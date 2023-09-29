Last Friday, the Parliament of Canada provided a loud, all-party standing ovation Friday to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old who served with the Nazi Waffen-SS during the Second World War.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have resigned before this latest catastrophic embarrassment. He has weathered more storms than a ship in the North Atlantic and keeps emerging — somehow — as electable.

But his resignation is absolutely essential for the survival of Canada and at this crucial juncture, the Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives should be preparing a non-confidence motion for their next Opposition Day.

Trudeau should have resigned after the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the damning testimony from both then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould of how the Liberal government had interfered in the judicial process to protect the Quebec-based contractor from any legal entanglements.