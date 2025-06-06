Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

Trump and Musk have done so much to reverse the damage done by the US Liberals, they both deserve medals. For Canadas sake they will keep cleaning up middle America.

We could use the same here to crush the Liberal takeover of Canada. Having a puppet government for the EU and WEF is nothing short of an invasion and Canadians are too innocent to see what’s happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trish's avatar
Trish
3h

Those two are masters at distraction! Why do people get all bent out of shape when Trump opens his mouth?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Krayden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture