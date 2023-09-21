CANADIAN NEWS LINK MY ARTICLE IN THE POST MILLENNIAL: Massive crowds of parents’ march in Canadian cities to protest Trudeau Liberals’ far-left gender indoctrination in schools. Those present chanted, “Leave our kids alone” in defiance of the school curriculum.

In this Stand on Guard episode, David Krayden discusses his participation in the Million Person March in Ottawa: a massive protest that took on gender ideology in the schools and demanded governments "leave our kids alone." David describes the counter-protest that arrived, courtesy of public service unions that worked to undermine the protest by enlisting LGBTQ activists. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh joined the counter-protesters and showed hostility towards the marchers, including the event organizer Kamel El-Cheikh.

WATCH PODCAST:"We are the Majority": Canadian Parents & Children on the March in Ottawa |Stand on Guard Ep 30