Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speech to the LIberal Party convention Thursday night was a tour de force of narcissism; a vivid example of stark denial and a Baghdad Bob moment for a man who is increasingly out of touch with Canadians and with reality.

He believes he’s delivering for Canadians.

He thinks the Conservative Party isn’t woke enough.

He’s convinced he’s going to run again in the next federal election as the leader of the Liberal Party.

For Trudeau the ship of government is not surrounded by fog but sailing into bright sunlight.

No one is more capable of self-delusion than this prime minister.

But it helps when the crowd of acolytes in front of you will cheer at just about anything you say.

Baghdad Bob, of course, was Saddam Hussein’s propagandist, who hilariously declared American defeat in Iraq, even as the Abrams tanks were entering the capital. Muhammad Saeed al-Safhaf became a symbol of a regime that was on the verge of toppling but refused to articulate that reality.

So is t…