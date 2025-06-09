Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

UncleMac
4d

Pierre needs to sort himself out sooner than later. The country can't wait for him to poll-test every word he says. Leadership means taking principled stances, not generating sound bites.

On an unrelated note, someone set up a website (www.liar.com) which redirects to Mark Carney's X profile. Hilarious!!

Joan Johnston
4d

All these political guys are on the same team, doing their best to do the bidding of the WEF agenda. They may have a different look and different stories to garner public support, but they aren't true to their 'word. Like George Carlin said, "its one big club and you (we) ain't in it". Did PP stand up against the 800,000 new immigrants coming in the first quarter? How about the huge infusion to Ukraine, again? As time goes on the idea of any of them doing good for the country over all is like living in a Disney animation. Soon they will be supporting riots so the populace can reduce itself and the remaining will more easily obey them. We are in for a wild ride over the coming years.

