. If the status quo happens to be the no pipeline policy of the Liberal government as defined by Bill C-69, then changing the status quo is a good thing. But if a bill erodes the basic freedoms we have in this country such as freedom of speech and the freedom not be surveyed or spied upon by our federal government, than that’s a very bad thing.

Has Poilievere thought this through or is this just another bad talking point that he is hearing from the lips of Jenni Byrne? This is the same woman who came up with that odious campaign phrase in 2015 that Justin Trudeau was “just not ready.” Remember that? What did it mean? That he'd be ready in 6 months or a year? It was a clumsy, ineffective and muddled campaign slogan and it contributed to then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper's defeat in 2015.

Carney wants to join the European Union defence force so don't think higher military spending is going to mean better security for Canada because Carney is not for Canada First Marconi or Canada Strong: Carney is for China first and Europe strong

So a couple of weeks back you may recall there was a number of conservative MPS calling for Byrne’s dismissal and asking for Poilievre to fire her because she clearly did not have a grip on the failed election campaign. Or did she have too much of a grip?

Not a word did we hear from Poilievre about Byrne’s future, so she's apparently still working for the CPC; she's apparently still working behind the scenes and her unwelcome presence remains a force in CPC politics. I believe she's the one who came up with this line about how the Conservatives will support anything the government proposes that changes the status quo. It's once again a terribly flawed slogan and Poilievre is probably going to live to regret this.

So why is he acquiescing to this kind of policy and this kind of talking point? Well, it’s simple: he doesn't want to rock the boat right now because he's waiting for this by-election in Alberta and he doesn't want to really offend Carney. He wants things to progress quickly he wants to win the seat and get back into the House of Commons. It’s difficult talking from the lobby.

Never mind that it's going to be one of the most difficult campaigns of his life as he campaigns in a province that is in the midst of a battle between the forces of federalism the forces of separation. I would say the majority of people in that riding are going to be supporting Alberta independence so how does Poilievere react to that? It's going to be very difficult but this is why he is saying very little right now because he wants to run the clock down till June 21st and he wants his by-election to occur as quickly as possible.

Maybe then he'll start to fight again. Remember how the Conservatives were musing about not supporting the Speech from the Throne? Well, they supported it with no questions asked and no protest given and that's because they don't really want to oppose this government right now. But they need to do so because we are clearly slipping into a deep pit of authoritarian government.

Keep up the fireside chat/Mayor Tommy Shanks videos, Pierre but start doing some on the larger issues that are haunting this country and threatening to enslave us all.

Both Carney and Poilievre seemed blissfully unaware of the recent events in Ukraine, when it attacked a Russian nuclear base a week and a half ago, hitting about 40 Bear bombers and coming very close to the nuclear arsenal. Had they hit that nuclear stockpile, we would be in a nuclear war right now. We're not in a nuclear war I guess by the grace of God, dumb luck and the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a very patient man. But he's going to counter-attack and it's going to be a tremendously powerful counter-attack. I hope it's short of a nuclear attack but we are inching forward, creeping towards, a nuclear holocaust.

Great Britain’s Prime Minister Kier Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron talk about fighting Russia, about going to war with Russia like they were describing their summer vacation plans. These two can't even defend their own borders. Great Britain is a shell of the nation it once was; it's military is a shell of the of military it once had: it has more admirals than battleships and over half of the Royal Air Force’s fighter force isn’t operational.

And we all know what happened when France last invaded Russia and Napoleon was defeated on the outskirts of Moscow just as Hitler was over a century later. But this time it would take about two days for Russia to push back on either France or the UK even if they combine their forces.

Canada of course is a military joke even as Carney announces a massive increase in defence spending that will bring Canada to the 2% of GDP level that it promised to do a decade ago. Sure he can do that but where do you think that money is going to end up? It's going to Ukraine and it's going to the European Union because Carney wants to join the European Union defence force. So don't think higher military spending is going to mean better security for Canada because Carney is not for Canada First or Canada Strong: Carney is for China first and Europe strong. AND he wants to weaken the Canadian dollar and the US dollar and he will use our national defence to defend Europe not Canada.

However I don't know how much time we have as a country. I don't know how much time we have left. We are in serious trouble right now not just fiscally but politically. The Carney government, as I've said repeatedly, is a backroom government and it will govern by decree if it thinks it has to. But that isn’t necessary quite yet because right now we have a very weak opposition. It's asking the same questions every day about a budget that it knows is not coming in the spring. It's not asking questions about the larger issues especially Canada becoming part of the World Health Organization’s pandemic agreement and Bill C-2.

Keep up the fireside chat/Mayor Tommy Shanks videos, Pierre but start doing some on the larger issues that are haunting this country and threatening to enslave us all. Carney is an existential threat to our freedom and a clear and present danger to Canadian democracy, free speech and basic rights.

Start being a real opposition leader again before it’s too late.

