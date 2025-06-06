“Most reasonable people, because they are reasonable, cannot believe the goal of the far left is to end America.” Elon Musk

Not just America, Elon Musk. The left wants to end the careers and sometimes the lives of everyone who dares to question, challenge and especially change the narrative that the Democratic Party has assiduously constructed over the past three decades: that government waste is not only normal; it is good. Government was created not to protect the individual rights of its citizens but to right roughshod over those rights and to spend with abandon the money it extorts from taxation.

“Ever-expanding government will not just inevitably bankrupt the nation and bring financial ruin; it will continue to erode our personal freedoms and use its financial foundation as a means of subverting individual rights and exercising escalating control over our lives.” -David Krayden

Let’s face it. President Donald Trump used Musk too. As the director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk discovered billions, tens of billions, perhaps even hundreds of billions of dollars in stark, embarrassing and disgusting government waste. It was fodder for the MAGA base and for many commonsense Americans who watched the entire exercise with the same mix of fascination and horror that accompanies an imminent train wreck.

But then Musk had to watch as Trump proudly proclaimed a $1 trillion defense budget and now the “big, beautiful bill” that of course is very big but not in the least beautiful. Musk found his billions in waste and Trump continues to waste trillions. Almost as soon as Musk had attended his last cabinet meeting and delivered a hopeful prediction that DOGE would eventually succeed in securing lasting savings to the US treasury, he vented on X like a man who can no longer keep his dinner in his stomach but must throw up.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

It wasn’t his first indication that he was very upset with Trump’s bill.

“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, doesn't decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS Sunday Morning.

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful... but I don't know if it could be both. My personal opinion,” Musk laughed. Yes, Elon, stay on principal, don’t be a politician, because as we all know, politicians can always let us down if its expedient to do so. That’s why DOGE – if Trump is as serious about this project as he has always said he is – must allow the agency to inspect the Department of Defense in order to see two things: whether a nation at peace really requires a $1 trillion defense budget and how much of that trillion dollars, are actually being spent on national security and not pay-offs. I would suggest that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is both anxious and willing to ask those questions in a way that his predecessors could not even have imagined.

But the anger continued to spill out, even as his private feud with Trump became very public on social media and Musk moved from criticizing the Trump bill to eviscerating Trump himself as an Epstein fellow traveler.

“Time to drop the really big bomb:

@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.

Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk was even advocating for a third political party to represent those in “the middle.”

Trump shot back on Truth Social, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

And before that Trump claimed that “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

How quickly relationships die with Donald J. Trump. And his great friendship with Trump is as dead as Jake Tapper’s interpretation of the Biden presidency. Do you recall how close these two were when Musk, entrepreneur, free-speech advocate, patriot and destroyer of government waste and fraud, campaigned with an enthusiasm and vigor in the 2024 presidential campaign that was arguably critical for a multi-layered Republican victory?

But this sort of internet argument, this very public airing of dirty laundry cannot be good for the conservative movement any more than it is toxic for the reputations of these two men who appeared to implode all over social media. Fortunately, the two men are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss each other’s shortcomings.

But if Elon Musk was seen as a shining beacon of freedom just weeks ago by MAGA assembled, he cannot become a cancerous tumour in the conservative body politic overnight. Both of these men are behaving like teenagers in the midst of a breakup. But that doesn’t mean Musk doesn’t have a point about Trump’s fiscal hypocrisy.

Now Musk could be equally hated by the left and the right, some of whom will never forgive Musk for being a dissident, even if a temporary one. But please remember just how much bile the left has dispensed in Musk’s direction, seeing him as a traitor to the liberal elites and a dangerous influence on government. He has made a lot of enemies in the process of creating and managing DOGE and his name is as vilified as that of Trump among America’s legacy media that are lining up to announce good riddance to the man they first began to hate when he insisted that Twitter be an organ of free speech and not the cancelation of conservative voices. Chris Hayes of MSNBC was typical of left-wing outlets when he proclaimed, “By every conceivable metric, Musk’s stint in government has been an abject failure. On the substance alone, it has been wildly destructive. A lot of lifelong experts in key positions have lost their jobs. Important medical research has been set back, possibly indefinitely. Government agencies are functioning worse than they were before.”

