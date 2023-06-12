Josh Alexander, 16 years old, Ottawa resident, talks about his latest protest, where Muslims opposed the "Pride" flag and why he's supporting political candidate Maxime Bernier. He talks about why he organized Ottawa’s Education Over Indoctrination protest against radical gender LGBTQ ideology being pushed on children in school against parent’s wishes. Josh organized the peaceful protest with Billboard Chris with over 1,000 participating on the Streets of Ottawa Friday, June 9, 2023.

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