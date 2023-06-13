Amid all the strained and fabricated hoopla surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “surprise” visit to Ukraine, much of the media has missed one important moment: Canada becoming “a guarantor” of Ukraine’s safety. And those media who did catch the declaration are surely missing the point. What does this really mean? How does Canada guarantee Ukraine’s safety when it is at war with Russia? Does Canada, and hence all of NATO, need to declare war on Russia in order to fulfill this commitment?

There has been so much blather surrounding Ukraine. A lot of it originates with the country’s actor turned politician President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who sees himself as some kind of latter-day Winston Churchill clad in army athletic wear, demanding money from sucker countries around the world.