As part of the agreement that led to President Donald Trump putting a pause on his 25% tariff on all Canadian products, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to send 10,000 “frontline personnel” to the Canada-US border to enforce security. He also agreed to appoint a fentanyl czar, work with the US to fight organized crime and designate the criminal cartels who operate in drugs and human trafficking, as terrorist organizations. Although it was supposedly part of the $1.3 billion border security plan unveiled in the Fall Economic Statement, that was a blatant lie as there was never any intention of sending “frontline personnel” – whatever that means – to the border.

That plan remains a six-year spending project, with most of the funding being delivered in the latter years: meaning very little of the money was allocated to be spent right now. The plan wasn’t just inadequate, it was a joke, in the same way as the Liberal government’s defence spending is farcical, promising to spend money on personnel and capital acquisition projects in 10 years when the current government is no longer in power and funding requirements will be completely redesigned to meet defence needs and a world that will be vastly different in a decade from now. But this is the numbers game that Trudeau and the Liberals play incessantly and perhaps they think they can fool Trump with their promises of money on the horizon.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who did more legwork on averting the tariff than any other Canadian politician, noted in an interview on CTV that Trudeau must follow through on his pledge to Trump and that he ignores that promise at his own peril.

“I think that the arrangement that they came to yesterday, having the fentanyl czar and a cross border collaboration declaring Mexican cartels, terrorist groups and committing a number 10,000 people who would be dedicated to this issue. I think that that all satisfied the Americans' concern, that we were going to take the fentanyl issue seriously. I think that's what led to a 30 day reprieve. Now it's going to be a matter of making sure that we show some progress on that in order to make sure that it doesn't come back. Is it your impression then that essentially extending this pause will be predicated on action at the border,” she told the network.

Smith is the only political leader who has revealed how the Liberals might stay in power for another 20 months. “As we all know, there is the ability for a new prime minister to try to negotiate a new deal with either the Bloc or the NDP, to stay in until October. We also know our Constitution allows for an election that could be held as late as October 2026, I think that would be very damaging to the country. I just want to make sure everyone knows my view. Let's get a new leader in place and the liberals, and let's get to an election right away. If right away. If they win, then we know who is at the table for the next four years. If it's somebody else, then let's get that resolved,” she said.

Let’s get this frontline personnel issue resolved as well because it is confusing and contributing to economic uncertainty and the potential for the 25% tariff – and perhaps more – to be unleashed on Canada in March. Providing efficient border security should not be seen as some kind of sacrifice; it is foundational to a country’s sovereignty. Trade wars are destructive and if this one between Canada and the US is ignited it will be absolutely unnecessary and downright stupid.

