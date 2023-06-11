I explain why this is politically devastating to the Trudeau Liberals as the immigrant vote his Liberals count on could be switching allegiance due to the Trudeau Government woke polices.

In a message to Trudeau and his Government and the school Boards of Ottawa, Muslim and Christian parents chanted, "Leave the kids alone" in the streets of Ottawa June 9, 2023 as Muslim children stomped on Pride flags. Many parents are keeping their children home from school this month due to the Pride push across Canada.