When the commies want to destroy you, it is in one of four ways: you are either an alcoholic, drug addict, Nazi or child porn is “found” on your computer.

This ludicrous statement is predicated on Hayes’ sublime conviction that government agencies should both proliferate and consume money without any accountability because they are performing a service that the private sector cannot replicate. The “service” they are providing is bankrupting the nation, a fact that Musk never tired of noting while directing DOGE.

But it is not enough the left to merely suggest that Musk has done his job poorly or that his job should not have existed in the first place, but it must get intensely personal and try to destroy his reputation and credibility. When the commies want to destroy you, it is in one of four ways: you are either an alcoholic, drug addict, Nazi or child porn is “found” on your computer. The left had already used the Nazi device, ridiculously claiming that when Musk was waving his hand in the air, he was really issuing a Heil Hitler salute. When Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) recently exhibited what really looked like a Nazi salute, there was no suggestion from Dems or the mainstream media that Booker could have ever intended such a dark moment.

So the left has moved on to alleged drug use and the The New York Times hit piece that followed is emblematic of the sort of sewer journalism at work to undermine anyone associated with the Trump administration. The piece is rife with the sort of unnamed sources that have defined reporting at The Times for decades, especially when it was reporting on Republican administrations.

“As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities.

“Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms … It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year … But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.”

Yes, there we have it: the key phrase being “it is unclear.” Everything about this article is unclear but that is precisely what The Times is hoping to achieve with it: a blurry image of Musk as a tottering, invasive, abusive drug addict who should never been allowed to campaign for Trump and certainly barred from playing any substantive role in his administration.

Of course, Musk has expermented with drugs. But is he an addict? That’s quite a leap to make, given Musk’s job performance and accomplishments. He responded in a post on X: “Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.”

“I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on 𝕏, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes but haven’t taken it since then.”

But every American, and for that matter, every freedom-loving man and woman on the face of this planet, owes Musk a great debt for his decision to remain detached from politics and enter the ideological fray. He did so when he bought Twitter. At that time, it was a bastion of internet censorship, anxious to cancel any conservative or libertarian voice that dared to question Russiagate, the lockdown and mandates of the Covid pandemic or the efficacy of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) legislation. You could literally be tweeting on Monday and banned by Tuesday with your account interred forever in a crypt fashioned for free thinkers.

In their book, “Unhumans,” Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec note just what a victory for free speech it was when Musk bought Twitter.

“Consider Elon Musk, the sole protector of anything like freedom of speech on the internet, who has been subjected to cruel and unusual lawfare by unhuman bureaucrats and activists.”

And of course that “cruel and unusual lawfare” has only intensified as Musk has continued to promote truth and the left has persisted in its efforts to financially destroy him. The authors even anticipated that Musk would continue to face this leftist assault and he required the moral support of conservatives to stay the course.

“So, while we praise Musk, we realize he is in a precarious position, in need of an elite peer group of generals and a metaphorical infantry to come to his aid.”

In a farewell address to the Trump cabinet, Musk not only defined his legacy as DOGE director but continued to explain just why the agency is not some sort of right-wing whim to appease the grassroots but a vital instrument that could save the United States from an economic disaster that is surely to strike if uninterrupted government spending is allowed to flourish.

“The overall goal here with the DOGE team is to help address the enormous deficit we simply cannot sustain as a country: $2 trillion deficits, the interest rates, just the interest on the national debt now exceeds the Defense Department spending. We spend a lot on the Defense Department, but we're spending like over a trillion dollars on interest. If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt. It's not an optional thing. It is an essential thing,” he said.

“That's the reason I'm here and taking a lot of flak and getting a lot of death threats. By the way, I'd like to suck them up, but if we don't do this, America will go bankrupt. That's why it has to be done.

Musk further posted on X:

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.

The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

But even it is crystal clear that Musk will not staying on with Trump as an advisor of some sort, let his advice to the president remain steadfast and true: ever-expanding government will not just inevitably bankrupt the nation and bring financial ruin, it will continue to erode our personal freedoms and use its financial foundation as a means of subverting individual rights and exercising escalating control over our lives. That has always been Musk’s message to Americans and his voice must not be silenced now.

