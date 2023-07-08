The Trudeau government is attempting the impossible: introducing a law that will restrict free speech and blaming social media for what it is doing.

But leave it to this ethically and integrity challenged government.

The Liberals recently passed Bill C-18, which they innocuously labeled the Online News Act. This is a censorship bill pure and simple; it is designed to force social media – or more precisely, Meta and Google for the moment – to pay Canadian news outlets for the supposed privilege of promoting and distributing their material.

If there was a shred of honesty and integrity remaining in this Liberal government, they would have called this the Online Extortion Act because that is what it is about. The government won’t even attempt to define how much that extortion is going to cost because the bill was so crudely written and so brusquely pushed through the legislative process that no one ever got down to actual numbers and suggested how much it’s going to cost.

Kind of reminds…