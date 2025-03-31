There’s a potential tragedy afoot in Canada, where the Liberal Party under Mark Carney could well survive the devastation it has caused over the last decade and win another majority government – with the assistance of President Donald Trump. Just three months ago, Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre was poised to form the largest majority government in the history of Canada. Today he is fighting for his political survival

Carney, Canada’s globalist-installed prime minister who has never been elected to any public office, has been leading a federal election campaign against Donald Trump as much as it has been against Poilievre. Carney has actively pushed the anti-Trump rhetoric and presented Poilievre as Canada’s version of Trump. The strategy was employed even before the March 23 election call and has apparently been effective as the Liberals are now leading the Conservatives in virtually every poll.

But now it looks as though the Liberals will have their cake and eat it too.

Carney’s first foreign trip after becoming prime minister, taken immediately after assuming the office, was to Europe, where he met with the leaders of Britain and France. He made no attempt to engage with Trump over the tariff issue that has dominated Canadian politics since then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau crashed the president’s Thanksgiving dinner last November in Mar-a-Lago.

Carney is the former governor of the Bank of Canada and England and until very recently, the chairman of Brookfield Assets Management, a firm that just happened to bail out a New York City property owned by Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner in 2018. A couple of years later, when the Democratic-controlled Senate Finance Committee came looking for documents related to the financial transaction and Quatar, Carney said no — twice.